Onondaga County, NY

Sharpshooters will begin deer culling in city of Syracuse next week

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse will start culling deer next week as part of its deer management program. Sharpshooters are used to kill deer in select areas of the city’s east, west and south. The process is carried out by United States Department of Agriculture wildlife managers. It is done with the cooperation of the Syracuse Police Department.
One person stabbed at PEACE Inc. during fight between two volunteers

Editors note: Police inaccurately described the individuals as employees of PEACE Inc. They were volunteers. The story has been updated to reflect the correct descriptions. Syracuse, N.Y. — One person was stabbed during a fight between two volunteers at a non-profit on Syracuse’s East Side Tuesday, PEACE Inc. community engagement director Todd Goehle said.
Oneida Lake homeowner: Cicero should not ban vacation rentals (Guest Opinion by Randal John Meyer)

Randal John Meyer, of Washington, D.C., is a homeowner in Cicero and an attorney. New Yorkers hear a lot about how our state is shrinking. Southward migration of New Yorkers outpacing New York’s population growth is nothing new, and everyone has a theory about why. Many will blame Albany, some will blame the weather, but in my case, it was my career that brought me South, first from Rochester to Binghamton where I studied at SUNY, then to Brooklyn for law school, and now sadly out of the Empire State to Washington, D.C.
NY state investigation finds racial disparities in Syracuse mortgage lending

A new state study suggests that mortgage lenders are discriminating against minorities in Syracuse, putting up barriers to home ownership among people of color. About 18.7% of the Syracuse metropolitan area’s population is non-white but lenders on average made 8.7% of their loans to borrowers who identify as people of color, according to a report released today by the state Department of Financial Services.
After almost 200 years, CNY college closing for good (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 8)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 44; Low: 26. Cloudy, cool, morning showers; see the 5-day forecast. CAZENOVIA COLLEGE IN PHOTOS: A LOOK BACK: Fans line the wall of a Cazenovia College men’s basketball game in 1985. Cazenovia College announced on Wednesday that after nearly 200 years, it will close for good following the spring semester. Photos through the years. (File photo)
Three teenagers charged in Syracuse man’s murder, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 25-year-old Syracuse man in October, police said Thursday. Isaiah Hudson was shot in the head while driving a Jeep the night of Oct. 2 on Carbon Street, police said. He tried to drive away after he was shot but instead crashed into a house at 211 Carbon St., they said.
Son accused of murdering mother arraigned in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man accused of murdering his mother in their Van Buren condo was arraigned in Syracuse Wednesday morning. At 9:30 a.m., Daniel D. Chilson, 43, appeared before Judge Shadia Tadros to be arraigned on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection to his mother’s death.
Pulaski man charged with attempting to rape 3-year-old

Pulaski, N.Y. – A 30-year-old man has been arrested Wednesday for attempting to rape a 3-year-old, deputies said. James Gleason, of Pulaski, was arrested for first-degree attempted rape, first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
