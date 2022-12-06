Read full article on original website
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
By the developers of Life is Strange and Focus Entertainment, comes a brand new Action RPG. Ghosts are discussed and what seems to be a moral quandry about how they handle these or if banishing is the right choice. It seems you'll be able to utilize a ghost ally at the same time here. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden releases sometime at the end of 2023.
Pokemon Go Introduces New XXS And XXL Pokemon Variants
Pokemon Go players will soon have another way to catch unique Pokemon, as Niantic has announced the addition of XXS and XXL Pokemon to the mix. The two new Pokemon sizes will be featured with three Pokemon to begin with: Poochyena, Mightyena, and Mawile. Encounters with the specially-sized Pokemon will look different than normal encounters, and Pokedex entries will now track the extra sizes as they are caught.
Bayonetta Origins Is An Isometric Storybook Spin-Off Of The Character Action Franchise
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was announced at the Game Awards, with a March 17, 2023 release date. The game has an isometric perspective and a painterly storybook style. It's a prequel to the original game, featuring Bayonetta as a young girl wandering a strange and colorful world.
2 Free Games Are Available Now On The Epic Games Store
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Best PS5 Deals Available Now: Save Big On 2022 Games And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. With Black Friday behind us, it's time to start assessing purchases and filling in any lingering gaps before the holidays--which are just a few short weeks away. Though most of the stellar PS5 deals from Black Friday are gone, you can still save on a bunch of PlayStation 5 games and accessories. We've rounded up the best PS5 deals available this week. Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone on your list, we think there will be at least one deal for you here.
Destiny 2 More Than A Weapon Seasonal Quest - How To Complete All Week 1 Steps
Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is inbound, presenting a reunion with Rasputin, Osiris, and many other characters. Season 19 will keep us busy until Lightfall releases next year, and it seems there'll be plenty to do until then, including the More Than a Weapon weekly quest. As per usual,...
Overwatch 2 Patch Brings Buffs and Nerfs Alongside New Hero Ramattra
Season 2 in Overwatch 2 is now live, with a new hero, a new map returning from Overwatch, and a variety of balance shifts and changes. The biggest change is obviously the new Tank Ramattra. He can morph into two different forms to change his tactics on the fly. Blizzard also changed up the battle pass to make Ramattra easier to unlock, at level 45 of the new battle pass. If you advance through the battle pass, you will earn rewards inspired by ancient Greece. Shambali Monastery returns, revamped for Overwatch 2. It's an escort map, where you will battle in mountainous city streets and explore ancient temple grounds.
Anime MMORPG Blue Protocol Will Release In 2023
Bandai Namco has announced more details about the English-language release of its anime-inspired MMORPG Blue Protocol. The game will be releasing in 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with Amazon Games in partnership for the western release. Blue Protocol is a free-to-play MMORPG developed in tandem by Bandai...
Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden Is From The Life Is Strange Studio, But Doesn't Look Like It
During The Game Awards, Don't Nod revealed its next game, and it's a brand-new IP that looks nothing like Life is Strange, the series that made the French dev house famous. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is a third-person action-adventure game with role-playing elements that takes place in an original story universe where players are tasked with banishing spirits from their lands.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: Every Battle Pass Skin Ranked
I'm not usually all that critical when it comes to battle pass skins--eight completely unique and multi-style skins for 950 V-Bucks is the sort of deal that's always gonna make me happy. But even by my relatively relaxed standards, the Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass is a great one, without a bad skin in the bunch.
Former Battlefield 4 Producer Returns To DICE, Will Lead Production On Franchise
Electronic Arts is getting one piece of the Battlefield band back together. David Sirland--who previously worked on Battlefield V, Battlefield 1, and Battlefield 4--has returned to DICE as a lead producer for the franchise. Sirland announced the move on Twitter, stating, "things really are very different (in a good way)."...
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Gameplay Trailer Revealed At The Game Awards
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's gameplay trailer premiered at The Game Awards. In it, Captain Titus went head-to-head with wave after wave of alien lifeforms called Tyranids. Space Marine 2, developed by Saber Interactive, is a long-awaited sequel to the 2011 Space Marine game. The trailer mostly showcased the fast-paced...
First Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Shows Dual Sabers, Confirms March 17 Release
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one of the most-anticipated games of 2023, and the action-adventure was showcased during The Game Awards on December 8. During the presentation, we got our first look at gameplay from the title as well as a confirmed March 17 release date. The trailer shows an...
Diablo IV Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Diablo IV Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards 2022. An all new trailer for Diablo IV was shown during the 2022 Game Awards, featuring Blizzard's signature epic cinematics. Diablo IV is expected to release June 6, 2023.
Elden Ring: All Colosseum Locations And Modes
Elden Ring may offer a massive open world to explore filled with secrets and discoveries beyond your wildest imagination, but sometimes you just want to beat the hell out of someone in arena combat--and that's where the Colosseums come into play. There are three of these arenas scattered across The Lands Between, and you'll find that different modes are available depending on which one you're visiting. Keep reading if you'd like to know where they can be found and which modes you can play at them, as we've got the full details here.
Baldur's Gate 3 Releases In Full In August 2023, Collector's Edition Detailed
Baldur's Gate 3 has been in early access for more than two years, but that period will finally end next year. During The Game Awards, Larian Studios announced that Baldur's Gate 3 will officially launch in August 2023, and the news came with a new trailer and a look at the game's enormous collector's edition.
Diablo 4 Hands-On Preview
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Diablo 4 is quick to differentiate itself from its predecessors in almost every way, while intelligently iterating on new series staples with ideas that put freedom of play at the center.
New Wild Hearts Trailer Shows Off New Monster, Golden Tempest
A new gameplay trailer for Wild Hearts, Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force's 2023 monster-hunting game, has been revealed at this year's The Game Awards, showcasing a new Kemono beast, Golden Tempest. The Golden Tempest appears to be inspired by a saber-toothed tiger, with extra appendages sprouting from its upper torso.
ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON — Reveal Trailer
From the legendary minds at FROMSOFTWARE, the ARMORED CORE series blazes a brand-new trail in ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON. Coming 2023.
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Gameplay Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
The order is gone in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. Star Wars: Jedi Survivor sees you controlling a Jedi in this 3rd person action game with a full range of Jedi abilities at your disposal. Star Wars: Jedi Survivor releases March 17, 2023.
