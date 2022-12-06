ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Princeton Packet

Belle Mead resident expresses shock during experience at Princeton bookstore signing

A Princeton friend invited me to the November 30th book signing of: “Teaching White Supremacy-America’s Democratic Ordeal and the Forging of Our National Identity” held at Labyrinth Books. The author, Donald Yacovone and commentator Eddie Glaude, Princeton Distinguished University Professor, hosted a presentation of the book followed by a question-and-answer session. A personal discussion with Mr. Glaude after the event that should have been a positive, educational experience for both of us quickly turned into a verbal brawl.
PRINCETON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Longtime Dedicated 911 Dispatcher to Mercer County Dies At Home

Heather Varrassee passed away at her home on Sunday December 4th . Heather has been a member of emergency services in Hopewell Valley for over 25 years. Varrassee served as EMS Chief at Hopewell Emergency Medical Unit. Assistant Captain at Pennington First Aid Squad. Heather has been an EMT with the fire district since 2006 according to the Pennington first aid squad.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

What’s in a name? For a Trenton candidate, that might be up to a judge

In a state where there is an active debate over identity politics, New Jersey has a long history of allowing candidates to go on the ballot with the name they use in professional circles. That includes the recently re-elected mayor of Trenton, Walter Gusciora, who has appeared on the ballot...
TRENTON, NJ
njurbannews.com

Sue Happy in Trenton

When it comes to the City of Trenton and the City Council, why is it that nearly everything seems to begin, progress and end with a trip to the courthouse and a lawsuit? Here are just a few examples:. Outgoing and controversial Trenton City council member Robin Vaughn is being...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Palmer won’t run for Mercer county executive, will back Benson

Former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer has decided not to run for Mercer County Executive and instead will endorse Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Hamilton) for the Democratic nomination. Benson is expected to announce his primary challenge to five-term incumbent Brian Hughes next week. This sets up a fight for the organization line...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork in Camden County

PSE&G will be performing roadwork on Broadway in Camden Thursday Dec. 8 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be a lane shift on Broadway at the intersection with Webster Street. PSE&G Electric will be continuing their utility pole replacement/wire transfer project on Westfield Avenue in Camden on Thursday...
CAMDEN, NJ
94.5 PST

Another Cannabis Dispensary in South Jersey Announces Grand Opening Date!

If you're looking for more cannabis options in South Jersey, you won't have to wait too much longer. A license for Indigo Dispensary, a rising, New Jersey-based cannabis retailer, has just been approved to operate a cannabis dispensary in Brooklawn (302 Crescent Boulevard)! They announced their grand opening for early 2023, according to South Jersey Observer. They made the announcement on the Facebook page, as you can see down below:
BROOKLAWN, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Local runoff elections in New Jersey typically means dismal turnout

A runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia on Tuesday generated a substantial 50.4% voter turnout in a contest that gained national attention and provided one party with an absolute majority. The more than 3.5 million Georgians who voted in a December runoff is less than the nearly 4 million...
TRENTON, NJ
Lawrence Ledger

Lawrence Ledger

Lawrence Township, NJ
