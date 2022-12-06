Read full article on original website
Related
A moment that changed me: my grandmother was moved into a home – and her history erased
My grandmother was a keeper of unofficial histories at a time when “the facts” of history were largely undisputed, and guarded by men like my grandfather. He was the editor of the local newspaper, when women’s stories were still often considered the province of gossip and old wives’ tales. And so, even within the family, his stories took precedence.
Popculture
'Duck Dynasty' Family Mourns 'Tragic' Loss
Duck Dynasty stars Missy and Jase Robertson shared heartbreaking news with their fans on Instagram early last month. Dr. David Genecov, who helped their daughter Mia Robertson, died in a car accident. Genecov was a renowned pediatric surgeon who changed Mia's life by correcting her cleft lip and palate. "Dr....
Ungrateful child throws gift away not knowing $100 was enclosed, parents ask giver to get him something else
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I don’t like to think of times when I was completely enraged with a family member, but I can’t help thinking about my cousin Courtney and her son, Everett, without my blood pressure rising.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Dear Abby: My boyfriend cheated on my 20 times
DEAR ABBY: I have been with my boyfriend, “Robert,” for 10 years. We live together, and he helps me raise my preteen daughter. Recently, Robert has decided that he is “entitled to privacy.” He has locked me out of his computer and phone and refuses to share his passwords. Some history: Robert has cheated on me more than 20 times in the past, with an almost-encounter happening as recently as three months ago, thwarted only after I saw some text messages on his phone. Last week, I discovered that he used the search term “sex” on a website that’s notorious for...
Dear Abby: My boyfriend has serious anger issues
DEAR ABBY: I have been with my boyfriend for three years, and it has been great. However, he has serious anger issues that affect our relationship sometimes. It started with small arguments here and there. But as our relationship progressed, so did his mood swings and anger. see also Dear Abby: I’m cheating on my wife with a co-worker He has never hit me. Lately, though, his anger has gotten worse, and he says cruel things to me that he later apologizes for. During our arguments, he never listens to what I have to say. When the argument is over and I wait...
‘We were hiding in plain sight’: the horrifying story of La Luz del Mundo
In Unveiled, a new docuseries, the devastating story of abuse within a Mexican church is pushed into the spotlight
Woman Applauded for Blanking Heartbroken Sister: 'Not My Problem'
"For the sake of your mental health, please cut these toxic people off," said one commenter on the viral Reddit post.
Upworthy
Woman sent to orphanage to survive the Holocaust is surprised with family mementos by kind stranger
Blanche Fixler avoided being killed in the Holocaust because her aunt placed her in an orphanage when she was six years old during the Nazi invasion of Europe. According to The Washington Post, her father ended up in a labor camp in Siberia, while her mother, grandmother and two elder siblings were murdered along with 450,000 other Jews at the Belzec extermination camp in Poland. Since her family's flat was ransacked by the Nazis, Fixler assumed all of her family mementos were long lost. After moving to the United States following the war, Fixler—who is 86 years old and resides in New York—spent years wishing she had pictures from her childhood.
The People Cheering for Humanity’s End
This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. “Man is an invention of recent date. And one perhaps nearing its end.”. With this declaration in The Order...
Man reveals how easy life was for his grandmother: ‘Don’t let boomers lie to you’
A man’s Reddit post has gone viral after he shared a story about his grandmother and how easy her life was.In the popular Reddit forum, r/antiwork, user u/gregsw2000 recalled a conversation he had with his grandmother. He said she’s almost 90 and is a part of the “silent generation,” referring to people born between 1925 and 1945. The title of his post is labelled: “Don’t let boomers lie to you.”Although the man’s grandmother wasn’t a boomer herself, he noted that she officially joined the workforce in 1951 as “a payroll clerk”. He also claimed that she was an “old...
Young daughter warns her mom not to undergo a procedure and her ignorance has lifetime consequences
A mother in Belfast, Ireland may have gone a little too far when she decided to get her eyeballs tattooed. Anaya Peterson, who’s a mother of five and a law student, is a body modification enthusiast.
25 dog parents share the funniest reasons why their dogs got kicked out of daycare
It all began when Twitter user Sophie Haigney shared how dad's dogs got kicked out of daycare because they were forming a gang.
Man Demands Possessions of 'Selfish' Sister as Christmas Present Gifts for His Own Children
Is it ever appropriate to ask for someone else’s belongings?. Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Chepinska on UnsplashonUnsplash. The Christmas season is just around the corner, and many households all over the world are getting prepared for the big day on December 25th.
New York Post
Couple married 79 years die hours apart: ‘They went out together’
Hubert and June Malicote, both 100, have been through nearly every stage of life together — and now death. Their romantic love story ended last week when the centennials died just hours apart. “They went out together,” said their son, Sam, 76, to Dayton Daily News in Ohio.
America Is Increasingly “Kinless.” It’s Killing Us.
There’s an old Italian saying, A tavola non s’invecchia, which translates to “At the table, one does not grow old.”. What does it mean? That a meal with friends and family can rejuvenate the soul. Sharing in bread and laughter with people who care about you is as energizing as it is elemental. It’s a necessity for human beings of any age.
WVNews
Review: 'The Whale' is a hard but astounding film to watch
The center of gravity of “The Whale” is obviously the 600-pound man at its center. Look closely, though, and he's the one with a soul as light as a feather. Charlie is a reclusive, morbidly obese English literature teacher unable and unwilling to stop eating himself to death. As his health woes mount and his life expectancy is put at just a week, Charlie struggles to reacquaint himself with his estranged daughter. We meet him on Monday and the film goes day by day to Friday.
Woman's Fury at Friend Ditching Her 30th but Then Going on Vacation Blasted
The roots of intimacy and satisfaction levels of friendships in adulthood can be traced back to childhood, according to a September 2020 study.
Houston Chronicle
Book World: 14 mystery books to savor during the long nights of winter
According to historian Philip Guedalla, reading detective fiction is the "normal recreation of noble minds." Yet even those of us with plebeian intellects can enjoy ingenious murders and cozy mayhem - especially on these long nights of winter. Here, for instance, are some 2022 mysteries I've been curling up with during the past month.
ksub590.com
Old West Legends That Were Real Oklahoma Outlaws
Every time I take a vacation away from Oklahoma, it never ceases to amaze me how little people know about this state. I hopped in a cab in Waikiki when I was in Hawaii about a decade ago. The cabbie said "Where are you from?" I told him and the only topic of conversation he could muster was "So that Murrah bombing was pretty bad, huh?" but that's not even a dip in the ocean of weird Oklahoma-based conversations.
Comments / 0