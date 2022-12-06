Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Blizzard Is Making Overwatch 2's Next Hero Easier To Unlock
Overwatch 2's next hero should be a little easier to earn from the battle pass. Shared by Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller on Twitter, Ramattra, the new tank arriving in Season 2, should be slightly easier to unlock for players who don't purchase the battle pass. In Overwatch 2...
Gamespot
Destiny 2 More Than A Weapon Seasonal Quest - How To Complete All Week 1 Steps
Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is inbound, presenting a reunion with Rasputin, Osiris, and many other characters. Season 19 will keep us busy until Lightfall releases next year, and it seems there'll be plenty to do until then, including the More Than a Weapon weekly quest. As per usual,...
Gamespot
Pokemon Go Introduces New XXS And XXL Pokemon Variants
Pokemon Go players will soon have another way to catch unique Pokemon, as Niantic has announced the addition of XXS and XXL Pokemon to the mix. The two new Pokemon sizes will be featured with three Pokemon to begin with: Poochyena, Mightyena, and Mawile. Encounters with the specially-sized Pokemon will look different than normal encounters, and Pokedex entries will now track the extra sizes as they are caught.
How to Evolve Girafarig into Farigiraf
There are a lot of new Pokemon coming with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Some of them are evolutions of older Pokemon, new forms of previous Pokemon or just completely new Pokemon. This is part of what makes new Pokemon games so much fun. A Pokemon that may have been forgotten about was Girafarig, the Giraffe-looking Pokemon from Silver and Gold. Now it is getting a brand new evolution. Here is how to evolve Girafarig into Farigiraf.
Gamespot
2 Free Games Are Available Now On The Epic Games Store
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Gamespot
Best PS5 Deals Available Now: Save Big On 2022 Games And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. With Black Friday behind us, it's time to start assessing purchases and filling in any lingering gaps before the holidays--which are just a few short weeks away. Though most of the stellar PS5 deals from Black Friday are gone, you can still save on a bunch of PlayStation 5 games and accessories. We've rounded up the best PS5 deals available this week. Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone on your list, we think there will be at least one deal for you here.
Gamespot
Diablo 4 Hands-On Preview
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Diablo 4 is quick to differentiate itself from its predecessors in almost every way, while intelligently iterating on new series staples with ideas that put freedom of play at the center.
Gamespot
Bayonetta Origins Is An Isometric Storybook Spin-Off Of The Character Action Franchise
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was announced at the Game Awards, with a March 17, 2023 release date. The game has an isometric perspective and a painterly storybook style. It's a prequel to the original game, featuring Bayonetta as a young girl wandering a strange and colorful world.
Gamespot
Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden Is From The Life Is Strange Studio, But Doesn't Look Like It
During The Game Awards, Don't Nod revealed its next game, and it's a brand-new IP that looks nothing like Life is Strange, the series that made the French dev house famous. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is a third-person action-adventure game with role-playing elements that takes place in an original story universe where players are tasked with banishing spirits from their lands.
Gamespot
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: Every Battle Pass Skin Ranked
I'm not usually all that critical when it comes to battle pass skins--eight completely unique and multi-style skins for 950 V-Bucks is the sort of deal that's always gonna make me happy. But even by my relatively relaxed standards, the Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass is a great one, without a bad skin in the bunch.
Gamers are begging for a Black & White remaster
Gamers are crying out for a remaster of Black & White, the acclaimed god game from Lionhead Studios and one of the scariest games I've ever played on PC. To the uninitiated, Black & White is initially set on an island with a small population of people who worship the player and their creature as supreme beings. This worship generates power to perform divine acts, from feeding the hungry, providing rain for crops, summoning rabid wolves, conjuring fireballs and more. Every action that the player takes is reflected in the surroundings, so "good" actions are reflected in brightly coloured temples whereas "evil" actions cause the temples to turn dark and spiky.
Gamespot
Elden Ring: All Colosseum Locations And Modes
Elden Ring may offer a massive open world to explore filled with secrets and discoveries beyond your wildest imagination, but sometimes you just want to beat the hell out of someone in arena combat--and that's where the Colosseums come into play. There are three of these arenas scattered across The Lands Between, and you'll find that different modes are available depending on which one you're visiting. Keep reading if you'd like to know where they can be found and which modes you can play at them, as we've got the full details here.
Gamespot
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Gameplay Trailer Revealed At The Game Awards
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's gameplay trailer premiered at The Game Awards. In it, Captain Titus went head-to-head with wave after wave of alien lifeforms called Tyranids. Space Marine 2, developed by Saber Interactive, is a long-awaited sequel to the 2011 Space Marine game. The trailer mostly showcased the fast-paced...
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Patch Brings Buffs and Nerfs Alongside New Hero Ramattra
Season 2 in Overwatch 2 is now live, with a new hero, a new map returning from Overwatch, and a variety of balance shifts and changes. The biggest change is obviously the new Tank Ramattra. He can morph into two different forms to change his tactics on the fly. Blizzard also changed up the battle pass to make Ramattra easier to unlock, at level 45 of the new battle pass. If you advance through the battle pass, you will earn rewards inspired by ancient Greece. Shambali Monastery returns, revamped for Overwatch 2. It's an escort map, where you will battle in mountainous city streets and explore ancient temple grounds.
Gamespot
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
By the developers of Life is Strange and Focus Entertainment, comes a brand new Action RPG. Ghosts are discussed and what seems to be a moral quandry about how they handle these or if banishing is the right choice. It seems you'll be able to utilize a ghost ally at the same time here. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden releases sometime at the end of 2023.
Gamespot
Judas, New Game From The Creators Of BioShock, Announced At The Game Awards
The holidays have come early for BioShock fans, after a launch trailer for Ken Levine's new game was revealed at The 2022 Game Awards. Called Judas, Levine's new narrative-driven game is unrelated to the BioShock franchise but shares many visual similarities to the series, something long-time Levine fans are sure to appreciate.
Gamespot
Transformers Reactivate Gets Mysterious Cinematic Trailer
Transformers Reactivate, a new title from developer Splash Damage, got a mysterious trailer at The Game Awards. The trailer shows a team of scientists working to awake a Transformer, who appears to be Bumblebee. Most of the trailer is shown from the perspective of the Transformer, as the team of...
Gamespot
Baldur's Gate 3 Releases In Full In August 2023, Collector's Edition Detailed
Baldur's Gate 3 has been in early access for more than two years, but that period will finally end next year. During The Game Awards, Larian Studios announced that Baldur's Gate 3 will officially launch in August 2023, and the news came with a new trailer and a look at the game's enormous collector's edition.
Gamespot
Random Kid Arrested After Appearing On Stage At The Game Awards
The Game Awards went pretty much without a hiccup until the very bizarre end. It appears that a random kid ended up on stage with the Elden Ring team and interrupted by mumbling something completely unrelated to the evening's proceedings into the mic. After The Game Awards ended, host Geoff Keighly confirmed that this individual has been arrested.
Gamespot
Destiny 2: Lightfall Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Cancel the apolcapyse with the latest chapter in Destiny 2 wiht Lightfall. Bungie gave us a closer look at the neon soaked world of the forthcoming expansion coming Feburary 28, 2023.
