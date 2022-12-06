Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried's venture unit reportedly invested in a military drone maker, fertility clinic, and a vertical farming company. Here are some of the defunct crypto giant's biggest and most bizarre bets.
Alameda Research's private equity portfolio could have nearly 500 investments scattered across 10 holding companies, the Financial Times reported.
POSaBIT Teams With Onfleet to Streamline Cannabis Deliveries
Cannabis sales platform POSaBIT has teamed with delivery management company Onfleet. Seattle-based POSaBIT said in a Tuesday (Nov. 29) press release that the partnership extends its payments and point-of-sale (POS) technologies into the Onfleet platform, creating more efficiency for its customers. “Though our platform already reliably serves cannabis delivery customers,...
freightwaves.com
Sustainable last-mile firm GoBolt raises $55M to support US growth
The largest fulfillment providers in the world from Amazon to DHL have begun embracing electric vehicles. But EVs still comprise only a small portion of the largest fleets, which won’t be enough to move the needle toward their ambitious sustainability goals. For companies that entered the transportation and logistics...
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase Predicts 50% Plunge in Revenue in 2022
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange, is not having a very good year. In fact, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently commented in an interview that revenue in fiscal year 2022 is expected to be half of what the exchange delivered in 2021. The crypto ice age has claimed...
Tapline Nets $33.5M Pre-Seed Funding to Finance SaaS Startups
Tapline has secured €31.7 million in equity and debt in a pre-seed funding round. Out of the total, debt funding of €30 million ($33.5 million) was provided by Fasanara Capital. The remaining €1.7 million ($1.8 million) equity round was led by the V-Sharp Venture Studio and several other venture capital (VC) investors.
crowdfundinsider.com
Investment Platform Robocash Reports €21 Million in Loans Funded in November 2022
The New Year holidays are rapidly approaching. While you are making a gift shopping list, investment platform Robo.cash shares the key results from November. As noted in the update from Robocash, investors “bought loans in the record amount of 21M euro.” 696 P2P enthusiasts reportedly “joined Robocash in November.”
crowdfundinsider.com
€47.6M Worth of Loans Funded in November via Alternative Investment Platform PeerBerry
In November 2022, PeerBerry investors reportedly “funded €47,606,299 of loans and received €648,080 in interest.”. 1183 new investors “joined the platform in November.”. The average annual ROI (without loyalty interest) on PeerBerry in November “was 11.1%.”. At the end of November, PeerBerry’s portfolio amounted “to...
fintechnexus.com
Curve’s $1 billion Credit Suisse loan fuels live rehearsal for ambitious goals
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, payments app Curve closed on a $1-billion credit facility deal to fund loans across the UK, EU, and US. Credit Suisse will back the Curve Flex split-pay option the company offers on transactions within the app. After launching crypto rewards payments in...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Investments Focused on Retail Vertical Increased 78.6% Compared to 2019: Report
Venture capitalists invested “a record $41.0 billion into the retail fintech vertical in 2021,. representing a 78.6% increase compared with 2019’s $23.0 billion,” according to an update from Pitchbook. VC investments into the banking and credit and wealthtech segments “drove this increase.”. As of Q3 2022,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Securities: ADDX Tokenizes Venture Debt, Lists on Exchange
ADDX has announced another digital security available for investors on its digital asset exchange. The most recent security is a venture debt offering by Innoven Capital – a JV between Seviora (a Temasek subsidiary) and UOB. The $50 million fund combines a fixed return as well as the possibility for capital gain. As the security has been tokenized, ADDX notes that minimum investments start at USD $20,000.00 as opposed to the norm of around $5 million. ADDX leverages blockchain technology as well as smart contracts to automate manual processes. This allows ADDX to make the fund available in fractional units at scale and to enable secondary trading by investors on the ADDX exchange.
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance.US Expands Zero Fee Trading to Ethereum (ETH) via New Fee Schedule
Binance.US, the U.S. partner to one of the world’s largest crypto exchange and America’s home to buy, sell, trade, convert and stake digital assets, announced that it “has expanded its zero fee pricing model to now include Ethereum (ETH), effective immediately.”. All new and existing users “can...
crowdfundinsider.com
Open Banking Analytics Platform Prism Data Introduces CashScore v3, a Credit Scoring Solution
Prism Data, an open banking analytics platform, introduced CashScore v3, a powerful new version of its CashScore credit scoring model that leverages anonymized, consumer-permissioned open banking data “to fully illuminate a consumer’s true credit risk.”. That deeper understanding “enables lenders to build more resilient businesses while reining in...
crowdfundinsider.com
Osome, a “Financial Admin Super Platform.” Raises $25 Million
Osome has raised $25 million in Series B funding from global investors, according to a company statement. Investors include Illuminate Financial, AFG Partners, and Winter Capital. Osome raised $16 million in Series A funding in 2021. Osome is described as a “financial admin super-platform” designed to help small firms to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Marqeta Announces Integration with Mastercard Track Instant Pay Virtual Card Solution
Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) has reportedly integrated Mastercard Track™ Instant Pay, which is described as a next-generation virtual card solution that “uses machine learning and straight-through processing to enable instant payment of supplier invoices.”. Marqeta says it will “become the first processor to integrate with Track Instant Pay in...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firms Froda, Treyd to Offer Merchants Growth Financing
Two of Sweden’s “fastest-growing” Fintech companies are joining forces in a partnership “to provide easier and more accessible growth financing for retailers that import goods.”. A unique, simple, and completely digital credit scoring process “enables small and medium-sized businesses to quickly get financing with fair terms...
crowdfundinsider.com
Financial Services Platform T8 Secures £3.3M+ via Seedrs
T8, a financial services and lifestyle platform built for the global mass affluent, has raised 237% (£3,322,350) of its £1,400,000 target (with 3 days left in the sale, at the time of writing) from 238 investors via its crowdfunding campaign, carried out through Seedrs. Located in London, United...
crowdfundinsider.com
Payments Tech Firm Brightwell Launches ATM Program Solutions for Maritime Clients
Atlanta-based global payments technology company Brightwell launched its ATM program solutions that “offer a cost-effective way for the cruise industry to drive revenue while lowering ATM operation costs.”. By partnering with NCR, the largest provider of ATM software applications and hardware, and Travelex, the “market leader” in foreign exchange,...
crowdfundinsider.com
More UK Investors Plan to Invest in Venture Capital Offerings in 2023: Report
More UK investors are planning to invest in venture capital offerings in 2023, according to research by Digital Horizon. It is important to note the survey polled LP types last month – iE home offices, asset managers, and other institutional money. Digital Horizon states that 56% of UK investors...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech AltScore Finalizes $3.5M Seed Round to Support B2B Embedded Lending
AltScore, a fintech start-up that provides B2B lending infrastructure, announced it has raised $3.5 million in seed funding. The financing will help AltScore “continue developing its end-to-end Lending-as-a-Service (LaaS) solution to help its B2B partners embed and deploy credit products while giving MSMBs fair and timely access to liquidity in LatAm.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Austin based Ribbon Finalizes $2.7M in VC Funding
Ribbon announced it has closed $2.7 million in venture capital funding “to enable the Austin-based startup to roll out its unique fiscal sponsorship model for the burgeoning nonprofit industry.”. The company’s fiscal sponsorship model “allows individuals looking to conduct charitable work to partner with existing 501c3s to help them...
