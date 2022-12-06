ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

travelawaits.com

11 Incredible Things To Do In Charming Alvin, Texas

Alvin, Texas, nestled halfway between Houston and Galveston, has grown tremendously in the 21st century, yet the city’s Southern charm remains intact. It’s a hidden gem if you ask me. Once a farming and ranching town, Alvin’s rich history dates back to 1845 and is widely spread in...
ALVIN, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Ice Cream in Houston

Houston is famous for being home to NASA’s space center with the famous line “Houston we got a problem”. Well today, we don’t have a problem, just tasty treats. We have created a list of Houston’s best ice cream places where you can enjoy some out-of-this-world ice cream!
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Luxury living with room to roam awaits at new community just north of Houston

Want to be semi-close to Houston's hustle and bustle yet still enjoy your space? Just head north of the Loop to Hockley, where the new luxury gated community of Stallion Lakes is starting to take shape.Lots are now being sold — in sizes ranging from 1.5-3.5 acres — that future residents can base their new dream home on.You'll have your choice of five builders — Jeff Paul Homes, Kickerillo Companies, Matt Powers Custom Homes, Morning Star Builders, and William David Homes — to create your new custom home, in a community which will feature private concrete streets, natural gas, and...
HOUSTON, TX
franchising.com

Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Growing Greater Houston Presence

December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // RICHMOND, Texas - Big Chicken is continuing to break ground in the Greater Houston area with its second signed lease for the restaurant to open in Richmond. Part of a 50-unit agreement across Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin - Big Chicken’s second Texas...
RICHMOND, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Fein Building Apartments North of Houston

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) — Fein, a Houston-based multifamily development, construction and property management firm, plans to develop a 241-unit in the Conroe area north of Houston. Fein purchased 13.4 acres where it will develop The Terrace at Pine Lake Cove Apartment Homes, a garden-style multifamily property...
CONROE, TX
Click2Houston.com

🔒Click2Win: TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights Family 4-pack

This year marks the 10th anniversary of one of Houston’s most beloved traditions, TXU Energy presents Zoo Lights. To celebrate, the Houston Zoo is giving 30 lucky KPRC 2 Insiders the chance to win a four-pack of tickets!. Scroll down and enter now for your chance to win. About...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

The Full Menu: Houston’s best soups

Campbell’s Soup used to have a commercial in the 1990s where a snowman ate a hot bowl of soup. He melts and reveals it was really a child all along. Maybe that ad resonates better somewhere where it isn’t 70 or 80 degrees in December. But, whatever your version of winter is, this is as good a time for a warm bowl of soup as it gets in Greater Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
texaslifestylemag.com

Texas Welcomes Norwegian Cruise Lines’ Prima to Galveston

Texas welcomed Norwegian Cruise Lines in a big way! Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson had the ship rocking and rolling on its maiden voyage from Galveston with a concert of her chart-topping hits like “Miss Independent”, “Stronger”, and “Since You’ve Been Gone.” The new Norwegian Prima set sail from Galveston on Oct 27 for the brand’s first-ever voyage from Texas.
GALVESTON, TX
orangeandbluepress.com

Death at animal shelters highest in Texas

In the Houston area, there is never a day when thousands of animals are not free to roam around our neighbourhoods. Animal shelters of all stripes are battling this issue. The number of death at animal shelters is highest in Texas. Only four out of every ten dogs that enter an animal shelter get adopted, according to the Best Friends Animal Society. That implies that the others are put to death.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

PrimoHoagies to open first Texas location in Montgomery

PrimoHoagies serves Italian, old-fashioned-style specialty sandwiches. (Courtesy PrimoHoagies) PrimoHoagies Managing Partner Richard Silver said the first Texas location of PrimoHoagies is set to open in Montgomery at 950 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 160, in early January. A tentative opening date is set for Jan. 4. The sandwich franchise originated in South Philadelphia in 1992. PrimoHoagies serves Italian, old-fashioned-style specialty sandwiches. The menu includes classics, such as turkey, ham and roast beef sandwiches with cheese. Speciality hoagies include an array of meats from homestyle roasted pork and natural-casing genoa salami to cracked-pepper turkey and prosciutto. PrimoHoagies also offers catering services. www.primohoagies.com.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

