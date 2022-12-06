Read full article on original website
Shineman Foundation Awards $245,229 to Regional Not-for-Profits
Ten Oswego County not-for-profit organizations were awarded grants from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation in its third grant round of 2022 at its November board meeting. Projects encompass a range of diversified focus areas, including health and human services, literacy and education, and the arts. The funded projects will benefit...
Oswego County Homeschoolers Create New Holiday Tradition For Community
OSWEGO – Students from several local homeschool groups plan to perform an old-fashioned Christmas Nativity Pageant this year- and the community is warmly invited to attend. Students from Oswego County LEAH, James Madison Academy and Educating Arrows began rehearsals and set design over a month ago. They are in the final stages of preparation for this weekend’s performances.
Key Bank Supports OCO's "Giving Thanks" Program
OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear (standing left) welcomed Stephanie Leonard (standing second from right) and representatives of Key Bank to OCO’s “Giving Thanks” celebration. Key Bank was a Gold Level sponsor the event. Proceeds from “Giving Thanks” benefit OCO’s Giving that Grows initiative that focuses on fighting...
Oswego Harborfest Expands Design Opportunity for New Poster
Oswego Harborfest planning for the 34th annual event is well underway and as always it is important for the community to be a part of the celebration. This year we are reaching out to see if the artistic community in general would like to be involved. Submissions will be accepted...
When A Simple Photo Says It All
It recently came to our attention that many local food pantries within our community were suffering terribly and many may not be able to provide their traditional holiday meals/gifts to families that rely on them this time of year. The pandemic has drastically depleted many traditional funding sources and for...
Howard Rose Memoir, ‘Disposable Soldier’ Donated to Fulton Public Library
Christine Rose, wife of the late Howard Rose of Fulton, recently donated six copies of his memoir, “Diary of a Disposable Soldier,” to the Fulton Public Library, said Caroline Chatterton, director. “We’re extremely grateful to Christine for sharing these copies of her husband’s book with the library,” she...
Oswego Bookmobile Supported by Two Local Organizations
Two Oswego Community organizations have recently donated to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. which will help the bookmobile to continue “Driving Books Home.”. Menter Ambulance Service contributed $674 and the Church of the Resurrection donated $295. Oswego Bookmobile Inc. provides a free, mobile, summer literacy program to children in Oswego. This...
A “Holiday Cheer Crawl” at Township 5 in Camillus
(WSYR-TV) — The locally owned businesses at Township 5 over in Camillus are coming together to spread some holiday cheer this season. Ten of the businesses there are hosting a fun holiday-themed event giving away 10 beautiful gift baskets. Dress in your holiday flair & visit on Dec. 14!...
Ontario Daughters of the American Revolution Presents Quilts to Members
The Ontario Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) has a long history of supporting our nation’s veterans, from collecting donations for the Syracuse VA Hospital, adopting units deployed overseas and marking veterans’ gravesites, to presenting educational programs. Members recently honored their chapter’s own wartime veterans...
Anthony P. Lombardo – December 6, 2022
Anthony P. “Buddy” Lombardo, 79, of Oswego, passed December 6, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Oswego on September 9, 1943, to parents Anthony C. and Kathryn M. (Enwright) Lombardo, Buddy was a proud lifelong Oswegonian. Buddy was a graduate of Oswego High School. He served...
Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter to close soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temporary shelter for homeless and displaced people, open for 2 weeks, is set to close in about 2 weeks. It means Jefferson County is moving on to the next step - something not liked by a Watertown City Council member. The Watertown Salvation Army...
Final ‘Early Bird’ Drawing For 2022 "Lion’s Loot" Feb. 2nd
The Fulton Lions Club’s second and final “Lions Loot” sweepstakes Early Bird drawing will be drawn at the Feb. 2 board meeting. A total of five names will be drawn for the prize of $100 each. “The ticket you purchase could be worth $10,000,” said co-chair Ron...
Christine T. Keffer – December 4, 2022
Christine T. Keffer, 72; of Fulton, NY passed at University Hospital, Syracuse, NY after a sudden attack of illness. She was born in Fulton, NY to the late Joseph Metivier and Verna Cassaniti Palmer. Christine has remained a lifetime resident of Fulton, NY. She retired in 2005 after 33 years...
Fulton Police Department Arrest Summary Report Arrests 11-29-22 through 12-5-22
VTL05 l1.01A UM3 (6858) VTLllll.D1 IO (6379) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD TRAFFIC DEVICE VIOL:RED. FAIL TO KEEP RIGHT:2 LANE ROAD OPER MV BAC .08 OF 1% -1ST OFF DWI- 1ST OFFENSE. Inmate Name: GREENE, CONNOR JAMES. Address: 519 S 1ST ST, FULTON, NY. Birth Date: 03/23/94. Arrest Number: 9377. Time/Date:...
While Jefferson County flu cases surge, what’s going on in Lewis, St. Lawrence counties?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We already know flu cases hit Jefferson County hard in November, but now we know how the numbers compare in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. First, let’s look at flu cases in October for the tri-county region. Lewis County had 1 case. Jefferson had 33. St. Lawrence stood at 6.
$14.5 million Pavement Rehabilitation Project for I-481 is complete
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday, December 7 that the Pavement Rehabilitation Project on 481 in Onondaga and Oswego Counties is complete. The $14.5 million project limits extend from I-81 Interchange in Cicero to County Route 57 in the City of Fulton. Route 481 is the primary […]
UPDATE: OTL Weekly Round-Up suspect Steven A. Johnson arrested
Update: The shoplifter in Madison County has been identified as 38-year-old Steven A. Johnson from Canastota. He was arrested by State Police on December 5. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In November, NewsChannel 9 put viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton who has now been identified and arrested. Police are still […]
No restaurants fail health inspection: November 20-26
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 20 to November 26. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection! Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably: Angry Smokehouse 33 Water Street Van Buren 11/22/22 […]
Black bear illegally killed in Finger Lakes wildlife refuge
SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been ticketed for allegedly illegally killing a black bear on a national wildlife refuge in the Finger Lakes, according to the DEC. Two Environmental Conservation Officers received a report on Nov. 18 that a K9 tracked a bear that had been shot earlier that day in the […]
Power Plant Testing on December 6th
The Oswego County nuclear power plants will be undergoing tests of its public notification system on Tuesday, December 6 at around 1:00 p.m. During the test, 40 sirens in the 10-mile radius around the plants in Scriba will sound for three minutes, Oswego County officials said. Additional single-siren tests may be conducted throughout the day.
