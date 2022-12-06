Read full article on original website
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek Help in Highland Street Shooting Investigation
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public in an investigation of a shooting on Highland Street on Wednesday at around 8:20 AM. Anyone in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone who may have video footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau through one of the following ways:
Worcester Police Department asks public for information about fatal Highland St. shooting
The Worcester Police Department issued a request to the public Thursday for information regarding a fatal shooting on Highland Street in Worcester. The department asked for anyone who was in the area of the shooting, which took place in the area of the Honey Farms located at 101 Highland Street, to contact the detective bureau. The department also requested anyone with video footage of the incident to share the footage.
whdh.com
Arrest made in connection with Nashua, NH hit-and-run that injured 3 pedestrians
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 24-year-old man from Nashua, New Hampshire, is facing a number of charges following a hit-and-run crash that injured three people last month. The Nashua Police Department announced Thursday that Christopher Jimenez Delgado was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Conduct After Accident, a Class B felony.
Police looking for 2 suspects in Mansfield robbery
Police are searching for two suspects who reportedly beat and robbed a man in Mansfield Wednesday afternoon.
Framingham Police Sgt. Curtis Disarms Man With Gun & Saves 2 Lives
FRAMINGHAM – On Thanksgiving weekend, Framingham Police were dispatched to a CVS parking lot on Concord Street, for a man with a gun. When Police Officers arrived one of the officers described an individual in a vehicle “with a firearm in hand holding it to head.”. Close to...
Chicopee deadly hit and run victim identified
The victim of a deadly hit and run accident last Wednesday has been identified.
East Boston man arrested for smashing MBTA bus window and attempting to assault an officer
BOSTON — A 40-year-old East Boston man has been placed into custody by Transit Police for smashing an MBTA bus window and attempting to assault an officer. According to officers, the man used a brick to smash the window at Maverick Sq, around 7 p.m. on December 7. This...
Block Island fight suspect arrested in connection with Cumberland shooting
Several rounds of gunfire were exchanged between people outside a social club and others inside a moving vehicle.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family
A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
Central Mass Man, 31, Shot and Killed In Worcester; 28-Year-Old Charged: Police
A 31-year-old man who was shot in Worcester Wednesday morning, Dec. 7, has died, authorities said. Officials charged a 28-year-old Westborough man with his death. Police responded to a call for medical help just before 8:30 a.m. at 101 Highland St. near Honey Farms and found the man suffering …
Police: Westborough man charged in shooting death on Highland Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - A 28-year-old Westborough man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Highland Street Wednesday morning. The shooting occurred about 8:15 a.m. in the area of 101 Highland St., a Honey Farms. Samuel Peckham is charged with assault and battery with a firearm and armed assault...
Wanted felon runs from Springfield Police after crash
Springfield police are looking for a wanted felon out of New York who they say evaded police after a crash in Springfield.
Driver charged weeks after Nashua hit-and-run that injured 3 pedestrians
NASHUA, N.H. – Police arrested a 24-year-old man about two weeks after he allegedly hit three pedestrians in downtown Nashua and drove off.It happened the night before Thanksgiving around 11:40 p.m. on Main Street.Three people were hospitalized following the crash.Police determined the suspect vehicle was a Toyota RAV4. On Wednesday, Nashua police arrested Christopher Jimenez Delgado.Delgado was charged with three felony counts of conduct after an accident. The Nashua man was released on $1,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court.
Holyoke police investigating shooting on Pine and Hampshire St.
Holyoke police are asking for the public's help for information on a shooting at the intersection of Pine and Hampshire Streets Wednesday night.
Framingham Police: 5 Injured in Edgell Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Five people were injured in a two-car crash yesterday on Edgell Road, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The crash happened at 7:20 a.m. at Edgell and Belknap Road. Lt. Mickens said “charges are pending for one operator for motor vehicle violation.”. As the crash...
IDs Released For Duo Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On Central Mass Route: Police
Authorities have identified the two people killed in a wrong-way crash on a major route in Central Massachusetts as Susan Celauro, age 63, of East Norwich, NY and Alexander Owanisian, 35, of Southbridge, MA. State Troopers responded to the three-vehicle crash on Route 20 at…
Missing North Kingstown man found dead
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — North Kingstown police say a missing man has been found dead. Russell Greene, 86, was last seen at his home on Essex Road just before midnight. He was found unconscious in East Greenwich early Thursday morning. Officials attempted life-saving measures but police say he did not survive. Police do not […]
Carver Man Found to Have Dead Woman’s Pills Arrested
STERLING — A Carver man has been arrested and charged with drugs offenses after Sterling police say they found him on Nov. 29 with pills belonging to a 24-year-old woman who died earlier that day. According to a police report submitted by Detective John Chase and sent to WBSM...
Turnto10.com
North Providence police search for man who allegedly broke into restaurant
(WJAR) — The North Providence Police Department is searching for a man accused of breaking into a restaurant. Police say the suspect broke into the Bella Luna Restaurant on Smith Street on Monday. The suspect is described as a 6’ white man who was wearing a grey and blue...
Enfield Police looking for man with warrant for arrest
The Enfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man that has a warrant for his arrest.
