Worcester Police Seek Help in Highland Street Shooting Investigation

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public in an investigation of a shooting on Highland Street on Wednesday at around 8:20 AM. Anyone in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone who may have video footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau through one of the following ways:
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester Police Department asks public for information about fatal Highland St. shooting

The Worcester Police Department issued a request to the public Thursday for information regarding a fatal shooting on Highland Street in Worcester. The department asked for anyone who was in the area of the shooting, which took place in the area of the Honey Farms located at 101 Highland Street, to contact the detective bureau. The department also requested anyone with video footage of the incident to share the footage.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Arrest made in connection with Nashua, NH hit-and-run that injured 3 pedestrians

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 24-year-old man from Nashua, New Hampshire, is facing a number of charges following a hit-and-run crash that injured three people last month. The Nashua Police Department announced Thursday that Christopher Jimenez Delgado was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Conduct After Accident, a Class B felony.
NASHUA, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family

A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

Driver charged weeks after Nashua hit-and-run that injured 3 pedestrians

NASHUA, N.H. – Police arrested a 24-year-old man about two weeks after he allegedly hit three pedestrians in downtown Nashua and drove off.It happened the night before Thanksgiving around 11:40 p.m. on Main Street.Three people were hospitalized following the crash.Police determined the suspect vehicle was a Toyota RAV4. On Wednesday, Nashua police arrested Christopher Jimenez Delgado.Delgado was charged with three felony counts of conduct after an accident. The Nashua man was released on $1,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court. 
NASHUA, NH
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 5 Injured in Edgell Road Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Five people were injured in a two-car crash yesterday on Edgell Road, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The crash happened at 7:20 a.m. at Edgell and Belknap Road. Lt. Mickens said “charges are pending for one operator for motor vehicle violation.”. As the crash...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WPRI 12 News

Missing North Kingstown man found dead

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — North Kingstown police say a missing man has been found dead. Russell Greene, 86, was last seen at his home on Essex Road just before midnight. He was found unconscious in East Greenwich early Thursday morning. Officials attempted life-saving measures but police say he did not survive. Police do not […]
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
1420 WBSM

Carver Man Found to Have Dead Woman’s Pills Arrested

STERLING — A Carver man has been arrested and charged with drugs offenses after Sterling police say they found him on Nov. 29 with pills belonging to a 24-year-old woman who died earlier that day. According to a police report submitted by Detective John Chase and sent to WBSM...
CARVER, MA

