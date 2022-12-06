Read full article on original website
Headlines: Guerrilla Tacos Gets a New Chef; Shrooms Are Safer Than Weed
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Arts District: The Los Angeles taco institution Guerrilla Tacos has promoted former Executive Sous Chef Crystal Espinoza to Culinary...
A Running List of L.A. Restaurants That I Still Love Despite Mediocre Food
I posted this on Twitter last week. Everyone has a favorite place like this. I have two: Casa Vega, where the cuisine is what a recent transplant from Iowa sixty years ago might think Mexican food is supposed to be, and Edendale, which always has only one good thing on the menu, but the minute too many people figure out what that dish is, they eighty-six it. It’s as if the management wants their dining room to be empty all the time—which, if true, would be a decision I support because the Edendale vibe is well-served by its never being crowded.
Headlines: Long Beach to Get More Than $7 Million in Lawsuit Against Monsanto; Snow In L.A. Mountains
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Long Beach: The City of Long Beach received more than $7 million in a class action settlement with Monsanto...
Pachuco Supply Co.: Preserving Corrido and Lowrider Culture Through Handmade Hats in Boyle Heights
“For some, these hats are a way of invoking the spirit of someone who has passed,” Gilberto Marquez owner of Pachuco Supply Co. said while steaming and molding a tejana in his studio in Boyle Heights. “For me, it’s a connection to my ancestors, my grandparents, and my father...
Headlines: Father of Dead One-Year-Old Child Found at L.A. River in Long Beach Arrested, Believed to Have Thrown Her Off a Bridge
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Florence-Firestone: A woman in her thirties was shot multiple times and killed shortly after 6 pm on Tuesday. [KTLA]
The Seven Best Tacos In Inglewood
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our Artesia guide and history on our neighborhood page.
The Nine Best Pho Spots In Los Angeles and Orange County
Pho is a perfect cold-weather companion. Luckily as Southern Californians, we live near one of the country’s largest Vietnamese populations in the San Gabriel Valley, Garden Grove, and Westminster. A good bowl of pho can be judged on the quality of its broth, which usually takes hours to simmer...
Headlines: L.A. Named “California’s Least Affordable Place;” Working Out While High Now Trendy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —California Governor Gavin Newsom launches a campaign today to penalize oil companies, who have earned record profits amid punishing...
The Top Six Moments at Bésame Mucho
No other music festival has quite captured Los Angeles’ multi-generational Mexican power in all its alegre, colorful glory like Bésame Mucho just did on Saturday. The one-day music festival took place around Dodger Stadium’s parking lot and boasted a stacked lineup that made people go absolutely wild for tickets when the show was first announced earlier this year. The event sold out within minutes of the tickets going on sale. There were four stages loosely divided by genre: rock, pop, classics, and folk, and people came from all over California and Mexico to represent. Tens of thousands of people showed up to dance.
This Lincoln Heights Band Rides Around On A Bike Serenading Los Angeles With Cumbias Pesadas
It’s a bright Sunday morning and people from all over Los Angeles are gathering for a seven-mile bike ride that goes through Mariachi Plaza, Chinatown, the Sixth Street Bridge, Grand Park, and Echo Park. Leading the sea of riders on a makeshift, bicycle-mounted stage is Poco Pocho, the band serenading the streets of Los Angeles with their cumbias pesadas.
The Best Hot Chocolate, Champurrado, and Seasonal Warm Drinks in Los Angeles
Cobija—blanket—weather has officially started in Los Angeles and everyone is looking to warm up one way or another. Some warm up by picking up some of their favorite tamales, which serve as a great on-the-go meal and double as hand warmers for those working early in the mornings or late at night. And others are looking for a sweet hot drink that will heat things up with one sip. Drinks like champurrado, atole, and of course, chocolate are not only tasty, warm, and thick, but for many, they are a taste of home.
Headlines: How Much Does It Cost To Plant One Tree In L.A.? Apparently More Than $4,300!
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Van Nuys: Seven Van Nuys Middle School students were transported to hospitals after 10 students “suffered a medical incident,”...
‘Beer Saved Me:’ How a Former Convict Turned His Life Around By Chugging, Then Brewing Dank IPAs
Opening a craft brewery in 2022 anywhere in Los Angeles is an act of defiance against capitalism, monopolies, and what craft beer enthusiasts refer to as “Big Beer.” But for Edgar Preciado, opening a craft brewery means redemption and a successful re-entry into society. “Craft beer saved my...
LAPD Has Spent $215 Million on Their Helicopter Unit Over the Last Decade, Is It Worth It?
This article was produced by Capital & Main, which is an award-winning publication that reports from California on economic, political, and social issues. L.A. Taco is co-publishing this article. Written by Angelika Albaladejo. Beni Benitez was 13, and lying in bed trying to fall asleep, when a bright flash made...
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
New L.A. County Data Shows That Homeless ‘Sweeps’ Rarely Lead To Permanent Housing
“Sweeps,” or sanitation cleanings, as they’re sometimes called, are supposed to keep our city sidewalks clean and help move people living on the streets indoors. But according to new data obtained by L.A. TACO from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), the lead agency responsible for homeless housing and services in the city, few unhoused people have been sheltered as a result of outreach associated with the encampment clearings seen regularly across the city (also known as “CARE cleanings”).
Holy Moly! It’s the Torrance Strip Mall from Friday After Next, 20 Years Later
On a mid-November morning, the jingly-jangly silver bells of Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime” play over the speaker system inside of Ford’s Feathers at Carson Plaza. The small business has been selling birds and avian supplies and providing boarding and grooming services to South Bay bird owners since 1985. Various bird toys and bags of seeds are scattered around the floor, and storeowner Robert Chen is in the middle of reorganizing.
Merriam-Webster Names ‘Gaslighting’ Their Word of the Year for 2022; Rain and Cold Weather Expected in L.A.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Los Angeles: Expect cold weather this week, with temperatures dropping below freezing in the Antelope and San Fernando Valleys....
The Best Cambodian Food in Long Beach
You really can’t talk about the Long Beach food scene without mentioning Cambodian food. It’s a cuisine that was shaped by tropical jungles, the Mekong River and its flood plains, and the abundance of freshwater fish with culinary influences that include China, India, and France. Today, Long Beach is home to the largest population of Khmer people outside of Cambodia. It’s the result of Cambodia’s dark history involving the second worst genocide in modern human history, of which many refugees fled to neighboring countries and eventually migrated to the US. Despite the shared trauma of the Khmer people, the story is not entirely heavy—there’s hope and resilience—and much of it is found through food.
A New Era of ‘Legal’ Street Vending Awaits L.A.’s Sidewalk Vendors, But Will They Finally Stop Getting Fined?
This story was produced in partnership with Capital and Main. It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers, and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles.
