ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Coach Prime already making waves at Colorado, Scott Satterfield is in at Cincinnati & Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced

KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dLTYX_0jZaUNTc00

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Dan Wetzel, Si’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a pod filled with news and analysis regarding the fallout from Deion Sanders' hiring at Colorado, along with the monster wave of players entering the transfer portal this year.

Nobody has been making news quicker than Deion Sanders at the University of Colorado. The guys dissect the first speech he gave his team along with the new faces that he is bringing to the program.

College football has been impacted greatly by the opening of the transfer portal, especially at the quarterback position, so the show breaks down why this migration is happening & whether it will continue at this unforseen rate.

Later, Ross provides an update from Las Vegas including news about a possible media rights deal for the Pac-12 and in awards news, Max Duggan, CJ Stroud, Caleb Williams & Stetson Bennett have been nominated for this year’s Heisman Trophy. In news of the weird, costumes at holiday parties don’t seem to mix well in a Michigan town.

4:20 Coach Prime has dominated the news cycle

10:38 The impact of Deion Sanders’ first speech at Colorado

30:09 The transfer portal has seen a boom in quarterbacks entering

37:45 The Pac-12 is taking is looking to secure their next media rights deal

43:15 The Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced

48:06 Scott Satterfield will be the next head coach for the University of Cincinnati

52:33 Two men in got in a fight during an office holiday party

Stay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB.

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Deion Sanders hires new OC at Colorado, JT Daniels enters transfer portal again; total news overload

College football games have been played. The regular season is over. Now college football is shifting into roster and coaching staff reconstruction for the 2023 season. The transfer portal stampede has begun. The coaching carousel is spinning. The early signing period is not too far away. NFL draft declarations are being made. There’s so much to keep track of throughout the sport. We’ll poke around and see if some national stories outside the Pac-12 footprint have any relevance for USC, but our main focus is on the Pac-12, since USC will be part of the conference for one more season in 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

UNLV Reportedly Makes College Football Head Coaching Hire

UNLV is reportedly hiring a former SEC head coach to lead its football program--and it's not Ed Orgeron. The Rebels are set to tap Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom to be their new head coach, according to On3Sports' Matt Zenitz. Odom has spent the last three seasons running the Razorbacks' defense.
PARADISE, NV
The Spun

Report: Prominent 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring

West Virginia is going to have a new starting quarterback in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels is going to enter the transfer portal. He'll have at least one year of eligibility left and it could be two if he gets a medical redshirt from 2019.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age

College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

CBS Sports Names The "Worst" Bowl Game This Year

Bowl season in college football is finally upon us and there are some solid matchups in some of them. For example, the Peach Bowl is set to feature Ohio State going up against Georgia while the Fiesta Bowl will pit Michigan and TCU against each other. The Orange Bowl is also set to have a great matchup as Clemson will take on Tennessee.
LOGAN, UT
The Associated Press

TCU's Garrett Riley is Broyles Award winner as top assistant

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — TCU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley is the winner of the Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in the nation, the Frank and Barbara Broyles Foundation announced Tuesday. Riley coached Heisman Trophy finalist Max Duggan and coordinated the top offense in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs, who are 12-1 and in the College Football Playoff for the first time, lead the nation with 19 plays of 50 yards or longer, with 10 going for at least 60 yards. The younger brother of Southern California coach Lincoln Riley was offensive coordinator at SMU for two seasons before moving with Sonny Dykes to TCU this year. Garrett Riley also has been an assistant at Appalachian State, Kansas and East Carolina. Riley, 33, was selected as Broyles winner by a committee made up of College Football Hall of Fame coaches, members of the Football Writers Association of America and broadcasters.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

College football bowl game opt-out tracker: Will Levis, Anthony Richardson announce NFL Draft plans

College football's bowl season is here and with postseason games come a litany of player opt-outs ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. The transfer portal has hastened the process for several as well following the window's official opening Dec. 5. Among the most notable standouts yet to decide, Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., have a choice to make ahead of Alabama's Sugar Bowl appearance against Kansas State.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Hendon Hooker finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting

It turns out that Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was one spot away from being a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. The star playmaker for the Vols was snubbed from a deserved trip to New York City this weekend for the trophy ceremony when four other quarterbacks were tabbed as finalists earlier this week. ESPN on Thursday night revealed the rest of the top 10 in the voting for the award that claims to go annually to the most outstanding player in college football, and Hooker was fifth.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Comparing Caleb Williams in 2022 to Oregon Heisman winner Marcus Mariota in 2014

Caleb Williams is poised to make history for the Pac-12 Conference. He is likely to become the first Pac-12 Heisman Trophy winner since Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota in 2014. Mariota did one thing Caleb Williams did not: Lead his team to the College Football Playoff. However, Mariota faced a weak Arizona team in the Pac-12 Championship Game, whereas USC faced a much stronger Utah team.
CORVALLIS, OR
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
108K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy