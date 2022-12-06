ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Portion of Cincinnati under boil water advisory after water main break in OTR

By Quinlan Bentley, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago
City officials say part of Cincinnati is under a boil water advisory due to a water main break near Central Parkway in Over-the-Rhine on Tuesday.

The advisory is precautionary and will remain in place until Wednesday at 8 p.m., officials said in a news release.

The area under advisory extends along the Interstate 75 corridor bounded by Interstate 74 to the north, Mehring Way and River Road to the south, Central Parkway and Plum Street to the east and State Avenue and Beekman Street to the west.

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

