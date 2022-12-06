ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

kfdi.com

Kansas man arrested for Nebraska kidnapping

A man from Topeka was arrested in connection to the kidnapping of a woman from Nebraska. 47-year-old Aldrick Scott was arrested earlier this week in the Central American country of Belize. Scott was wanted for the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Allen has been missing since November 19, when she was last seen near her home in Omaha.
TOPEKA, KS
25newsnow.com

Kansas man wanted in Nebraska woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - The man sought by authorities for kidnapping a 43-year-old Omaha woman who went missing the weekend before Thanksgiving has been arrested in Central America. Douglas County Sheriff Wayne Hudson confirmed to WOWT that Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. Investigators had been looking for...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska Governor's Mansion will remain unoccupied for another 4 years

Jim Pillen will mark the third gubernatorial term in a row that the Nebraska Governor's Mansion in Lincoln will lack a full-time resident. Nebraska's governor-elect recently announced that Columbus would remain his primary residence for his first term, which begins in January. He cited family as the main reason — his youngest son Izic is still in high school, and Pillen has several grandchildren who live nearby.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

People Are Leaving Nebraska in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa

Editor’s note: This article was updated to include a second court filing from Iowa. LINCOLN — Three more financial institutions, including two from Iowa, have now joined the more than 20 Nebraska banks, savings and loans and credit unions seeking repayment of loans from a Lincoln businessman found deceased a month ago. In a court […] The post Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

14th case of HPAI found on Northeast Nebraska farm

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports that a 14th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the state. The virus, which highly contagious virus that spreads easily among birds through nasal and eye secretions, was discovered in a backyard flock in Knox County. NDA State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley, the...
KNOX COUNTY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Amid lawsuit over recount, Nebraska secretary of state to discuss accuracy of vote count

LINCOLN — Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, who is facing a legal challenge over a recount in a tight Lincoln legislative race, has scheduled a press conference Monday to discuss the 2022 general election and results of an audit of the accuracy of the ballot count. Cindi Allen, a spokeswoman for the Secretary of […] The post Amid lawsuit over recount, Nebraska secretary of state to discuss accuracy of vote count appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Chamber hosts Legislative Kickoff

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce held their annual “Legislative Kickoff” this morning at the First National Bank. The kickoff allowed constituents of senators Ray Aguilar, Tom Briese, Steve Halloran, Loren Lippincott, and John Lowe to hear what each senator had to say about the upcoming Nebraska legislative session.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Water users file lawsuit and protest against proposed merger of power districts

LINCOLN — A group of central Nebraska irrigators, upset over the proposed merger of two public power and irrigation districts, have now taken legal steps to block it. A lawsuit filed Friday by a group called “Citizens Opposed to the Merger” maintains that public meeting laws were violated when the governing boards of the Central […] The post Water users file lawsuit and protest against proposed merger of power districts appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Report suggests that litter from chicken farms has upped contamination of water

LINCOLN — A new report suggests that manure-laced litter, removed from chicken barns raising millions of chickens for Costco, is increasing contamination of some nearby streams in eastern Nebraska. The three-year-long study, facilitated by the environmental group GC Resolve and the Nebraska Farmers Union Foundation, calls for increased testing of contaminants such as phosphorous and […] The post Report suggests that litter from chicken farms has upped contamination of water appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
BUTLER COUNTY, NE
KSNT News

Person of interest in missing Nebraska woman case found in Belize

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE (KSNT) – A man has been apprehended by law enforcement as part of the ongoing search for a missing Nebraska woman. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office of Nebraska announced on Wednesday that Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka was taken into custody in Belize. He was called a person of interest in […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNB Local4

Analyzing STI case trends in Central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Local health officials say they’ve seen a trend of increasing sexually transmitted infection results in recent years, until 2022. According to the Central District Health Department, the number of STI cases has been on the rise since 2018, when there were less than 10 cases, but in 2021 they saw that number rise to 415.
NEBRASKA STATE

