Palm Springs, CA

Women filmmakers, comedies shine at 8th Annual Official Latino Film and Arts Festival

By Ema Sasic, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 2 days ago

A lot has changed over the last eight years with Latino filmmakers and the stories they are capturing, filmmaker Danny Hastings noted.

When he founded the Official Latino Film and Arts Festival, it appeared to Hastings that some were "just picking up a camera" and filming whatever they could.

"Your story is going to lack, your understanding of directing, actors are going to lack," he said. "Your camera might be 4K, but there's going to be something missing."

In recent years, though, he's noticed a shift. Latino filmmakers "are more prepared" and getting "better and better," Hasting said, because they've studied film in school and have invested in the art form. The roles Latino actors are playing are also complex and more than just a stereotype.

That evolution of talent will be highlighted on the biggest screen at the 8th Annual Official Latino Film and Arts Festival, which will take place Friday through Sunday at the Palm Springs Art Museum.

More than 100 films will be screened during the three-day festival, the majority presented in English, and short discussions with the filmmakers will follow. Much of an emphasis is placed on short films during the festival, which is often where "you’ll see the real emerging filmmakers," Hastings said. Films cover a wide range of genres and subject matters, and festival organizers promise there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

The films also show the progress that has been made with Latinx representation in popular media. In fact, that's one of the main reasons why Hastings began the festival. For every 100 actors on the big screen, he found that only three or four were Latinos, and a majority played stereotypes. USC's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative stated that in 2019, Hispanic or Latino characters made up about 6% of speaking characters in 1,300 films. Hispanic or Latino actors made up 6.2%, or seven, leads/co leads in 2019. In 2007, there were zero.

Hastings also wanted to shine a spotlight on U.S.-born Hispanic or Latino filmmakers, who he said often are ignored. The Hispanic population in the United States surpassed 60 million in 2021 , and around two-thirds of all Hispanics living in the United States were born in the country.

"I wanted the festival to reflect that because I feel that a lot of the film festivals that have the label 'Latino' bring a lot of films from other countries, and there's nothing wrong with that ... but that's not all who we are," Hastings said.

Luisa Heredia, chief education and community engagement officer at the Palm Springs Art Museum, added: "When I think about storytelling, us telling our own stories or being at the center of those stories, we know that that talent is out there, and it's just (thinking about) how can we help support that."

The opening night short film block, Las Jefas, is Official Latino’s signature celebration of female directors, which Heredia said "sets the tone" for the rest of the festival. Eight shorts will be screened during the block, which begins at 7 p.m. Friday.

Genres that will be showcased include coming-of-age stories in the Youth, Truth, and Resistance block at noon Friday; comedies with the Cheeztosos Comedy Jam block at 8 p.m. Saturday; and fantasy, science-fiction and horror in the La Zona Oscura block at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Other blocks highlight films created by African American (Celebrating Black Voices at 4 p.m. Friday), LGBTQ+ (Amor es Amor at 2 p.m. Saturday) and Indigenous (Native Tongues at noon Sunday) filmmakers. Even a "Spike Lee joint" − "Hallelujah," directed and written by Victor K. Gabriel and executive produced by Academy Award winner Lee − will be screened.

"One of the things that I really love about popular culture and film is that often when you are hearing from communities of color, a lot of it can be in this heavy space. I think that's important," Heredia said. "But then there's this whole other part of it, which is the comedic films, the things that are just really funny, or moving us into science-fiction or horror. These are things that I grew up with, and so to be able to see our talent in those areas, I'm just really, really happy."

The festival does include a few feature-length films as well. Filmmaker Luis Reyes examines the life and career of Mexican-American character actor Pepe Serna and gives him the spotlight he deserves in "Pepe Serna: Life is Art." The screening will take place 6 p.m. Saturday and will be preceded by "Abuelo," directed by Kayvon Derak Shanian, and "Desert Underground," directed by Angel Chavez.

"When you see the documentary, you feel like, wow, this guy has such a volume of work, but he was always typecast. He was never given the opportunity to fully exercise that amazing talent and charisma and the beautiful person that he is," Hastings said. "After a while, that takes a big toll on your and your creativity, but he never gave up."

The closing night film is "Allswell," a comedy-drama film directed by Ben Snyder. The film follows three Nuyorican, middle-aged sisters navigating a delicate dance of family, love and career and reckoning with who they once were and what may lie ahead. "Allswell" is based on real-life scenarios and written by lead actor Elizabeth Rodriguez. The cast also includes Liza Colón-Zayas, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Bobby Cannavale.

Hastings said the film "showcases the humanity of our people." One of the stars is also expected to be in attendance.

For more information on the 8th Annual Official Latino Film and Arts Festival, visit psmuseum.org/events/official-latino#schedule

If you go

What: 8th Annual Official Latino Film and Arts Festival

When: Friday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 11

Where: Palm Springs Art Museum Annenberg Theater, 101 N. Museum Drive, Palm Springs

How much: $15 for one block; $45 for full-day pass (which also provides access to film blocks and private industry panels); $120 for full festival pass (which provides access to all film blocks, private industry panels and the closing night reception on Sunday). Tickets will also grant attendees entrance to the art museum during regular hours of operation (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday).

More information: psmuseum.org/events/official-latino

Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema_sasic.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Women filmmakers, comedies shine at 8th Annual Official Latino Film and Arts Festival

