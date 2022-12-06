Read full article on original website
wkzo.com
Three Rivers man arrested for vehicle theft in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Three Rivers man for Fleeing and Eluding and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. It happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5 in Pavilion Township when deputies observed a vehicle reported stolen out of Portage traveling east on N Avenue near South 29th Street.
whtc.com
UPDATE: Suspect Arraigned Following Tuesday Bakery Robbery
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 8, 2022) – A 60-year-old Holland man remains in custody following a reported Tuesday morning armed robbery at a bakery just east of the Tulip City. On Thursday, Michael Ross was arraigned in Holland District Court on armed robbery, felony firearm and fourth offense...
$50,000 in business checks recovered after police arrest 2 for mail thefts
JENISON, MI -- Police arrested two out-of-state men early Dec. 3 and recovered more than $50,000 in stolen business checks believed related to recent mail thefts. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said that someone called 911 about 3:50 a.m. Dec. 3 to report a suspicious vehicle at a business in the 1200 block of Rosewood Street.
WWMTCw
Michigan State Police searching for endangered elderly man near Sturgis
STURGIS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking the public for help in finding Alfred "Wes" Kocher, who was last seen traveling west on US-12 near Sturgis. Kocher, who has dementia, was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, glasses, blue jeans, brown shoes, and a tan baseball cap, according to troopers.
Ottawa Co. Sheriff: how to keep mail safe amid uptick in mail thefts
Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said they've responded to 100 incidents of larceny and mail theft over the last few months.
Calhoun County Home Invasion Leads To Arrest
Two Athens Township residents were in the middle of their morning routine, at around 7:30 AM, Tuesday, December 6th, when a 22-year-old Battle Creek man, who was an acquaintance, broke into their home and assaulted them with a BB pistol, and then fled the scene. The initial dispatch informed deputies...
$300K of stolen vehicles found in alleged chop shop in Southwest Michigan
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – About $300,000 in stolen vehicles have been found in an alleged chop shop. Three properties were searched by Michigan State Police on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Police found five stolen trucks, three stolen ATVs and several altered trails, police said in a news release. Michigan...
WWMTCw
Michigan State Police recover $300,000 worth of stolen cars, trailers in theft ring
MARSHALL, Mich. — An investigation spanning several months led to the recovery of multiple stolen cars and trailers worth an estimated $300,000, according to Michigan State Police. Detectives recovered several altered trailers, five stolen trucks, and three stolen ATV's after searching a property in Cass County's Newburg Township, and...
Police K9 tracks down suspects in woods after chase in stolen pickup
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Police arrested the driver and passenger of a stolen pickup truck after they led police on a chase before running into a heavily wooded area. Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies responded around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, to East G Avenue and North 35th Street in Comstock Township after a stolen Chevrolet S-10 was reported in the area.
WWMTCw
Judge to consider trial for suspects accused of shooting Battle Creek 2-year-old
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A preliminary hearing took place Thursday for the suspects who allegedly killed 2-year-old Kai Turner during a deadly drive-by shooting in Battle Creek Sept. 20. The judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to bound the case to circuit court for trial. The judge's...
whtc.com
Suspect Arrested After Early Morning Robbery at Bakery
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 6, 2022) – A 60-year-old Holland man is in custody following a reported Tuesday morning armed robbery at a bakery just east of the Tulip City. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, deputies were dispatched around 8:15 AM to Ryke’s Bakery...
Drugs, stolen vehicles and guns recovered in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Jackson man and a possible accomplice face several felony charges after two separate police searches uncovered stolen items, police said. While investigating a theft report on Friday, Dec. 2, officers from the Springport Township Police Department noticed a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of the suspect residence in the 100 block of Mechanic Street in Springport. After an initial investigation, officers determined the vehicle had been stolen out of Lansing, police said.
Wanted man recaptured after fleeing police custody in Hillsdale County
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI -- A man who managed to break out of a police car Monday night has been returned to custody, police said. At about 9 p.m. Dec. 5, a 34-year-old man who had been placed under arrest managed to free himself from a Hudson Police Department patrol car as it was passing through the city of Hillsdale, police said.
actionnews5.com
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) - Officials in Michigan are investigating an incident in which a K9 officer allegedly attacked a deputy’s young daughter, leaving her with an apparent dog bite and broken nose. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged dog attack at the Monroe County...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Leighton Twp man found dead in Ottawa County
ALLEGAN – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Dept. reported on Nov. 28, the body of Avel Martinez was found along the lakeshore by members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team in the area of Riley and N. Lakeshore Dr. Foul play is not suspected.
Kalamazoo babysitter pleads guilty to killing infant in 2017
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man who was babysitting an infant pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the case. His guilty plea came a week before his second jury trial was scheduled to begin. He had previously been found guilty of first-degree murder in 2019, but he was granted a new trial after his attorney was deemed to have provided ineffective counsel.
abc57.com
Goshen woman killed in crash on County Road 19
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A Goshen woman was killed in a crash on County Road 19 Thursday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:18 a.m., a 2020 Dodge Durango was traveling south on C.R. 19, north of C.R. 38, when a pedestrian allegedly crossed the road from the west side and into the path of the Durango.
WNDU
2 arrested after traffic stop in South Bend leads to drug charges, discovery of wanted felon
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are facing numerous drug and gun charges after they were arrested Monday afternoon during a traffic stop in South Bend. A white 2018 Chevrolet was pulled over by Indiana State Police around 1:30 p.m. for a moving violation as it traveled east on East Ireland Road near Irish Hills Drive.
WWMTCw
Battle Creek man allegedly shoots woman several times with BB gun
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 22-year-old man from Battle Creek was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting the residents, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies went to the area of Mulberry Avenue near Q-Drive S in Athens Township due to...
WWMTCw
Credit card skimmer found at Allegan County gas station
PLAINWELL, Mich. — A credit card skimmer had been found at at gas station near Plainwell, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office Wednesday. Fleeing the police: Woman scales Ottawa County gas station crates to avoid arrest for car theft. The skimmer, which is a device used to collect...
