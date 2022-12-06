ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Comments

☠️DEZ☠️
2d ago

So it's they didn't remove his appendix, what did they do then.. this is scary, he might not even realize they did something else instead. be

Reply(2)
8
Ginger Dixson
2d ago

As well as he should of sued at the end as the day they should of made sure they were operating on what he was at the hospital for period

Reply
6
Andrea Eskew
1d ago

this is so angering to me....this poor guy could have easily died!!! Camc should definitely pay for what they've put him through. They let my poor mom lay when they brought her into the ER from 9:30 in the morning ( didn't even offer to give her the shot) until 1:30. by then she couldn't respond to anyone. Who knows if it could have helped or not. they PA said there was no stroke....Dr comes in late afternoon and said yes it is.... GRRR

Reply
2
Comments / 0

