mynewsla.com
LA County Proposes Wage Hike for In-Home Supportive Service Workers
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors advanced a proposal Tuesday to boost wages over a two-year period for in-home supportive service workers, who have staged regular rallies over the past year outside board meetings pushing for salary increases. For months, in-home supportive service workers represented by the Service Employees...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Explores Livable Community Initiative for Transit-Heavy Areas
The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to explore establishing the Livable Communities Initiative along suitable transit-rich corridors. The Livable Communities Initiative is a plan created by a group of advocates, urbanists and architects to address the city’s housing crisis by “combining gentle density and walkable complete streets” along the city’s commercial corridors, according to its website.
mynewsla.com
LA City Councilwoman Seeks Amnesty Program for Unpermitted ADUs
City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez is seeking to create an amnesty program for legalizing unpermitted accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in Los Angeles, according to a motion filed Tuesday. Citing the need to remove barriers and create more affordable housing in Los Angeles, Rodriguez’s motion said that the city’s current requirement for...
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Explores Creating Truth and Reconciliation Committee
The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to explore the creation of a Truth and Reconciliation Committee in response to the City Hall racism scandal. The committee would convene regularly over the course of at least a year to “explore and document racialized, ethnic or political violence specific to a Los Angeles context to inform healing and reconciliation.” The committee would present recommendations for council action 30 days after the end of its term.
mynewsla.com
Barger Directs $1M in Office Funds to Boost Patrols During Shopping Season
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Tuesday her office will make up to $1 million in discretionary funding available to sheriff’s stations in her district in hopes of boosting patrols and deterring crime during the upcoming holiday shopping season. “This month’s busiest holiday shopping days are quickly approaching...
mynewsla.com
Sheriff’s Department Investigating How Kids Obtained Cannabis-Laced Snacks
An investigation was underway Thursday to ascertain how four students at a Moreno Valley middle school obtained marijuana-laced snacks that caused them to become ill. “This is an active investigation and deputies are still investigating the incident to determine the origin of the substance and if any criminal acts were committed,” Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Jerry Franchville said.
mynewsla.com
LA Planning Commission Approves of Wildlife District in Santa Monica Mountains
In a first step of a pilot effort to coexist development in Los Angeles’ hillsides with its wildlife population, a proposed ordinance that would create a wildlife district in the Santa Monica Mountains between the 405 and 101 freeways passed the city’s planning commission Thursday by a 4-0 vote.
mynewsla.com
New COVID-19 Cases Top 5,000 in LA County; 12 More Deaths Reported
Los Angeles County reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday as rising case numbers continued to point to a winter viral surge, with hospitalization numbers also climbing upward again. The 5,051 new cases reported by the county Department of Public Health gave the county an overall total from throughout...
mynewsla.com
LA Mayor-Elect Karen Bass Names Transition Advisory Team
Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass Tuesday named her transition advisory team, which will provide advice through the first 100 days of her administration. — Dolores Huerta, labor and civil rights leader;. — Monica Lozano, president of the College Futures Foundation, formerly publisher and CEO of La OpiniÃ³n;. —...
mynewsla.com
Supervisors Extend $20,000 Reward Offer in Case of Missing Palmdale Woman
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended a $20,000 reward for information about a woman who was reported missing near Palmdale two years ago and is believed to be the victim of foul play. Supervisor Kathryn Barger recommended extending the reward for information on the disappearance of then-27-year-old...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Bans Gas in New Buildings in `First Step’ Toward Electrification
New buildings in Los Angeles will be required to be all-electric under a policy approved by the City Council Wednesday as part of a movement to reduce carbon emissions in the city. The requirement applies to buildings approved after April 1, and affordable housing projects approved after June 1 of...
mynewsla.com
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Patient
Officials at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center sought the public’s help Thursday to identify a homeless patient at the facility. The woman is between 70 and 80 years old and was brought there by the Los Angeles County Homeless Outreach Team, according to hospital officials. “The woman was found in the...
mynewsla.com
Driver Charged with Hitting, Killing Bicyclist at Hemet Intersection
A 21-year-old motorist accused of fatally hitting a bicyclist at a San Jacinto intersection, then fleeing the scene, was charged Wednesday with gross vehicular manslaughter. Savaughn JoJuan Colon Barnes of Hemet was arrested Sunday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 31-year-old Margarito Castro of San Jacinto.
mynewsla.com
Average LA County Gas Price Drops to Lowest Amount Since Feb. 2
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Thursday for the 28th consecutive day, decreasing 4.1 cents to $4.711, its lowest amount since Feb. 2. The average price has dropped 61 times in 64 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct....
mynewsla.com
Palm Springs Airport to Double Restaurants, Include Local Representation
Palm Springs International Airport will double its restaurants and include more local representation with a new concessions program that will begin in 2023, officials said Tuesday. “Our staff has spent countless hours working with the Airport Commission and community stakeholders to ensure that a local feel and sense of place...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Former Church Building in Pomona Area
A fire damaged a building formerly housing a church in the Pomona area Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the 600 block of North Mills Avenue at 7:36 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation. The building...
mynewsla.com
Third Juvenile Suspect Arrested For Alleged Involvement in Coachella Shooting
A third juvenile was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in a November shooting in Coachella, where shots were fired at multiple residences. Members from the Coachella Community Action Team, the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, La Quinta Traffic Team and Riverside County’s SWAT Team searched two residences at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed Crossing Santa Ana Street ID’d
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a pedestrian in Arleta. The man died at the scene of his injury, which occurred about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday on Terra Bella Street west of Canterbury Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Who Repeatedly Molested Meadowbrook Girl Sentenced
A 28-year-old man who sexually abused a Meadowbrook girl for years was sentenced Thursday to 167 years to life in state prison. Guillermo Cuevas of Norwalk pleaded guilty in August to four counts each of forced oral copulation of a child under 10 years old and sexual penetration of a minor, as well as three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of lewd acts on a minor by force or fear.
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in East Los Angeles Crash
Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was killed in a traffic crash in East Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday near Falling Leaf and Graves Avenues, just west of San Gabriel Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig said. Jiu Qiu, 48, of Rosemead died at...
