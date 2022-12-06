ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mono County, CA

goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Projected Rainfall Totals for Saturday-Sunday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Up to 4 Inches of Rain for Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley

Projected Precipitation for Mariposa 3.00"- 4.00" Projected Precipitation for Oakhurst 3.00"- 4.00" Projected Precipitation for Yosemite Valley 3.00"- 4.00" December 8, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California this weekend. The majority of precipitation associated with this storm system will...
OAKHURST, CA
goldrushcam.com

Winter Storm Watches Issued for the Sierra Nevada this Weekend – Includes Mariposa County, Oakhurst, Wawona and Yosemite Valley

December 8, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports Winter Storm Watches are in effect for the Sierra Nevada this weekend. Most of this snow will fall Saturday night and Sunday. Snow levels around 4,000 feet Saturday will rise to about 6,000 feet Saturday night. Snow levels will drop to around 3,000 feet by Sunday evening.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

High avalanche warning in Truckee and South Lake Tahoe

(KTXL) — A high avalanche warning is in effect in the Central Sierra Nevada and Greater Lake Tahoe Area from 7 a.m. on Saturday through 7 a.m. on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), Reno station. The major area of concern is between Yuba Pass on Highway 49 and Ebbetts Pass on Highway […]
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Tuolumne County Wants You To Check Your Internet Service

Sonora, CA – For the first time ever, anyone can easily challenge internet provider service claims, which could bring thousands of additional dollars in infrastructure funding to Tuolumne County. That is why the county is urging all residents and businesses to make a quick online check of their high-speed...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Women wanted for Oregon murder found in Mineral County

MINERAL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Two women wanted in connection with an Oregon murder have been arrested in Mineral County. Alyssa Z. Sturgill, 40, and Lisa M. Peaslee, 41, were stopped by deputies Sunday and taken into custody on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle. On Monday, a judge...
MINERAL COUNTY, NV
oregontoday.net

Murder Suspects Arrested in Nevada, Dec. 6

Two women identified as suspects in the murder of a 52-year old male in the Tillamook State Forest have been taken into custody in Nevada driving the victim’s van. According to reports, 40-year old Alyssa Z. Sturgill and 41-year old Lisa M. Peaslee were camping in the same area as the victim who was found shot to death on Dec. 2. The two suspects were located Sunday, Dec. 4, in Mineral County, NV. They were arrested on a charge of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and held without bail. Tillamook Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators traveled to Nevada to serve arrest warrants and begin the process of extradition to Oregon.
NEVADA STATE

