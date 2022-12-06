Read full article on original website
Faldhin Muhammad
2d ago
uber has to remove option of cancelling trip while it has been started. it happen to me too and I have to drop riders to nearest gas station after their friend cancelled it in midway.
Reply
19
iceman Bling
2d ago
it has happen to me i take them to the destination and contact uber send them pics of the dash cam with the screenshot of the final destination and I get the full fare + something extra for my inconvenience it has been $5 to $25
Reply
7
Regular Dude
1d ago
Uber and Lyft are both TERRIBLE companies. I quit them both in 2018 and refuse to use them for anything. This is a fad whose time has come... and gone.
Reply
3
