City of Trenton Holds 2022 Holiday Celebration
December 8, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The City of Trenton Holiday Celebration was held on Wednesday, December 7, starting at 4:30…
150-year-old N.J. hospital will merge with Capital Health, offer only ER and outpatient care
St. Francis Medical Center, a nearly 150-year-old institution in Trenton, will offer only emergency room and outpatient services starting Dec. 21, under a recently approved merger agreement with Capital Health, officials announced Thursday. The deal with St. Francis’ owner, Michigan-based Trinity Health, was finalized in the fall but needed to...
This is the coolest Christmas tree in Mercer County, NJ
Check this out. I would absolutely say this is the coolest and most unique Christmas tree in Mercer County. Don't you agree?. Can you tell what it is? It's made up entirely of pizza boxes. Yup, you heard me right, it's a bunch of pizza boxes. How cool is that?
Belle Mead resident expresses shock during experience at Princeton bookstore signing
A Princeton friend invited me to the November 30th book signing of: “Teaching White Supremacy-America’s Democratic Ordeal and the Forging of Our National Identity” held at Labyrinth Books. The author, Donald Yacovone and commentator Eddie Glaude, Princeton Distinguished University Professor, hosted a presentation of the book followed by a question-and-answer session. A personal discussion with Mr. Glaude after the event that should have been a positive, educational experience for both of us quickly turned into a verbal brawl.
NJ hidden gem: Cozy tavern with a water view and great food
If you're like me, you have passed this place on your way north to Lambertville and maybe never gave it a second look. It's really not a tourist spot. It's a place for locals who know where to get good food and drinks that also has some pretty decent live music from time to time.
New Jersey Globe
A preview of N.J.’s December 13 runoffs in Trenton, Perth Amboy, and Manchester
U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia) may have won the nation’s most important runoff election yesterday, but the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th-most important are all still to come – and they’re all in New Jersey. Next Tuesday, December 13, voters in Trenton, Perth Amboy, and Manchester will head...
Another NJ school district has to cancel classes because of internet outage
A problem with "internal servers" caused an early end to classes Monday at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses. The district told students and parents about the problem in an email. The school’s website was down early Tuesday morning and there was no mention on the school’s social media.
Recovering Skinhead Talks Life As Former White Supremacist In NJ
A former white supremacist is coming to Burlington County to speak against hate crimes, authorities said.Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw invites the public to attend the forum on Friday, Dec. 9, where the BCPO will unveil a new initiative aimed at reducing bias and hate crimes in Bu…
Peddler’s Village Gains National Recognition After Being Featured on a Major Platform
The Lahaska shopping village was featured for thinner Christmas festivities. Peddler’s Village was recently featured on one of the biggest television shows in the entire country, showcasing the area’s unique shops. The Lahaska shopping center, a favorite destination for both locals and visitors, was recently visited not just...
These two NJ cities top the entire U.S. for tech careers
With the job market tightening, it’s not going to be as easy, according to some experts, to find employment here in the state. A few months ago, you could pretty much write your own ticket when it came to a job with employers, practically begging for people to come work there.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Longtime Dedicated 911 Dispatcher to Mercer County Dies At Home
Heather Varrassee passed away at her home on Sunday December 4th . Heather has been a member of emergency services in Hopewell Valley for over 25 years. Varrassee served as EMS Chief at Hopewell Emergency Medical Unit. Assistant Captain at Pennington First Aid Squad. Heather has been an EMT with the fire district since 2006 according to the Pennington first aid squad.
New Jersey Globe
What’s in a name? For a Trenton candidate, that might be up to a judge
In a state where there is an active debate over identity politics, New Jersey has a long history of allowing candidates to go on the ballot with the name they use in professional circles. That includes the recently re-elected mayor of Trenton, Walter Gusciora, who has appeared on the ballot...
njurbannews.com
Sue Happy in Trenton
When it comes to the City of Trenton and the City Council, why is it that nearly everything seems to begin, progress and end with a trip to the courthouse and a lawsuit? Here are just a few examples:. Outgoing and controversial Trenton City council member Robin Vaughn is being...
CBS News
Truck with anti-Muslim messages seen driving by N.J. mosques
Surveillance video captured a truck displaying anti-Muslim messages driving by congregations on a recent Saturday. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports from Middlesex County.
New Jersey Globe
Palmer won’t run for Mercer county executive, will back Benson
Former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer has decided not to run for Mercer County Executive and instead will endorse Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Hamilton) for the Democratic nomination. Benson is expected to announce his primary challenge to five-term incumbent Brian Hughes next week. This sets up a fight for the organization line...
camdencounty.com
Roadwork in Camden County
PSE&G will be performing roadwork on Broadway in Camden Thursday Dec. 8 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be a lane shift on Broadway at the intersection with Webster Street. PSE&G Electric will be continuing their utility pole replacement/wire transfer project on Westfield Avenue in Camden on Thursday...
Beloved New Jersey Ice Cream Shop Closing After 88 Years In Business
New Jersey and ice cream go together like peanut butter and jelly, it just makes sense. In the summer, there's nothing better than grabbing a couple of scoops from Hoffmans, Iceberg, or Poppy's and going for a walk while the sun sets. Even in the winter, ice cream is just...
Another Cannabis Dispensary in South Jersey Announces Grand Opening Date!
If you're looking for more cannabis options in South Jersey, you won't have to wait too much longer. A license for Indigo Dispensary, a rising, New Jersey-based cannabis retailer, has just been approved to operate a cannabis dispensary in Brooklawn (302 Crescent Boulevard)! They announced their grand opening for early 2023, according to South Jersey Observer. They made the announcement on the Facebook page, as you can see down below:
New Jersey Globe
Local runoff elections in New Jersey typically means dismal turnout
A runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia on Tuesday generated a substantial 50.4% voter turnout in a contest that gained national attention and provided one party with an absolute majority. The more than 3.5 million Georgians who voted in a December runoff is less than the nearly 4 million...
This Spot Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hole-In-The-Wall-Restaurant
New Jersey is so fortunate to have so many great restaurants, and so many foodies to enjoy them. New Jersey may be the only place where being named a hole-in-the-wall restaurant is a really great thing. We have every type of restaurant in the Garden State. We enjoy everything from...
