CBC Editorial: Friday, Dec. 9, 2022; editorial #8812. The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. Legislative leaders Sen. Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore – officeholders who just received (combined) barely 2% of the 3.8 million votes cast in the recent election -- believe what they say goes in North Carolina. No one can do anything about it – not the governor nor the state’s courts.

3 DAYS AGO