Upstate University Hospital blasted for suing more than 1,500 patients over unpaid bills
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate University Hospital is one of the most aggressive hospitals in the state when it comes to suing patients for unpaid medical bills, according to a report coming out today. The state-owned hospital sued more than 1,500 patients for medical debt in 2019, a disproportionate...
Sharpshooters will begin deer culling in city of Syracuse next week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse will start culling deer next week as part of its deer management program. Sharpshooters are used to kill deer in select areas of the city’s east, west and south. The process is carried out by United States Department of Agriculture wildlife managers. It is done with the cooperation of the Syracuse Police Department.
Vera House staff calls for leader to step down, says Syracuse institution teetering on destruction
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 30 staff members at Vera House have signed a letter demanding the resignation of the agency’s new interim executive director and the board leaders who appointed her. The group represents more than half of the agency’s full-time staff of 51. Members from Vera...
SUNY Upstate takes back Syracuse land 10 years after failed deal with Cor Development
Syracuse, N.Y. – New York State has finally regained control over eight acres of prime land near downtown Syracuse, 10 years after agreeing to a no-bid development deal that went nowhere. SUNY Upstate Medical University recently settled a lawsuit with private company Cor Development to reassert public ownership of...
Cazenovia College president: Covid and its economic fallout cut time to ‘make a pivot’
Cazenovia, N.Y. -- Cazenovia College developed a plan to reverse its enrollment decline but ran out of time to implement it before the cash dried up, the private liberal arts college’s president said. David Bergh, who became the Madison County college’s president in February, said the 199-year-old institution put...
19-year-old dies in Near Westside shooting in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 19-year-old who was found with a gunshot wound Tuesday in Syracuse has died, police said. The teen, identified as Mike Atkinson, was found shot in the head around 2:50 p.m. at 573 Delaware St., where police were responding to a shots fired call, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
One person stabbed at PEACE Inc. during fight between two volunteers
Editors note: Police inaccurately described the individuals as employees of PEACE Inc. They were volunteers. The story has been updated to reflect the correct descriptions. Syracuse, N.Y. — One person was stabbed during a fight between two volunteers at a non-profit on Syracuse’s East Side Tuesday, PEACE Inc. community engagement director Todd Goehle said.
Oneida Lake homeowner: Cicero should not ban vacation rentals (Guest Opinion by Randal John Meyer)
Randal John Meyer, of Washington, D.C., is a homeowner in Cicero and an attorney. New Yorkers hear a lot about how our state is shrinking. Southward migration of New Yorkers outpacing New York’s population growth is nothing new, and everyone has a theory about why. Many will blame Albany, some will blame the weather, but in my case, it was my career that brought me South, first from Rochester to Binghamton where I studied at SUNY, then to Brooklyn for law school, and now sadly out of the Empire State to Washington, D.C.
Syracuse man who tried to rape SU student in cemetery worried he’ll be a target in prison
Syracuse, NY — A year ago, registered sex offender Kenneth Kaufman refused to plead guilty to the attempted rape of a Syracuse University student in Oakwood Cemetery. On Wednesday, Kaufman changed his mind and accepted a 15-year prison sentence for the attack.
CNY village finally approves new supermarket 3 years after original proposal
Fayetteville, N.Y. – The village of Fayetteville will soon be getting a new supermarket, three years after it was first proposed. The Fayetteville village planning board approved the site plan for the grocery store , which will be at 547 E. Genesee St., on the site of what once was an O’Brien & Gere manufacturing facility.
Company news: Jordan A. Walker hired by Auburn Public Theater
Auburn Public Theater announced the hiring of Jordan A. Walker as the director of development. Walker brings a decade of fundraising experience, including political, higher education, and nonprofit, taking place in New York, Wisconsin, and Washington, D.C.
NY state investigation finds racial disparities in Syracuse mortgage lending
A new state study suggests that mortgage lenders are discriminating against minorities in Syracuse, putting up barriers to home ownership among people of color. About 18.7% of the Syracuse metropolitan area’s population is non-white but lenders on average made 8.7% of their loans to borrowers who identify as people of color, according to a report released today by the state Department of Financial Services.
After almost 200 years, CNY college closing for good (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 8)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 44; Low: 26. Cloudy, cool, morning showers; see the 5-day forecast. CAZENOVIA COLLEGE IN PHOTOS: A LOOK BACK: Fans line the wall of a Cazenovia College men’s basketball game in 1985. Cazenovia College announced on Wednesday that after nearly 200 years, it will close for good following the spring semester. Photos through the years. (File photo)
40 new businesses filed in Central NY, six go out of business
Forty new businesses filed with county clerk’s offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. Among the new businesses are a bilingual daycare provider and a homeschooling business.
Three teenagers charged in Syracuse man’s murder, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 25-year-old Syracuse man in October, police said Thursday. Isaiah Hudson was shot in the head while driving a Jeep the night of Oct. 2 on Carbon Street, police said. He tried to drive away after he was shot but instead crashed into a house at 211 Carbon St., they said.
Medical examiner determines woman was stabbed to death in Van Buren condo, troopers say
Van Buren, N.Y. — A woman found dead in a Van Buren condo Tuesday was stabbed to death, troopers said. An autopsy by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office found that Leora A. Chilson, 74, died from multiple stab wounds to her neck, state police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said Wednesday.
Son accused of murdering mother arraigned in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man accused of murdering his mother in their Van Buren condo was arraigned in Syracuse Wednesday morning. At 9:30 a.m., Daniel D. Chilson, 43, appeared before Judge Shadia Tadros to be arraigned on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection to his mother’s death.
Man shot in head in Syracuse’s Near Westside, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in the head Tuesday in the city’s Near Westside, police said. Police were sent around 2:50 p.m. to 573 Delaware St. for a shots fired call when they found the 19-year-old man, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. He was...
Rape, strangulation, menacing: 294 arrests just added to syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Oct. 23 and Dec. 4, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 18 to 66.
Pulaski man charged with attempting to rape 3-year-old
Pulaski, N.Y. – A 30-year-old man has been arrested Wednesday for attempting to rape a 3-year-old, deputies said. James Gleason, of Pulaski, was arrested for first-degree attempted rape, first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
