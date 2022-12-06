Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Disney's 'Willow' could use more wonder, less Marvel-style banter
The quips keep coming in this snarky Disney+ revival of the '80s fantasy adventure.
Santa goes full John Wick in the Christmas splatter comedy 'Violent Night'
David Harbour is a holiday miracle as a rampaging St. Nick in this Christmas comedy
'Empire of Light' is about as tasty as day-old popcorn
Sam Mendes returns to the Britain of his youth with this smorgasbord of social issues.
