A woman has revealed she ended up in Paris after getting drunk on a first date and spontaneously booking a flight with her mystery man.Evelina Parkere, 22, documented her whirlwind experience on TikTok and says it was the "most romantic date ever."She met the man for a few drinks in Riga, Latvia, where they live and pair later decided to go to the airport and catch a flight to the "most romantic city in the world".They spent just over 24 hours in Paris before returning home.Evelina also revealed they have seen each other again.

17 DAYS AGO