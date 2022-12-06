ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wkzo.com

Three Rivers man arrested for vehicle theft in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Three Rivers man for Fleeing and Eluding and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. It happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5 in Pavilion Township when deputies observed a vehicle reported stolen out of Portage traveling east on N Avenue near South 29th Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

UPDATE: Suspect Arraigned Following Tuesday Bakery Robbery

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 8, 2022) – A 60-year-old Holland man remains in custody following a reported Tuesday morning armed robbery at a bakery just east of the Tulip City. On Thursday, Michael Ross was arraigned in Holland District Court on armed robbery, felony firearm and fourth offense...
HOLLAND, MI
WWMTCw

Michigan State Police searching for endangered elderly man near Sturgis

STURGIS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking the public for help in finding Alfred "Wes" Kocher, who was last seen traveling west on US-12 near Sturgis. Kocher, who has dementia, was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, glasses, blue jeans, brown shoes, and a tan baseball cap, according to troopers.
STURGIS, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Calhoun County Home Invasion Leads To Arrest

Two Athens Township residents were in the middle of their morning routine, at around 7:30 AM, Tuesday, December 6th, when a 22-year-old Battle Creek man, who was an acquaintance, broke into their home and assaulted them with a BB pistol, and then fled the scene. The initial dispatch informed deputies...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
MLive

Police K9 tracks down suspects in woods after chase in stolen pickup

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Police arrested the driver and passenger of a stolen pickup truck after they led police on a chase before running into a heavily wooded area. Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies responded around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, to East G Avenue and North 35th Street in Comstock Township after a stolen Chevrolet S-10 was reported in the area.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Suspect Arrested After Early Morning Robbery at Bakery

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 6, 2022) – A 60-year-old Holland man is in custody following a reported Tuesday morning armed robbery at a bakery just east of the Tulip City. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, deputies were dispatched around 8:15 AM to Ryke’s Bakery...
HOLLAND, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Drugs, stolen vehicles and guns recovered in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Jackson man and a possible accomplice face several felony charges after two separate police searches uncovered stolen items, police said. While investigating a theft report on Friday, Dec. 2, officers from the Springport Township Police Department noticed a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of the suspect residence in the 100 block of Mechanic Street in Springport. After an initial investigation, officers determined the vehicle had been stolen out of Lansing, police said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
actionnews5.com

K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) - Officials in Michigan are investigating an incident in which a K9 officer allegedly attacked a deputy’s young daughter, leaving her with an apparent dog bite and broken nose. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged dog attack at the Monroe County...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Leighton Twp man found dead in Ottawa County

ALLEGAN – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Dept. reported on Nov. 28, the body of Avel Martinez was found along the lakeshore by members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team in the area of Riley and N. Lakeshore Dr. Foul play is not suspected.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo babysitter pleads guilty to killing infant in 2017

KALAMAZOO, MI – A man who was babysitting an infant pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the case. His guilty plea came a week before his second jury trial was scheduled to begin. He had previously been found guilty of first-degree murder in 2019, but he was granted a new trial after his attorney was deemed to have provided ineffective counsel.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Goshen woman killed in crash on County Road 19

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A Goshen woman was killed in a crash on County Road 19 Thursday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:18 a.m., a 2020 Dodge Durango was traveling south on C.R. 19, north of C.R. 38, when a pedestrian allegedly crossed the road from the west side and into the path of the Durango.
GOSHEN, IN
WWMTCw

Battle Creek man allegedly shoots woman several times with BB gun

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 22-year-old man from Battle Creek was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting the residents, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies went to the area of Mulberry Avenue near Q-Drive S in Athens Township due to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Credit card skimmer found at Allegan County gas station

PLAINWELL, Mich. — A credit card skimmer had been found at at gas station near Plainwell, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office Wednesday. Fleeing the police: Woman scales Ottawa County gas station crates to avoid arrest for car theft. The skimmer, which is a device used to collect...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

56K+
Followers
58K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy