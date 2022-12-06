Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Native Brittney Griner's Release a Reason to Celebrate, Texas State and Local Officials SayMae A.Houston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Could Not Breathejustpene50Houston, TX
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Cheer world in uproar after Sam Houston's team barred from nationals
Sam Houston State administrators barred the cheer team from national competition for alleged "hazing."
The richest person in Houston is giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
thetexastasty.com
Best Ice Cream in Houston
Houston is famous for being home to NASA’s space center with the famous line “Houston we got a problem”. Well today, we don’t have a problem, just tasty treats. We have created a list of Houston’s best ice cream places where you can enjoy some out-of-this-world ice cream!
Houston's Erika Alonso graces the city with fantastical painted visions
The second solo show from the artist, "Land(e)scape," hits Winter Street Studios on Saturday.
Snake Eyes: What Is The Most Sinful City In The State Of Texas?
Being bad sometimes feels good doesn't it? Though all of us after the fact will regret our decision sometimes. But it turns out there is more than meets the eye when it comes to "sinful" events in the nation. As we all know, data is routinely collected around the United...
Luxury living with room to roam awaits at new community just north of Houston
Want to be semi-close to Houston's hustle and bustle yet still enjoy your space? Just head north of the Loop to Hockley, where the new luxury gated community of Stallion Lakes is starting to take shape.Lots are now being sold — in sizes ranging from 1.5-3.5 acres — that future residents can base their new dream home on.You'll have your choice of five builders — Jeff Paul Homes, Kickerillo Companies, Matt Powers Custom Homes, Morning Star Builders, and William David Homes — to create your new custom home, in a community which will feature private concrete streets, natural gas, and...
franchising.com
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Growing Greater Houston Presence
December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // RICHMOND, Texas - Big Chicken is continuing to break ground in the Greater Houston area with its second signed lease for the restaurant to open in Richmond. Part of a 50-unit agreement across Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin - Big Chicken’s second Texas...
Houston heat just missed an all-time December record
Wednesday's high temperature could be even worse, meteorologists say.
realtynewsreport.com
Fein Building Apartments North of Houston
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) — Fein, a Houston-based multifamily development, construction and property management firm, plans to develop a 241-unit in the Conroe area north of Houston. Fein purchased 13.4 acres where it will develop The Terrace at Pine Lake Cove Apartment Homes, a garden-style multifamily property...
Click2Houston.com
🔒Click2Win: TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights Family 4-pack
This year marks the 10th anniversary of one of Houston’s most beloved traditions, TXU Energy presents Zoo Lights. To celebrate, the Houston Zoo is giving 30 lucky KPRC 2 Insiders the chance to win a four-pack of tickets!. Scroll down and enter now for your chance to win. About...
Houston family localizes diner, bakery franchise with House of Pies Cypress
The Monte Cristo is a triple decker of ham, turkey and Swiss cheese dipped in egg-cream battered, deep-fried and dusted with powdered sugar. $12.95 (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) The Ganim family has been in charge of House of Pies since the 1980s, when the previous owner and developer of IHOP, among...
Where to eat at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport
Where to eat at IAH before you catch your next flight out of Houston.
Not Your Average Fry opens eatery on Fry Road in Katy
Not Your Average Fry adds a twist to the classic side, loading baskets of fries with toppings like Philly cheesesteak, cheese sauce, peppers and onions. (Courtesy Not Your Average Fry) Comfort food eatery Not Your Average Fry held a grand opening for its first day of business on Dec. 6.
Houston had America’s first commercial monorail. So what happened to it?
Urban planners and city leaders from all over the world headed to Houston to see the monorail, which became a showcase of transportation technology.
Was this your ticket? $475K winning Texas Lottery ticket sold just outside of Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone in Texas is more than likely rooting for TCU quarterback Max Duggan to not only win the Heisman Trophy but also the College Football Playoff and someone in Texas is trying to get the winning started early in the form of a lottery victory. The...
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Full Menu: Houston’s best soups
Campbell’s Soup used to have a commercial in the 1990s where a snowman ate a hot bowl of soup. He melts and reveals it was really a child all along. Maybe that ad resonates better somewhere where it isn’t 70 or 80 degrees in December. But, whatever your version of winter is, this is as good a time for a warm bowl of soup as it gets in Greater Houston.
texaslifestylemag.com
Texas Welcomes Norwegian Cruise Lines’ Prima to Galveston
Texas welcomed Norwegian Cruise Lines in a big way! Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson had the ship rocking and rolling on its maiden voyage from Galveston with a concert of her chart-topping hits like “Miss Independent”, “Stronger”, and “Since You’ve Been Gone.” The new Norwegian Prima set sail from Galveston on Oct 27 for the brand’s first-ever voyage from Texas.
orangeandbluepress.com
Death at animal shelters highest in Texas
In the Houston area, there is never a day when thousands of animals are not free to roam around our neighbourhoods. Animal shelters of all stripes are battling this issue. The number of death at animal shelters is highest in Texas. Only four out of every ten dogs that enter an animal shelter get adopted, according to the Best Friends Animal Society. That implies that the others are put to death.
PrimoHoagies to open first Texas location in Montgomery
PrimoHoagies serves Italian, old-fashioned-style specialty sandwiches. (Courtesy PrimoHoagies) PrimoHoagies Managing Partner Richard Silver said the first Texas location of PrimoHoagies is set to open in Montgomery at 950 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 160, in early January. A tentative opening date is set for Jan. 4. The sandwich franchise originated in South Philadelphia in 1992. PrimoHoagies serves Italian, old-fashioned-style specialty sandwiches. The menu includes classics, such as turkey, ham and roast beef sandwiches with cheese. Speciality hoagies include an array of meats from homestyle roasted pork and natural-casing genoa salami to cracked-pepper turkey and prosciutto. PrimoHoagies also offers catering services. www.primohoagies.com.
