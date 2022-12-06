Read full article on original website
6 family members sentenced to prison following cockfighting ring investigation in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Following the breakup of one of the largest cockfighting rings in the country this summer, six family members from Chilton County have been sentenced to prison. Seven members of the Easterling family from Verbena have been sentenced to prison for violating the Animal Welfare Act...
Elba Police Chief Troy Staley believes in being “proactive” when it comes to street drugs
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—One year ago this week, “Troy Staley” was named as Elba police chief. Since taking over the reins. in that department, Chief Staley believes being “proactive” is important in keeping down. break-ins and burglaries. WDHN found the chief believes it all starts with...
Dale Co. man arrested, charged with animal cruelty
MIDLAND CITY, Ala (WDHN)— A Midland City man was arrested early Monday morning after being accused of harming a puppy in front of its owner and causing it to need stitches across its back, per Midland City Police. According to MCPD Chief Jimmy Singleton, Corey Thurman, 35, was visiting...
Murder victim’s family still looking for justice after two months
(WDHN) — Peace of mind has been hard to find for Angel Johnson, the cousin of Melanie Dorrill who was murdered over two months ago. Since then, she and her family have been searching for answers. “I think the hardest part is we have people still reaching out and...
New Brockton’s mayor hands in her resignation
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — A longtime officeholder in the Wiregrass says she plans to resign her position by the end of the year. At Monday night’s New Brockton City Council meeting, Mayor Kathy Holley formally handed in her resignation. Mayor Holley told the council due to mainly...
Sister of Elba man killed in car crash speaks out
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the last month, life has been rough for Sharon Kennard as she has been on the road constantly tending to sick family members. Now, life has thrown another curveball her way — Sunday morning she lost her younger brother in a car crash.
Alabama native Octavia Spencer to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WHNT) — Alabama native and Auburn University grad Octavia Spencer will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday. According to walkoffame.com, Spencer will receive the 2,742nd star on the walk of fame on Thursday, December 8 at 11:30 a.m. PT. The event will be livestreamed on their website.
