Charles Franklin Cox was born on July 27, 1934, to William Aubrey Cox and Sadie Fortune Cox in McNairy County, Tennessee. He graduated from Collierville High School in 1954. After graduation, he went to work at Oakley Ford and then enlisted in the US Army as a Specialist 3rd Class and served until 1959. He was stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana. After serving his country, he returned to the Memphis area where he continued his employment at Oakley Ford for several years before moving to Somerville in 1963. He farmed for a number of years before going to work at Dandridge Equipment.

BROWNSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO