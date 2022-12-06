ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

WNEM

Final weekend to apply for Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The last weekend for residents to apply for the Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program will be this Saturday, Dec. 10. Residents who would like to apply for the first phase, furnaces, can do so on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, room 205. Potential applicants must bring valid identification, a copy of their current utility bill or deed, documentation of income, and a completed MIHAF application if necessary, the city said in the press release.
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

$33.5M project would build new YMCA in downtown Flint

FLINT, MI -- The Greater Flint YMCA, a fixture in the city for 143 years, wants to move to a new, $33.5-million facility in downtown that would include apartments, retail and office space on Harrison Street near the Mass Transportation Authority transit center. Representatives of the YMCA and the Uptown...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

12th Annual Tamale taste-off returns to Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI-- After a three-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saginaw’s yearly Tamale taste-off is back. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec 18, in the gymnasium at Nouvel Catholic High School, 2555 Wieneke Rd. A release from La Unión Cívica Mexicana director...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

CEO of Merrill in Saginaw donates $100K to Hemlock schools

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WNEM) – Robert Yackel, the president and CEO of Merrill in Saginaw, donated $100,000 to Hemlock Community Schools’ Lockwood STEM Center and plans to donate more. “Those are the kids that are going to help us continue to grow our companies. They’re the future,” Yackel said....
HEMLOCK, MI
abc12.com

Developers plan $33 million building for new downtown Flint YMCA

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The downtown Flint YMCA could get a new lease on life with a proposed $33 million five-story building planned to house the facility. Uptown Redevelopment Corp. released plans to the city of Flint showing the 110,000-square-foot building would be located in the downtown lot bordered by Harrison, Wallenberg, Third and Fourth streets.
FLINT, MI
MLive.com

Flint residents come to the Flint Cultural Center for a tree lighting and holiday walk

Flint residents come to the Flint Cultural Center for a tree lighting and holiday walk. A group of children flock to hug a Santa Claus performer during a tree lighting and holiday walk at the Flint Cultural Center in Flint on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The tree was lit in the space between Flint Institute of Arts, Longway Planetarium and Flint Repertory Theatre.Get Photo.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Interview with Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore

Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. The Genesee County Animal Control has about 40 more animals than they can comfortably handle and they’re in desperate need of help. CEO of Merrill in Saginaw donates $100K to Hemlock schools. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Design Time: Guest Room Mattresses

Here are some of the top stories were are following Thursday afternoon, Dec. 8. Meteorologist Mathieu Mandro has your afternoon weather forecast. If you are interested in adopting Stud Muffin, contact Genesee County Animal Control. Genesee Co. advocate, commissioner Bryant Nolden dies. Updated: 6 hours ago. Bryant “BB” Nolden, of...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Afternoon, Dec. 8

The Genesee County Animal Control has about 40 more animals than they can comfortably handle and they’re in desperate need of help. Robert Yackel, the president and CEO of Merrill in Saginaw, donated $100,000 to Hemlock Community Schools’ Lockwood STEM Center and plans to donate more. Restaurants rebuilding...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Anonymous donor gifts ‘holiday miracle’ to Bay City kids

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A generous gift to the Bay City Public School District is something that school officials are calling a holiday miracle, and it’s all thanks to an anonymous donor. “We were just overwhelmed and overjoyed,” said Janet Nettleton, the Director of Nutrition Services for Bay...
BAY CITY, MI
cityofflint.com

Flint residents invited to apply to serve on ARPA Community Advisory Committee

FLINT, Mich.—December 6, 2022. Flint residents who are interested in serving on Flint’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Community Advisory Committee are invited to submit an application for consideration. Applications are due by 5 p.m. EST on Thursday, January 5, 2023. This committee is being formed to help...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Dec. 6th

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Student achievement underperforming in 18 schools in Genesee, Saginaw Counties. According to a new report, some schools in mid-Michigan need more help to bring student achievement to the level it needs to be. Christmas tree farm closing early for...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

11 counties receive $7.4M grant for park upgrades

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Several counties throughout the state will be awarded grant money to make park upgrades. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced a combined $7.4 million Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants will be awarded to 13 recommended community parks, trails, and sports facilities, along with a state lock and dam.
MICHIGAN STATE

