Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Faefarm - Gameplay Trailer | Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition
In the cozy fantasy farming simulator RPG Faefarm, band together with up to three friends to explore and build the Azoria of your dreams. Gather materials to craft treasures, cultivate a farm, and create a home to call yours.
Polygon
How to watch The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards 2022, the ninth edition of Geoff Keighley’s annual showcase of big games both new and coming soon, airs live on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST. You can watch this year’s Game Awards right here, via YouTube. The show is also streaming live on Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and lots of other platforms. Viewers who watch on Steam have a chance to win a Steam Deck from Valve during the event.
Gamespot
Immortals Of Aveum Announced At The 2022 Game Awards
Immortals of Aveum, a new game from Ascendant Studios, was announced via a launch trailer at The 2022 Game Awards. The new game combines first-person combat with magic, resulting in an ethereal, eye-catching aesthetic. Helmed by Dead Space creative director Bret Robbins, Ascendant Studios has been working on the game...
Gamespot
Tekken 8 Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Tekken is back in all its over-the-top martial arts and dysfunctional demon family drama glory. The all new trailer for Tekken 8 revealed during the 2022 Game Awards gave a glimpse of gameplay, as well as a look into its melodramatic story.
Gamespot
The Best Game Awards 2022 Trailers
The Game Awards 2022 has wrapped up, and in this video we're taking a look at the best trailers from the event. We saw world premieres of Death Stranding 2, Hades 2, and Armored Core 6.
Gamespot
2 Free Games Are Available Now On The Epic Games Store
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Gamespot
Best PS5 Deals Available Now: Save Big On 2022 Games And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. With Black Friday behind us, it's time to start assessing purchases and filling in any lingering gaps before the holidays--which are just a few short weeks away. Though most of the stellar PS5 deals from Black Friday are gone, you can still save on a bunch of PlayStation 5 games and accessories. We've rounded up the best PS5 deals available this week. Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone on your list, we think there will be at least one deal for you here.
Gamespot
All The Game Awards Winners Revealed
The Game Awards 2022 took place this evening from Los Angeles. Many awards were handed out throughout the course of the lengthy show, culminating with the announcement of the highly coveted overall Game of the Year award. The winner was From Software's Elden Ring, which beat out other GOTY nominees...
Gamespot
Judas, New Game From The Creators Of BioShock, Announced At The Game Awards
The holidays have come early for BioShock fans, after a launch trailer for Ken Levine's new game was revealed at The 2022 Game Awards. Called Judas, Levine's new narrative-driven game is unrelated to the BioShock franchise but shares many visual similarities to the series, something long-time Levine fans are sure to appreciate.
IGN
The Best Game of 2022: Nominees
Considering 2022 was a 'quiet' year for new games, the quality on show was unquestionable. From blockbuster releases to smaller yet equally as impressive Indies, the last 12 months has been a stellar year whether you play on console or PC. Two long-awaited giants lead the pack, with Santa Monica...
Gamespot
New The Lords Of The Fallen Gameplay Trailer Debuts At The Game Awards
After debuting their new project at Gamescom Opening Night Live back in August, CI Games and Hexworks have revealed the first gameplay trailer for The Lords Of The Fallen, which featured during The Game Awards on December 8. The trailer--which was narrated by Milly Alcock of House of the Dragon...
Gamespot
Fire Emblem Engage's First Paid DLC Announced At The Game Awards
If you're a Three Houses fan, you're in luck. Fire Emblem Engage's first paid DLC was revealed at The Game Awards, and it includes Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude. Tiki will also be a part of the expansion, along with extra in-game bonuses and a silver card. The first wave of...
Gamespot
Get 10 PC Games For Only $5, Including A Bunch Of Great Steam Deck Titles
Fanatical’s new Winter Bundle is the perfect way to treat your friends (or yourself) to some holiday PC gaming on the cheap. Rather than a batch of pre-selected games, customers build their own bundle by picking from a list of 21 indie games perfectly suited for long nights of cozy gaming. Many of the eligible games are playable on Steam Deck, too.
Gamespot
Tekken 8 Gameplay Trailer At The Game Awards Confirms Return Of Jun Kazama
Fists were flying at The Game Awards tonight, as the first gameplay trailer for Tekken 8 was shown off at the event. The trailer introduced the story of the game, which sees Kazuya Mishima assume the head of Mishima Zaibatsu after the death of his father Heihachi in the previous game. Multiple returning characters were shown, including Paul Phoenix, Law, Jack, King, and Lars. Most surprising was the appearance of Jun Kazama, Jin's mother, who has not appeared in a core Tekken game since Tekken 2--though she did appear in Tekken Tag Tournament 2.
Gamespot
Destiny 2: Lightfall Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Cancel the apolcapyse with the latest chapter in Destiny 2 wiht Lightfall. Bungie gave us a closer look at the neon soaked world of the forthcoming expansion coming Feburary 28, 2023.
Gamespot
Al Pacino Presents The Game Award To Christopher Judge For God Of War Ragnarok
The Game Awards brought out the big guns, recruiting Oscar-winning actor Al Pacino to present the award for Best Performance. Pacino, who admitted to not being a big gamer himself, walked on stage in a big surprise and spoke about how he enjoys watching his children play video games. Pacino...
Gamespot
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
By the developers of Life is Strange and Focus Entertainment, comes a brand new Action RPG. Ghosts are discussed and what seems to be a moral quandry about how they handle these or if banishing is the right choice. It seems you'll be able to utilize a ghost ally at the same time here. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden releases sometime at the end of 2023.
Gamespot
Ghostbusters: Rise Of The Ghost Lord Gets Its First Gameplay Trailer At The Game Awards
The Ghostbusters renaissance continues, as the debut trailer for Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord was revealed during The Game Awards. Developed by nDreams, Rise of the Ghost Lord will be coming to Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 in 2023, and takes place in San Francisco. As the newest...
FromSoftware announces revival of classic series at The Game Awards
With Elden Ring bagging Game of the Year in this year’s The Game Awards, FromSoftware announced the revival of Armored Core with Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon. Elden Ring is officially 2022’s Game of the Year winner, and FromSoftware is making sure that it’s not losing any gamer’s attention. While they continue to work on post-launch content for Elden Ring, they are also using the attention they have right now to bring eyeballs to this classic IP.
IGN
After Heated Battle, Genshin Impact Wins Player's Voice at The 2022 Game Awards
Genshin Impact has won the Player's Voice award at The Game Awards 2022, following an intense battle against Elden Ring and Sonic Frontiers. Unlike other awards bestowed at The Game Awards, which are primarily determined by members of the press and other influential individuals in the industry, the Player's Voice category is 100% fan-voted. Earlier this week, ahead o the show, the results projected that Genshin Impact would edge out both Sonic Frontiers and Elden Ring. Other nominees for the Player's Voice category include God of War: Ragnarok and Stray.
Comments / 0