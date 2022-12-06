Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may not have taken his final snap with the San Francisco 49ers just yet. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday afternoon that Garoppolo does not need surgery to repair what was initially thought to be a season-ending broken foot he suffered in this past Sunday's victory over the Miami Dolphins. Schefter added that Garoppolo has a chance to return to action in roughly seven-to-eight weeks, meaning he theoretically could be available for the 49ers during the playoffs:

