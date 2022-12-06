ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

wdhn.com

Dale Co. man arrested, charged with animal cruelty

MIDLAND CITY, Ala (WDHN)— A Midland City man was arrested early Monday morning after being accused of harming a puppy in front of its owner and causing it to need stitches across its back, per Midland City Police. According to MCPD Chief Jimmy Singleton, Corey Thurman, 35, was visiting...
MIDLAND CITY, AL
wdhn.com

New Brockton’s mayor hands in her resignation

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — A longtime officeholder in the Wiregrass says she plans to resign her position by the end of the year. At Monday night’s New Brockton City Council meeting, Mayor Kathy Holley formally handed in her resignation. Mayor Holley told the council due to mainly...
NEW BROCKTON, AL
wdhn.com

Sister of Elba man killed in car crash speaks out

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the last month, life has been rough for Sharon Kennard as she has been on the road constantly tending to sick family members. Now, life has thrown another curveball her way — Sunday morning she lost her younger brother in a car crash.
ELBA, AL
wdhn.com

Alabama native Octavia Spencer to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WHNT) — Alabama native and Auburn University grad Octavia Spencer will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday. According to walkoffame.com, Spencer will receive the 2,742nd star on the walk of fame on Thursday, December 8 at 11:30 a.m. PT. The event will be livestreamed on their website.
MONTGOMERY, AL

