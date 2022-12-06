Read full article on original website
Michigan health officials: Take caution near livestock after 12 probable cases of parasitic illness
Michigan health officials are urging residents to be extra careful around livestock after about a dozen probable cases of a parasitic illness. MDHHS and local health departments have been investigating an outbreak of cryptosporidiosis in residents in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties. The illnesses are believed to have been caused by a parasite called Cryptosporidium and occurred after people came into contact with a group of sick calves. To date, a total of 12 people between the ages of 19 and 56 (one confirmed, four probable and seven suspect cases) became sick with diarrhea and other symptoms between Nov. 15-21.
Michigan reports 11,918 new COVID cases, 242 deaths over last week
DETROIT – Michigan reported 11,918 new cases of COVID-19 and 242 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 1,703 cases per day. Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,950,361, including 40,327 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,938,443 cases and 40,085 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.
New program put in place to address teacher shortages in Michigan
Facing an ongoing shortage of teachers, dozens of school districts across the state are launching a new program that would make it easier to be an educator in Michigan. The group realized they would have to change some things to attract more educators. “When I was in the classroom, maybe...
Michigan’s minimum wage set to increase New Year’s Day
LANSING, Mich. – The state of Michigan has announced the minimum wage will increase from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour on Jan. 1, 2023. The new increased wage is set by Michigan’s Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018. Along with the $0.23 per hour increased minimum wage,...
Man wanted for fatal shooting in Detroit’s Greektown arrested in Ohio
DETROIT – Detroit Police Department announced on Tuesday that the suspect that was involved in a fatal shooting in Greektown last month has been taken into custody. According to a tweet by the DPD, the suspect was arrested and taken into custody in Ohio. The suspect allegedly took part...
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
HONOLULU – Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road. Mauna Loa was still erupting Thursday morning, but...
53-year-old Inkster man killed in Van Buren Township crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 53-year-old Inkster man was killed in a Van Buren Township crash that involved three cars and left one other person injured. Police said the crash happened at 1:40 p.m. on Sunday (Dec. 4) on Rawsonville Road just south of Huron River Drive. When...
What to know as patches of drizzle, light showers are expected to carry overnight into Wednesday for Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – As promised, we had a pretty good shopping day Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures that reached the mid-40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius). We’ll see a few patches of drizzle or light showers cross the area overnight, but this won’t be of much consequence. Temperatures should only drop into the upper-30s (4 degrees Celsius) by dawn, with a very light wind from the north.
Tracking winter storms that could bring accumulating snow to Metro Detroit: What to expect
4Warn Weather – A big storm is brewing in the middle of the country today, and it will be growing to our south and west with no impact on our weather yet. Skies start mostly cloudy, and conditions are dry with temperatures in the middle and upper 30s. Wind chills are not a major concern, but it will feel about five degrees cooler with a light northeast breeze.
Storm to bring rain, snow to Metro Detroit on Friday: What we’re tracking
4Warn Weather – After a week of shifting computer models, we have a better handle on what to expect from the next storm system affecting part of your Friday. Dry and cold with lows in the upper 20s to right around 30. We could see some brief clearing before clouds fill back in by morning.
3 car crash in Brownstown kills one, seriously injures another
BROWNSTOWN, Mich. – A three-car crash has left one driver deceased and another driver seriously injured in Brownstown. The incident occurred Tuesday (Dec. 6) at 9:46 a.m. when a 2018 Chevy Cruz driven by an 85-year-old man from Flat Rock was attempting to exit a Brownstown restaurant onto Telegraph Road when it collided with a 2003 Chevy Pickup driven by a 40-year-old man from Brownstown.
Tracking rain and snow ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect
4Warn Weather – Wednesday was another fine shopping day, as expected, with lots of clouds but some breaks of sun in spots. Afternoon temperatures in the mid-to-upper-40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius) are well above our long-term average of 40 degrees (4.5 degrees Celsius). We’ll have a dry night...
Satisfy your sweet tooth this holiday season
Are you looking for a fun treat to warm you up this holiday season? Hot cocoa bombs are fun for the whole family and will sweeten you up. Christine Brisse and Alana Findlay from Cake Mitten joined April Morton on “Live in the D” to demonstrate how to make them.
