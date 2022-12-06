ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

iheart.com

Aaron Carter’s Manager Reveals What ‘Broke’ Him: 'It Was A Nightmare'

Aaron Carter's manager is opening up about what "broke down" the late pop star. Taylor Helgeson, who had been managing Carter for eight months, tells Page Six that cyberbullying "was like a nightmare" for Aaron. "It was nonstop. It was so relentless and, yeah, it did a number on him," he said.
Popculture

Aaron Carter's Death Certificate Reveals More Details

Aaron Carter's death certificate has revealed how the late singer was laid to rest. The late singer was cremated by his family, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Nov. 16. The artist's twin sister, Angel Carter, will hold his ashes, according to the legal document, which also disclosed that his mother, Jane Carter, was the first to find out about his death. Despite revealing little new information about Carter's cause of death, the document does disclose a few details. It notes that he worked in the entertainment industry as a musician, never married, and his mother, Jane, was the informant. An official cause of death has not been determined, and more tests are necessary to determine what caused his death. In addition to prescription pills, police reportedly found cans of compressed air at the scene. Throughout his adult life, Carter struggled with substance abuse issues.
LANCASTER, CA
Us Weekly

Mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Claims She’s Seeking Custody Back: ‘I Was Pushed Out of Her Life’

The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter claims she is fighting to regain custody amid the couple's legal woes. Angela Johnson, who welcomed daughter Chloe in 2012, addressed her plans to take legal action on Monday, December 5. “I want her home. She deserves to be home," Johnson told TMZ, noting she […]
Distractify

David Foster Has Been Married to His Wife Katharine McPhee Since 2019

There are few living musicians that can compare to David Foster in terms of accolades. The Canadian musician, composer, arranger, record producer and music executive has taken the industry by storm over the near-six decades that he has been in the spotlight. Throughout that time, he has achieved accolades on countless occasions for his work, nabbing 16 Grammy Awards and a whopping 47 nominations overall.
The Independent

Aaron Carter recalls bedroom incident with Michael Jackson in posthumous memoir

Aaron Carter reportedly described for the first time how he stayed over at Michael Jackson’s home after a birthday party, only to wake up and find him at the end of his bed.The late singer apparently mentions the incident in his posthumous memoir, Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, according to an advance copy seen by the New York Post.It is Carter’s first detailed account of the incident, though he has alluded to it in previous interviews. The singer died last week in circumstances his family say are still “being investigated”.“Michael and I went into the...
NEW YORK STATE
Page Six

Melanie Martin doesn’t ‘want bad blood’ with Aaron Carter’s family over estate

Melanie Martin doesn’t “want any bad blood” with Aaron Carter’s family and hopes they will look out for the pair’s 1-year-old son, Prince, following his tragic death earlier this month. “I don’t want any problems or stress over Aaron’s estate,” Carter’s fiancé told Us Weekly on Tuesday. “I just want Prince to be taken care of and want Aaron’s legacy to live on.” The 30-year-old added, “Whoever wants to be in Prince’s life can be in Prince’s life.” After the singer died without a will, the OnlyFans model was forced to move out of their Los Angeles home. His estate was reportedly left to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Aaron Carter fans harassing, scaring fiancée Melanie Martin at late star’s house

Aaron Carter’s fans have been harassing his on-again, off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin, since his death. Sources connected to Martin told TMZ Friday that she’s being harassed on social media by followers who not only blame her for loss of the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer but also wish death upon her. It appears the constant barrage of negativity has taken a toll on the model, as she deactivated her Instagram account. The outlet also claimed fans have been showing up outside of Carter’s Lancaster, Calif., home, where he was found dead in his bathtub at age 34 on Nov. 5, and walking...
LANCASTER, CA
OK! Magazine

Nick Carter Gushes He's 'So Thankful' To Spend Thanksgiving With Loved Ones Weeks After Younger Brother Aaron's Tragic Death

Weeks after Aaron Carter was found dead in his bathtub in his Lancaster home, his older brother Nick took to Instagram to share how grateful he felt to celebrate the holidays with the family members that are still with him. "So thankful to spend some quality time with all our loved ones on Thanksgiving," the Backstreet Boys artist wrote on Saturday, November 26, next to a carousel of photos. "We hope you all had a great time as well."The first sweet snapshot showed Nick, his wife, Lauren Kitt, and their kids gathered around a table as they munched pretzels and...
LANCASTER, CA
HollywoodLife

’13 Reasons Why’ Star Dylan Minnette & Girlfriend Lydia Night Split After 4 Years Of Dating

13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette and his girlfriend of four years, musician Lydia Night, have called it quits. Lydia, 22, confirmed their split on her Instagram Story the evening of Thursday, Dec. 8. “i’ve seen a lot of speculation and i’d rather just clarify: dylan and i have decided to end our romantic relationship. we love and care about each other very much and that won’t change as we enter a new phase of our lives,” she wrote. “please respect our privacy during this time.”
The Independent

Britney Spears announces she has ‘married herself’ in new Instagram post

Britney Spears has donned a bridal veil and gown and announced she has “married herself” in a series of new Instagram posts. The pop star shared photographs and video clips to social media on Thursday evening wearing a silky white gown and veil.“Yeah … I married myself ð°ð¼‍âï¸ !!!,” read one caption. “I got bored, liked my veil and said IS THIS CRAZY ??? OR IS THERE SOMETHING TO IT ð¤ð¤ð¤ ??? Psss yes but I’m still married to hubby too ððð ððð !!!”The star shared three almost identical posts, with a fourth and fifth posted five days.The caption...
digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight star Ryan Gallagher confirms relationship with Olympian

Married At First Sight Australia star Ryan Gallagher has confirmed he is in a relationship with Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm. Ryan, who appeared on the fifth season of the reality show, met Emily on the set of The Challenge, with the couple confirming their relationship via a pair of Instagram posts.

