Trash for Cash deadline extended in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Fiscal Court has extended the application deadline for the Trash for Cash program to January 3, 2023.
“The Trash for Cash program is a unique fundraising opportunity for non-profits groups,” said Judge/Executive Al Mattingly. “Volunteers spend a Saturday morning collecting roadside litter to beautify our community and receive cash for their organization.”Wreck confirmed near Daviess-Hancock County line
Officials say approved applicants will receive $100 per centerline mile of county roads cleaned. To participate in the program, your organization must be from Daviess County, Kentucky and a federally recognized 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit.
To apply, please go here . For any questions, contact Solid Waste Coordinator Mike Hamilton at (270) 229–4484 or email mhamilton@daviessky.org. Applications should be returned by January 3, 2023.
