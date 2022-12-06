Read full article on original website
City leaders discuss plans to buy Jackson Plaza
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special budget meeting was called for Thursday morning to discuss plans that could impact Jackson for years to come. “We had a special call meeting today to consider the acquisition of a transfer from our fund balance of $4 million to acquire what’s known as the Jackson Plaza,” said District 6 Councilman and Budget Committee Chair Paul Taylor.
Poll of the Day: Jackson Plaza plans
The City of Jackson recently announced their planned purchase of Jackson Plaza, a nearly 21 acre lot off of Old Hickory Boulevard that houses a mostly-abandoned strip mall and the former Service Merchandise location. City officials say they plan to demolish the buildings with the intent to potentially build a new event center/arena to provide more space for events in the city. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
Atwood swears in new mayor
ATWOOD, Tenn. – The town of Atwood officially has a new mayor. Thursday night, a crowd packed into a town hall meeting for the swearing in of Fridie Algee. Algee won the election in early November against Mike Tolley and Taylor Coulter. Find more local news here.
‘A Union Christmas’ held in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University’s Choirs and Orchestra put on quite a show Thursday night for the university’s “Music: A Union Christmas” event. The event consisted of a variety of Christmas music, with chances for those in the audience to sing along as well. The...
In last meeting of 2022, city council discusses recycling, eminent domain
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson held their last council meeting for 2022. During Tuesday’s city council meeting, they discussed a variety of topics, including a location for recycling and consideration of eminent domain for a greenway project. The land that will be used for the greenway...
Business sponsors nonprofit’s 105th home build
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business lent a helping hand to a nonprofit. The PRA Group is sponsoring Habitat for Humanity’s 105th home build. Habitat for Humanity is currently in the phase of building the home. Part of the partnership with PRA includes doing volunteer work. Thursday, PRA...
Ms. Josephine Robinson
Ms. Josephine Robinson was born on September 27, 1951 in Jackson, Tennessee. She departed this life on December 4, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Sandhill Missionary Baptist Church. Open Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Montgomery Cemetery.
Eternal flame returns to UT Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — An extinguished flame is burning once again after nearly 22 years. From 1986 to around the year 2000, the University of Tennessee at Martin’s eternal flame stood bright outside the Paul Meek Library. After being extinguished and set aside, it now has a new home...
Savannah resident among winners in statewide photo contest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A West Tennessean is among the winners of a statewide contest!. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, after a record number of entries into the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife magazine photo contest, their staff narrowed it down to 13 photos. Winners were:. Frank Snyder of Athens.
Angel Tree tags still available at south Jackson Walmart
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Christmas season is a time of giving, and one nonprofit is helping those in the community to participate in a special way. The Salvation Army has been hosting their Angel Tree program for the past 40 years. Nearly a thousand kids have applied to the...
Medical building demolition is underway
Demolition began Monday, Dec. 5, on the Medical Building at the corner of Hart St. and North Ave. near downtown Henderson. According to Chester County Property Assessor Beverly Morton, property records show the property was purchased March 6, 1959 by Dr. O.M. McCallum and Dr. R.L. Wilson, from James L. and Ethel May Holland McHaney. The lot at that time reportedly included a two-story home, according to Chester County resident Neil Smith.
JMCSS rolls out bonuses for support staff
WEST JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School system is rolling out its winter bonuses for support staff this upcoming week. In September, Superintendent Dr. Marlon King announced a 6.2 million dollar investment for school employees. Specifically for support staff, it was announced that they’ll be receiving bonuses broken...
Public Notices for the Week of December 8
It appearing to the Court from the allegations of the Petition in this cause and the affidavit of the Petitioner that the whereabouts of the Respondents, Krisondra Danielle Lee and Damen Earl Lee, are unknown and that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon them,. It is, therefore, ordered...
List of Christmas events to begin in Lexington
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A range of Christmas events is beginning Thursday night in Lexington. Thursday at 5 p.m., there will be a Lighting of the Tree at the Henderson County Courthouse!. Then on Monday, December 12, there will be a grand opening for a 2,000 square foot ice...
Jackson State selected to test run new initiative
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college is receiving help from the state to better prepare its students. Jackson State Community College submitted a proposal to the Tennessee Board of Regents, Reimagining the Community College Experience program. Eleven schools submitted a proposal, and four, including Jackson State, were selected. The...
Big Burger fires up the grill in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new burger joint makes its way into the Hub City. Big Burger got its start as a ghost kitchen inside the Nineteen B restaurant that was located in the Stonebrook Shopping Plaza. Big Burger specializes in hand-ground burgers and homemade shakes. Owner and operator Crysta...
Locally-made wrapping paper to help local center
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two groups have made it to where gifts can be wrapped in a good cause. According to a news release, Tennessee Industrial Printing and Adelsberger Marking have designed and made holiday wrapping paper. They say the design was inspired by the iconic Rockabilly mural in Downtown...
Law enforcement brings kids on shopping spree in Milan
MILAN, Tenn. — A local city brought law enforcement and the youth together. The Milan Police Department held their annual Shop with a Cop event. This is where the city puts together cops and children and buys them gifts for Christmas. The kids and law enforcement officers met at...
Charles Franklin Cox
Charles Franklin Cox was born on July 27, 1934, to William Aubrey Cox and Sadie Fortune Cox in McNairy County, Tennessee. He graduated from Collierville High School in 1954. After graduation, he went to work at Oakley Ford and then enlisted in the US Army as a Specialist 3rd Class and served until 1959. He was stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana. After serving his country, he returned to the Memphis area where he continued his employment at Oakley Ford for several years before moving to Somerville in 1963. He farmed for a number of years before going to work at Dandridge Equipment.
Elmer Hilary Brooks, Jr.
Funeral service for Elmer Hilary Brooks, Jr., age 65, will be Saturday, December 10th, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow Monday, December 12th, 2022 10:30 AM at Veterans Veteran’s Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads. Mr. Brooks died Thursday, December 1st, 2022...
