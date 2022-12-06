Michigan health officials are urging residents to be extra careful around livestock after about a dozen probable cases of a parasitic illness. MDHHS and local health departments have been investigating an outbreak of cryptosporidiosis in residents in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties. The illnesses are believed to have been caused by a parasite called Cryptosporidium and occurred after people came into contact with a group of sick calves. To date, a total of 12 people between the ages of 19 and 56 (one confirmed, four probable and seven suspect cases) became sick with diarrhea and other symptoms between Nov. 15-21.

