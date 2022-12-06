Forbes Trail Brewery raises thousands for Flight 93 Memorial project

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thousands of dollars have been raised to help fund an enhancement project at the Flight 93 National Memorial thanks to a local brewery.

Forbes Trail Brewery of Stoystown partnered with the Friends of Flight 93 non-profit in September where they donated $3,200 from sales of their limited-edition “Giving Back Pale Ale” beer.

The donation, along with proceeds raised during its Pints for Parks event, helped the group raise almost $5,000 towards improving the Western Overlook at the memorial. Friends of Flight 93 have raised nearly $100,000 for the project.

The Western Overlook at the Flight 93 National Memorial is where family members were first brought to see the crash site following the events of September, 11th, 2001, according to the Friends of Flight 93. The overlook will serve as an area for park rangers to do interpretation for visitors as well as provide a space for visitors to sit and reflect.

The Friends of Flight 93 plan to host another Pints for Parks event in the Fall 2023.

More information about the project and the organization can be found on the Friends of Flight 93 website .

