Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
49ers reportedly get surprising news on Jimmy Garoppolo injury
When San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down to a foot injury early in their game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, it did not look good. Following San Francisco’s surprising win with rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy leading the charge, head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Garoppolo will have to undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
Brock Purdy's biggest fan shares special message after 49ers win over Dolphins: 'So proud of you!'
Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins after stepping in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter.
Sources: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo might be OK for playoffs
Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't need surgery on his broken foot and could return in seven to eight weeks, opening the door to a possible playoff return, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Tom Brady’s message to Aaron Judge, revealed
Before Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took to the field and battled against the New Orleans Saints Monday night, the future Hall of Famer quarterback met with free agent baseball superstar Aaron Judge. The record-setting outfielder who hit 62 home runs in the 2022 MLB season, wore a Mike Evans Buccaneers jersey to the game, with some speculating whether it’s a hint on which team Judge is leaning on to sign with in the offseason.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
49ers Share New Details On Jimmy Garoppolo's Injury, Recovery Timeline
When reports surfaced yesterday that injured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may return for the playoffs, the San Francisco 49ers fanbase was elated. This would mean the Niners not having to rely on the likes of Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson in meaningful postseason games. Moreover, Jimmy G's return ...
49ers’ Brock Purdy Has Chance To Do Something No QB Has Ever Done
The San Francisco 49ers were in a tough spot against the visiting Miami Dolphins in Week 13. Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down early with an injury to his foot that will ultimately keep him out of the lineup for the remainder of the season. Keeping up with the explosive...
Baker Mayfield claimed by Rams, doesn’t make it to 49ers on waivers (report)
FOXBOROUGH — Baker Mayfield didn’t make it to the 49ers on the waiver wire. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mayfield was claimed by the Rams, who were just the fourth team in the wire order. Now on his third team in less than a year, Mayfield will look to resuscitate his career under Sean McVay.
Tom Brady Opens Up About Challenges Following Divorce
On Monday night, Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to an improbable comeback win over the New Orleans Saints. It was an emotional victory for the Buccaneers, who struggled for the majority of the game. The victory came just a few hours after Brady admitted to the challenges he's faced since his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bundchen.
Saints RB Mark Ingram's 2022 season is likely over
Saints running back Mark Ingram has likely seen his 2022 season come to an end, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The soon-to-be-33-year-old is set to tie a ribbon on his lowest single-season of production in 12 seasons of NFL play. Ingram suffered a slight MCL tear in the...
Cowboys to add CB Mackensie Alexander
The Cowboys lost longtime cornerback Anthony Brown to a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. They will add an experienced option in the wake of that news. Mackensie Alexander is signing with Dallas’ practice squad, Mike Garafolo of NFL.com tweets. Alexander will rejoin former Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards with the Cowboys. The former second-round pick has not played this season.
49ers Receive Rough Injury Updates On Three Stars
Week 13 was a good one in many respects for the San Francisco 49ers as they defeated the Miami Dolphins. That win was their fifth in a row, pushing their record to 8-4 on the season, but it didn’t come without its disappointments as injuries piled up again. Starting...
Tiger Woods Names The Best Non-Golfer He's Played With
Tiger Woods has played alongside some of the best golfers in the world — both professional and not. During a flash interview ahead of Capital One's The Match, the international golf icon named the best non-professional golfers he's ever played with. Tiger gave that distinction to former Atlanta Braves...
Sean Payton Reveals His Future Plans To Tom Brady
Sean Payton stepped down from his role with the Saints back in January. Though an official move has not been made yet, he sounds eager to get back on the sidelines. Payton appeared on Tom Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast this week to talk about his future as a coach. Instead...
Did Cowboys' Micah Parsons take subtle shot at 49ers' Nick Bosa?
In the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins last week, Bosa recorded three tackles (two for loss), four quarterback hits, a forced fumble and three sacks. Parsons believes stats don't tell the whole story because if they did, his from last week's 54-19 thrashing of the Indianapolis Colts, two tackles, a quarterback hit, and a pass defense don't stack up to Bosa's.
49ers' QB Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't need foot surgery, could return during playoffs
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may not have taken his final snap with the San Francisco 49ers just yet. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday afternoon that Garoppolo does not need surgery to repair what was initially thought to be a season-ending broken foot he suffered in this past Sunday's victory over the Miami Dolphins. Schefter added that Garoppolo has a chance to return to action in roughly seven-to-eight weeks, meaning he theoretically could be available for the 49ers during the playoffs:
Odell Beckham Jr., Cowboys reportedly 'a ways apart' on potential deal
Odell Beckham Jr.‘s third and final visit has concluded, but it’s uncertain if a contract is imminent. CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reports that the wideout’s visit with the Cowboys concluded on Tuesday evening. This followed reports from earlier in the day that Dallas was concerned about OBJ’s knee.
Look: NFL Team Is Projected To Have Embarrassing Crowd
Even when the Rams are at full strength, home fans have a tough time filling out SoFi Stadium. On Thursday night, a battered 3-9 Rams squad will welcome the Las Vegas Raiders for a primetime matchup. With neither Matthew Stafford nor Cooper Kupp scheduled to take the field, the fan projections for this game are looking pretty bleak.
Fred Warner finds 49ers teammate Nick Bosa 'hilarious'
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner joined KNBR on Tuesday and was asked about one of his teammates, defensive end Nick Bosa. Hosts Tom Tolbert and Adam Copeland specifically asked about the following viral clip, showing off the dominant pass rusher's unique style of humor. The video shows Warner firing...
