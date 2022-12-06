Gaither High School Student Found With Handgun In School While Being Served Warrant

TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a high school student who brought a firearm to school.

On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, HCSO deputies were executing a warrant for unrelated charges on a student at Gaither High School in Tampa.

In the process of the arrest, deputies located a firearm in the backpack of Davon Jordon Latrel Smith, 18.

No threats were reported regarding the weapon, and Smith was arrested without incident.

“We are grateful to the deputies who worked diligently and swiftly to arrest this individual, and made sure this weapon was removed from campus,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Now, this student will face additional felony charges because he brought a gun to school.”

18-year-old Davon Jordon Latrel Smith is charged with Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon 2x, Carrying Concealed Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm on School Property.

