Riverside County, CA

mynewsla.com

LA County Proposes Wage Hike for In-Home Supportive Service Workers

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors advanced a proposal Tuesday to boost wages over a two-year period for in-home supportive service workers, who have staged regular rallies over the past year outside board meetings pushing for salary increases. For months, in-home supportive service workers represented by the Service Employees...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Council Explores Livable Community Initiative for Transit-Heavy Areas

The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to explore establishing the Livable Communities Initiative along suitable transit-rich corridors. The Livable Communities Initiative is a plan created by a group of advocates, urbanists and architects to address the city’s housing crisis by “combining gentle density and walkable complete streets” along the city’s commercial corridors, according to its website.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA City Councilwoman Seeks Amnesty Program for Unpermitted ADUs

City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez is seeking to create an amnesty program for legalizing unpermitted accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in Los Angeles, according to a motion filed Tuesday. Citing the need to remove barriers and create more affordable housing in Los Angeles, Rodriguez’s motion said that the city’s current requirement for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA City Council Explores Creating Truth and Reconciliation Committee

The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to explore the creation of a Truth and Reconciliation Committee in response to the City Hall racism scandal. The committee would convene regularly over the course of at least a year to “explore and document racialized, ethnic or political violence specific to a Los Angeles context to inform healing and reconciliation.” The committee would present recommendations for council action 30 days after the end of its term.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Sheriff’s Department Investigating How Kids Obtained Cannabis-Laced Snacks

An investigation was underway Thursday to ascertain how four students at a Moreno Valley middle school obtained marijuana-laced snacks that caused them to become ill. “This is an active investigation and deputies are still investigating the incident to determine the origin of the substance and if any criminal acts were committed,” Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Jerry Franchville said.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

New COVID-19 Cases Top 5,000 in LA County; 12 More Deaths Reported

Los Angeles County reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday as rising case numbers continued to point to a winter viral surge, with hospitalization numbers also climbing upward again. The 5,051 new cases reported by the county Department of Public Health gave the county an overall total from throughout...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Mayor-Elect Karen Bass Names Transition Advisory Team

Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass Tuesday named her transition advisory team, which will provide advice through the first 100 days of her administration. — Dolores Huerta, labor and civil rights leader;. — Monica Lozano, president of the College Futures Foundation, formerly publisher and CEO of La OpiniÃ³n;. —...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Supervisors Extend $20,000 Reward Offer in Case of Missing Palmdale Woman

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended a $20,000 reward for information about a woman who was reported missing near Palmdale two years ago and is believed to be the victim of foul play. Supervisor Kathryn Barger recommended extending the reward for information on the disappearance of then-27-year-old...
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Charged with Hitting, Killing Bicyclist at Hemet Intersection

A 21-year-old motorist accused of fatally hitting a bicyclist at a San Jacinto intersection, then fleeing the scene, was charged Wednesday with gross vehicular manslaughter. Savaughn JoJuan Colon Barnes of Hemet was arrested Sunday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 31-year-old Margarito Castro of San Jacinto.
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

Palm Springs Airport to Double Restaurants, Include Local Representation

Palm Springs International Airport will double its restaurants and include more local representation with a new concessions program that will begin in 2023, officials said Tuesday. “Our staff has spent countless hours working with the Airport Commission and community stakeholders to ensure that a local feel and sense of place...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Former Church Building in Pomona Area

A fire damaged a building formerly housing a church in the Pomona area Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the 600 block of North Mills Avenue at 7:36 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation. The building...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Third Juvenile Suspect Arrested For Alleged Involvement in Coachella Shooting

A third juvenile was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in a November shooting in Coachella, where shots were fired at multiple residences. Members from the Coachella Community Action Team, the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, La Quinta Traffic Team and Riverside County’s SWAT Team searched two residences at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed Crossing Santa Ana Street ID’d

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a pedestrian in Arleta. The man died at the scene of his injury, which occurred about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday on Terra Bella Street west of Canterbury Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Who Repeatedly Molested Meadowbrook Girl Sentenced

A 28-year-old man who sexually abused a Meadowbrook girl for years was sentenced Thursday to 167 years to life in state prison. Guillermo Cuevas of Norwalk pleaded guilty in August to four counts each of forced oral copulation of a child under 10 years old and sexual penetration of a minor, as well as three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of lewd acts on a minor by force or fear.
NORWALK, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Killed in East Los Angeles Crash

Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was killed in a traffic crash in East Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday near Falling Leaf and Graves Avenues, just west of San Gabriel Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig said. Jiu Qiu, 48, of Rosemead died at...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA

