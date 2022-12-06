Read full article on original website
Final weekend to apply for Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The last weekend for residents to apply for the Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program will be this Saturday, Dec. 10. Residents who would like to apply for the first phase, furnaces, can do so on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, room 205. Potential applicants must bring valid identification, a copy of their current utility bill or deed, documentation of income, and a completed MIHAF application if necessary, the city said in the press release.
$33.5M project would build new YMCA in downtown Flint
FLINT, MI -- The Greater Flint YMCA, a fixture in the city for 143 years, wants to move to a new, $33.5-million facility in downtown that would include apartments, retail and office space on Harrison Street near the Mass Transportation Authority transit center. Representatives of the YMCA and the Uptown...
12th Annual Tamale taste-off returns to Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI-- After a three-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saginaw’s yearly Tamale taste-off is back. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec 18, in the gymnasium at Nouvel Catholic High School, 2555 Wieneke Rd. A release from La Unión Cívica Mexicana director...
Flint schools family literacy night to feature 1K+ free books, Mama Sol poetry slam
FLINT, MI -- More than 1,000 free books, a presentation from Flint legend Mama Sol, and even Michigan State University’s Sparty mascot will all be featured at an upcoming Flint Community Schools family literacy night. Literacy night will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the...
CEO of Merrill in Saginaw donates $100K to Hemlock schools
HEMLOCK, Mich. (WNEM) – Robert Yackel, the president and CEO of Merrill in Saginaw, donated $100,000 to Hemlock Community Schools’ Lockwood STEM Center and plans to donate more. “Those are the kids that are going to help us continue to grow our companies. They’re the future,” Yackel said....
The BIG List of Family-Friendly Winter Indoor Attractions and Adventures in Flint & Genesee County
Winter is a magical time to spend outdoors, but sometimes, you might want a warm (or dry) break from the weather. Flint and Genesee County are full of indoor attractions that are perfect for some winter family fun. Add some of these attractions to your winter bucket list!. Thanks to...
Developers plan $33 million building for new downtown Flint YMCA
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The downtown Flint YMCA could get a new lease on life with a proposed $33 million five-story building planned to house the facility. Uptown Redevelopment Corp. released plans to the city of Flint showing the 110,000-square-foot building would be located in the downtown lot bordered by Harrison, Wallenberg, Third and Fourth streets.
These generous Lansing-area places are offering free Christmas gifts
Here’s some stores and events where you can find a Christmas gift without any financial worries.
Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023
Flint residents come to the Flint Cultural Center for a tree lighting and holiday walk
Flint residents come to the Flint Cultural Center for a tree lighting and holiday walk. A group of children flock to hug a Santa Claus performer during a tree lighting and holiday walk at the Flint Cultural Center in Flint on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The tree was lit in the space between Flint Institute of Arts, Longway Planetarium and Flint Repertory Theatre.Get Photo.
‘Noel’ to bring Broadway-style holiday show to Saginaw’s Temple Theatre
SAGINAW, MI — Travis Fader’s favorite act in the upcoming Broadway-style, holiday-themed show in downtown Saginaw, “Noel: Experience Christmas,” is its opening vocal performance, but he isn’t giving away any more details. “I’ll leave it at that,” Fader said. “Audiences will enjoy it, and it’s...
Interview with Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore
Design Time: Guest Room Mattresses
TV5 News Update: Thursday Afternoon, Dec. 8
Anonymous donor gifts ‘holiday miracle’ to Bay City kids
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A generous gift to the Bay City Public School District is something that school officials are calling a holiday miracle, and it’s all thanks to an anonymous donor. “We were just overwhelmed and overjoyed,” said Janet Nettleton, the Director of Nutrition Services for Bay...
Michigan to offer new pathway into teaching through apprenticeship program
Starting next fall, a select group of nine K-12 schools will begin to bring more teachers into the classroom through a new apprenticeship program developed by the state of Michigan. The Michigan Department of Education said in a press release that the apprenticeship program will offer a new route for...
Flint residents invited to apply to serve on ARPA Community Advisory Committee
FLINT, Mich.—December 6, 2022. Flint residents who are interested in serving on Flint’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Community Advisory Committee are invited to submit an application for consideration. Applications are due by 5 p.m. EST on Thursday, January 5, 2023. This committee is being formed to help...
Shop small and support Saginaw-area teen entrepreneurs at mini holiday market
SAGINAW, MI — Holiday shoppers will have a unique opportunity to support young entrepreneurs and find one-of-a-kind gifts this weekend in Saginaw County. Saginaw County’s Rebel Co., a boutique on Gratiot in Shields, is hosting a Young Entrepreneur Mini Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Dec. 6th
11 counties receive $7.4M grant for park upgrades
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Several counties throughout the state will be awarded grant money to make park upgrades. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced a combined $7.4 million Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants will be awarded to 13 recommended community parks, trails, and sports facilities, along with a state lock and dam.
