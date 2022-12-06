Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri marijuana changes – FAQ
MISSOURI — Many residents in Missouri are still confused about the changes in Missouri’s marijuana legislation and what it means for them. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has a newly activated website to help those who still have questions about the changes and what it means for Missourians.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Governor ‘fully expects’ abortion rights debate
TOPEKA, (KSNT)- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly weighed in on an ongoing discussion over abortion rights in the state. The governor indicated that she expects the issue to be a topic in next year’s session, in an interview Wednesday. “I will be going into my 19th legislative session, and I...
fourstateshomepage.com
Rare fish caught out of Kansas River, KDWP confirms
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s not every day that you catch a truly rare fish in Kansas. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks confirmed that angler Kevin Zirjacks landed a lake sturgeon. This fish is so rare that KDWP biologists have only recorded 15 other lake sturgeon captures over the past 25 years.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Regional Weather for 12/07/22
Drizzle and fog will change over to more substantial rain this afternoon. Late tonight into Thursday it could bring an inch of rain to Southeast Kansas. We finally see the sun returning by Friday. Today’s highs should reach the lower 50s but we shouldn’t cool off too much overnight. We...
fourstateshomepage.com
Who is Missouri’s new attorney general, what are his priorities?
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s new attorney general will officially take office in a few weeks, after Eric Schmitt was elected as the state’s newest U.S. Senator in November. Gov. Mike Parson didn’t have to go far to find Missouri’s new top prosecutor. Andrew Bailey is currently...
fourstateshomepage.com
Flags are to fly at half-staff Wednesday and Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Flags will be flying at half-staff Wednesday through Thursday. Wednesday is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. It was 81 years ago when a sneak attack by the Imperial Japanese Navy struck America’s naval base of Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. The attack killed over 2,400 American...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 12/06/22
After some patchy fog and drizzle early we should be dry today and tonight. Highs will still reach the lower and middle 50s for Northeast Oklahoma. Most of the rain has been across the southeast U-S but we will see this track lift back to the north by Wednesday bringing the chance for showers again. We will see a Northeast wind becoming northwest.
fourstateshomepage.com
Crowder receives “American Rescue Plan Act” grant
NEOSHO, Mo. — Call it an early Christmas present for a number of technical education centers across the state of Missouri. A total of 51, including the “Career and Technical Education Center” at Crowder College, are receiving thousands of dollars through a state grant funded by the “American Rescue Plan Act.”
fourstateshomepage.com
Drizzle & Fog Tonight, More Rain Wednesday
We are going to be stuck with the fog and the showers tonight. Then it becomes a more substantial rain during the afternoon tomorrow. The rain will continue into thursday. We finally see the sun returning by Friday. We have a low which is making its way from Arkansas into...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri Man with extensive criminal history, convicted again
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A Cherokee County Judge sentences a Webb City man with an extensive criminal history, to 16 months in a Kansas prison. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, of Webb City pleaded guilty to running from law enforcement officers in April. Flowers received a 40-month sentence in August in a separate case, after pleading guilty to similar charges of running from officials and possession of methamphetamine. Flowers will serve both sentences consecutively.
fourstateshomepage.com
Another Foggy Morning; Heavy Rain Possible Tonight
It is another foggy morning across the Four States with a dense fog advisory for Southwest Missouri until 9 a.m. but this fog will give way to rain chances later today. For tonight the rain chances will drastically increase with heavy rain possible but we should dry out just in time for Friday.
fourstateshomepage.com
Former Oklahoma officer allowed white supremacists to attack Black inmates
OKLAHOMA CITY — A former White Oklahoma correctional officer was sentenced to almost four years for promoting the attack on Black inmates by white supremacists. Matthew Ware, 53, a former Kay County Detention Center officer, was convicted in April in federal court for violating the civil rights of the three Black detainees. Ware’s federal prison sentence, handed down on Monday, will be followed by three years of supervised release.
Comments / 0