Read full article on original website
Related
iheartoswego.com
Oswego Harborfest Expands Design Opportunity for New Poster
Oswego Harborfest planning for the 34th annual event is well underway and as always it is important for the community to be a part of the celebration. This year we are reaching out to see if the artistic community in general would like to be involved. Submissions will be accepted...
iheartoswego.com
Howard Rose Memoir, ‘Disposable Soldier’ Donated to Fulton Public Library
Christine Rose, wife of the late Howard Rose of Fulton, recently donated six copies of his memoir, “Diary of a Disposable Soldier,” to the Fulton Public Library, said Caroline Chatterton, director. “We’re extremely grateful to Christine for sharing these copies of her husband’s book with the library,” she...
Oswego Humane Society Home for the Holidays event
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In need of a purr-fect holiday event to attend? The annual Home for the Holidays event for the Oswego County Humane Society will take place on Saturday, December 17 at the Oswego Elks Lodge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Many adoptable animals will be featured at the event, along with […]
Magical Christmas Lights Show in Rome Will Bring Out Your Inner Child
There are holiday displays, then there's a Christmas experience that takes you back to your childhood at one home in Rome. Brian Seymour and his daughter Taelynn create a magical Christmas lights show every year that is like no other in the area. "I started the display as a way to show my daughter a simple act of kindness can go a long way," said Seymour. "She helps set up the displays and I use her child eyes to tell me what works best."
Town of Dewitt to host Holiday event December 9
DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The town of Dewitt is planning to host a Holiday event for families on Friday, December 9, to celebrate the Holiday season. The event will be hosted at Ryder Park, next to Dewitt Town Hall, on 5400 Butternut Drive in East Syracuse and will start at 6:00 p.m. and go to […]
iheartoswego.com
Compass FCU Donates Holiday Funds to OCSD Schools During “Month of Giving”
Compass Federal Credit Union recently donated $700 to all five Oswego City School District elementary schools as well as Oswego Middle School. The funds will be used for holiday assistance to local Oswego-area families and students in need. All the schools receiving donations are participants in the Compass FCU “Bank...
iheartoswego.com
Ontario Daughters of the American Revolution Presents Quilts to Members
The Ontario Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) has a long history of supporting our nation’s veterans, from collecting donations for the Syracuse VA Hospital, adopting units deployed overseas and marking veterans’ gravesites, to presenting educational programs. Members recently honored their chapter’s own wartime veterans...
Oneida Lake homeowner: Cicero should not ban vacation rentals (Guest Opinion by Randal John Meyer)
Randal John Meyer, of Washington, D.C., is a homeowner in Cicero and an attorney. New Yorkers hear a lot about how our state is shrinking. Southward migration of New Yorkers outpacing New York’s population growth is nothing new, and everyone has a theory about why. Many will blame Albany, some will blame the weather, but in my case, it was my career that brought me South, first from Rochester to Binghamton where I studied at SUNY, then to Brooklyn for law school, and now sadly out of the Empire State to Washington, D.C.
Jen Baker Promoted To Talent Acquisition Manager At Oswego Health
Oswego – As the third largest employer in the County with more than 1,200 employees, Oswego Health understands the importance of recruiting and how pivotal the candidate experience is in securing the future of healthcare. Oswego Health recently promoted long-time employee, Jen Baker to oversee talent acquisition. Experienced Human...
Little Sandy Creek Bridge completed, DEC says
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Little Sandy Creek Bridge has been completed, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The bridge, which is 110 feet, extends over Little Sandy Creek in the Winona State Forest and is located in the town of Boylston, Oswego County. This is part of the new one-mile Little […]
iheartoswego.com
When A Simple Photo Says It All
It recently came to our attention that many local food pantries within our community were suffering terribly and many may not be able to provide their traditional holiday meals/gifts to families that rely on them this time of year. The pandemic has drastically depleted many traditional funding sources and for...
Company news: Jordan A. Walker hired by Auburn Public Theater
Auburn Public Theater announced the hiring of Jordan A. Walker as the director of development. Walker brings a decade of fundraising experience, including political, higher education, and nonprofit, taking place in New York, Wisconsin, and Washington, D.C.
Black bear illegally killed in Finger Lakes wildlife refuge
SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been ticketed for allegedly illegally killing a black bear on a national wildlife refuge in the Finger Lakes, according to the DEC. Two Environmental Conservation Officers received a report on Nov. 18 that a K9 tracked a bear that had been shot earlier that day in the […]
Syracuse artist creates custom diabetes patch for singer, Patti LaBelle
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local artist from Syracuse teamed up with singer Patti LaBelle to push for improved access to diabetes care. It’s part of the #SeeDiabetes Campaign. You’ve likely heard of it, but you may not know much about it. “There is a stigma that is associated with diabetes and you know just […]
Fulton Resident Named To Spring 2022 President’s List At The Citadel
CHARLESTON, SC – Samuel May of Fulton, NY is among the more than 60 cadets recognized for their outstanding work during the spring 2022 semester. The President’s List is one of the most distinguished cadet awards presented by The Citadel. The list is a combination of the dean’s list and the Commandant’s Distinguished List, and is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.
iheartoswego.com
Maddie’s Musings… A Message From Maddie
Hello Dear Readers, My name is Maddie. I am an Alpaca and I want to welcome you to Maddie’s Musings. I hope to write to you on a regular basis and I hope you enjoy hearing stories and news about all that goes on around my home, Seven Acres Alpaca Farm.
wwnytv.com
Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown is in the process of being sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris will take ownership for $175,000. The old Stewart’s was closed after the new one opened right down the street on the corner of...
WKTV
Cazenovia College permanently closing after spring 2023 semester
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – Cazenovia College in Madison County will permanently close following the spring 2023 semester, citing financial struggles amid rising costs and low enrollment. The college will help students explore transfer options during the final semester before closing in the fall of 2023. “We’re deeply disappointed that it...
Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York
Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
waer.org
Onondaga County bought Clay property at premium prices to expand White Pine, attract chip maker
Onondaga County's economic development agency has spent more than $25 million over the past two years buying land from private owners to expand the footprint of White Pine Park in Clay. They aimed to acquire enough property to lure a chip maker like Micron. The county now owns 1,500 acres...
Comments / 0