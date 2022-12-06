Read full article on original website
Aaron Carter’s Manager Reveals What ‘Broke’ Him: 'It Was A Nightmare'
Aaron Carter's manager is opening up about what "broke down" the late pop star. Taylor Helgeson, who had been managing Carter for eight months, tells Page Six that cyberbullying "was like a nightmare" for Aaron. "It was nonstop. It was so relentless and, yeah, it did a number on him," he said.
Aaron Carter's Death Certificate Reveals More Details
Aaron Carter's death certificate has revealed how the late singer was laid to rest. The late singer was cremated by his family, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Nov. 16. The artist's twin sister, Angel Carter, will hold his ashes, according to the legal document, which also disclosed that his mother, Jane Carter, was the first to find out about his death. Despite revealing little new information about Carter's cause of death, the document does disclose a few details. It notes that he worked in the entertainment industry as a musician, never married, and his mother, Jane, was the informant. An official cause of death has not been determined, and more tests are necessary to determine what caused his death. In addition to prescription pills, police reportedly found cans of compressed air at the scene. Throughout his adult life, Carter struggled with substance abuse issues.
Aaron Carter’s Net Worth Revealed After Sister’s Legal Move
Aaron Carter died nearly a month ago, but what did he leave behind financially?. The Blast reports Carter’s twin sister Angel has filed court papers requesting to be the administrator of his estate. She wrote in the court papers, “I, Angel Conrad, hereby nominate myself as administrator of Estate...
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"
Herchell L Carrasco tattooing Aaron Carter, 2019Herchell L Carrasco. It's been over a week now since the 90s heartthrob, Aaron Carter, was found dead in his bathtub at the young age of 34. The news has come as a shock for many--but for others--not so much, including one of the late singer's tattoo artists, Herchell L. Carrasco, 35, of Los Angeles.
Aaron Carter recalls bedroom incident with Michael Jackson in posthumous memoir
Aaron Carter reportedly described for the first time how he stayed over at Michael Jackson’s home after a birthday party, only to wake up and find him at the end of his bed.The late singer apparently mentions the incident in his posthumous memoir, Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, according to an advance copy seen by the New York Post.It is Carter’s first detailed account of the incident, though he has alluded to it in previous interviews. The singer died last week in circumstances his family say are still “being investigated”.“Michael and I went into the...
Melanie Martin doesn’t ‘want bad blood’ with Aaron Carter’s family over estate
Melanie Martin doesn’t “want any bad blood” with Aaron Carter’s family and hopes they will look out for the pair’s 1-year-old son, Prince, following his tragic death earlier this month. “I don’t want any problems or stress over Aaron’s estate,” Carter’s fiancé told Us Weekly on Tuesday. “I just want Prince to be taken care of and want Aaron’s legacy to live on.” The 30-year-old added, “Whoever wants to be in Prince’s life can be in Prince’s life.” After the singer died without a will, the OnlyFans model was forced to move out of their Los Angeles home. His estate was reportedly left to...
Aaron Carter fans harassing, scaring fiancée Melanie Martin at late star’s house
Aaron Carter’s fans have been harassing his on-again, off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin, since his death. Sources connected to Martin told TMZ Friday that she’s being harassed on social media by followers who not only blame her for loss of the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer but also wish death upon her. It appears the constant barrage of negativity has taken a toll on the model, as she deactivated her Instagram account. The outlet also claimed fans have been showing up outside of Carter’s Lancaster, Calif., home, where he was found dead in his bathtub at age 34 on Nov. 5, and walking...
Nick Carter Gushes He's 'So Thankful' To Spend Thanksgiving With Loved Ones Weeks After Younger Brother Aaron's Tragic Death
Weeks after Aaron Carter was found dead in his bathtub in his Lancaster home, his older brother Nick took to Instagram to share how grateful he felt to celebrate the holidays with the family members that are still with him. "So thankful to spend some quality time with all our loved ones on Thanksgiving," the Backstreet Boys artist wrote on Saturday, November 26, next to a carousel of photos. "We hope you all had a great time as well."The first sweet snapshot showed Nick, his wife, Lauren Kitt, and their kids gathered around a table as they munched pretzels and...
Aaron Carter Revealed He ‘May or May Not Have Another Baby on the Way’ Days Before His Tragic Death
Making his death even more tragic is the possibility that Aaron Carter may have had another baby on the way, according to the singer himself.
Aaron Carter's family want his estate to go to one-year-old son
It’s been exactly a month since Aaron Carter sadly passed away at the age of 34 on 5 November, leaving behind his one-year-old son Prince, who he shared with his ex-fiancée. And now, Aaron’s mum, Jane Carter, has spoken out about her grandson’s inheritance on Sunday (4 December)....
