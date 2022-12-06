Read full article on original website
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Projected Rainfall Totals for Saturday-Sunday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Up to 4 Inches of Rain for Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley
Projected Precipitation for Mariposa 3.00"- 4.00" Projected Precipitation for Oakhurst 3.00"- 4.00" Projected Precipitation for Yosemite Valley 3.00"- 4.00" December 8, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California this weekend. The majority of precipitation associated with this storm system will...
goldrushcam.com
Winter Storm Watches Issued for the Sierra Nevada this Weekend – Includes Mariposa County, Oakhurst, Wawona and Yosemite Valley
December 8, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports Winter Storm Watches are in effect for the Sierra Nevada this weekend. Most of this snow will fall Saturday night and Sunday. Snow levels around 4,000 feet Saturday will rise to about 6,000 feet Saturday night. Snow levels will drop to around 3,000 feet by Sunday evening.
Another major winter storm eyes West with 5 feet of snow in Sierra Nevada over the weekend
Fresh off a series of winter storms that dumped 2 to 5 feet of snow in California's Sierra Nevada and brought mountain pass highways to a standstill, another major storm threatens the area this weekend that forecasters warn will again make travel difficult to impossible at times.
High avalanche warning in Truckee and South Lake Tahoe
(KTXL) — A high avalanche warning is in effect in the Central Sierra Nevada and Greater Lake Tahoe Area from 7 a.m. on Saturday through 7 a.m. on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), Reno station. The major area of concern is between Yuba Pass on Highway 49 and Ebbetts Pass on Highway […]
Travel headaches continue to plague California's Sierra Nevada as heavy snow piles up
Not only has heavy snow not taken the weekend off in California's Sierra Nevada, but it's working right into Monday as well, as a stubborn low-pressure system continues to swirl just off the Northern California coast.
Magnitude 3.4 earthquake hits near Loyalton in Sierra Nevada, USGS says
LOYALTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An earthquake struck near Loyalton in the Sierra Nevada at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey reported. The USGS reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.4 and a depth of a little over a mile. The epicenter of the earthquake was around 21 miles north of […]
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Wants You To Check Your Internet Service
Sonora, CA – For the first time ever, anyone can easily challenge internet provider service claims, which could bring thousands of additional dollars in infrastructure funding to Tuolumne County. That is why the county is urging all residents and businesses to make a quick online check of their high-speed...
KOLO TV Reno
Women wanted for Oregon murder found in Mineral County
MINERAL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Two women wanted in connection with an Oregon murder have been arrested in Mineral County. Alyssa Z. Sturgill, 40, and Lisa M. Peaslee, 41, were stopped by deputies Sunday and taken into custody on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle. On Monday, a judge...
oregontoday.net
Murder Suspects Arrested in Nevada, Dec. 6
Two women identified as suspects in the murder of a 52-year old male in the Tillamook State Forest have been taken into custody in Nevada driving the victim’s van. According to reports, 40-year old Alyssa Z. Sturgill and 41-year old Lisa M. Peaslee were camping in the same area as the victim who was found shot to death on Dec. 2. The two suspects were located Sunday, Dec. 4, in Mineral County, NV. They were arrested on a charge of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and held without bail. Tillamook Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators traveled to Nevada to serve arrest warrants and begin the process of extradition to Oregon.
AOL Corp
Big winter storm set to hit Northern California with rain, feet of snow. Here’s when
A mighty winter storm will hit the Sierra Nevada mountains starting midweek, expected to drop as much as 3 feet of snow in as many days, while other parts of Northern California including Sacramento will see rain and near-freezing overnight lows. The system is set to arrive Wednesday, according to...
