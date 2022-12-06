ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Trash for Cash deadline extended in Daviess County

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XAqom_0jZaTOK800

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Fiscal Court has extended the application deadline for the Trash for Cash program to January 3, 2023.

“The Trash for Cash program is a unique fundraising opportunity for non-profits groups,” said Judge/Executive Al Mattingly. “Volunteers spend a Saturday morning collecting roadside litter to beautify our community and receive cash for their organization.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VRwgj_0jZaTOK800
Courtesy: Stanley Lodge
Wreck confirmed near Daviess-Hancock County line

Officials say approved applicants will receive $100 per centerline mile of county roads cleaned. To participate in the program, your organization must be from Daviess County, Kentucky and a federally recognized 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit.

To apply, please go here . For any questions, contact Solid Waste Coordinator Mike Hamilton at (270) 229–4484 or email mhamilton@daviessky.org. Applications should be returned by January 3, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

