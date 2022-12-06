ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

BREAKING: Warriors Make Roster Move With James Wiseman

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SNLHI_0jZaYbDA00

James Wiseman has been recalled from the G League, the Golden State Warriors announced on Tuesday.

James Wiseman was the second-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and earlier this season, the Golden State Warriors sent him to the G League.

The move was surprising for such a high draft pick, but it also gave him the opportunity to get more playing time.

On Tuesday, the Warriors announced that they have recalled Wiseman back to the NBA.

Via Warriors PR: The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have recalled center James Wiseman from the team's G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today."

Wiseman has played in 11 games for the Warriors this season and has averages of 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest.

In the G League, he has averaged 15.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest in seven games.

On December 2, Wiseman had 24 points and 13 rebounds (on 11/13 shooting from the field) in 27 minutes.

In the NBA, he is averaging 13.4 minutes of playing time per game, while in the G League, he has played 26.6 minutes per game.

Last season, he did not play in an NBA game (he was recovering from meniscus surgery), and the Warriors won their fourth title in eight seasons.

Right now, they are 13-12 in their first 25 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

After a very slow start to the season, they have played better as of late, going 7-3 in their last ten games.

At home, the Warriors have been unbelievable, with an 11-2 record in 13 games at the Chase Center.

They will play their next game on Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

