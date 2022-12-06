KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A teenager was convicted Thursday after a four-day trial in the deaths of his mother, stepfather, and two younger siblings. Gavin Smith was found guilty on all charges which included three counts of first-degree murder, one county of second-degree murder and one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

ELKVIEW, WV ・ 14 HOURS AGO