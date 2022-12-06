ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

The Wrap: Two supreme courts and a surprise announcement

This week on The Wrap podcast, WRAL Capitol Bureau Chief Laura Leslie and WRAL State Government Reporter Travis Fain break down what’s next in North Carolina’s highly anticipated Moore v. Harper lawsuit, the election law case that was before the U.S. Supreme Court this week. Meanwhile, Labor Commissioner...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Editorial: Legislators are not dictators. U.S. Supreme Court must reinforce it

CBC Editorial: Friday, Dec. 9, 2022; editorial #8812. The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. Legislative leaders Sen. Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore – officeholders who just received (combined) barely 2% of the 3.8 million votes cast in the recent election -- believe what they say goes in North Carolina. No one can do anything about it – not the governor nor the state’s courts.
WRAL News

2nd Oath Keepers Jan. 6 sedition trial to get underway

WASHINGTON — After securing seditious conspiracy convictions against two leaders of the Oath Keepers, the Justice Department will begin Monday to try to make its Capitol riot case against four others affiliated with the far-right extremist group. Openings statements are expected in Washington's federal court less than two weeks...
WASHINGTON, DC
KIRO 7 Seattle

Are we on the cusp of a 3D-printed housing revolution?

Need a home? Just press print. 3D printers are increasingly providing a cheaper, greener and faster alternative to home building. The individualized designs and walls, which are made of stacked thin layers of concrete, are popping up everywhere, from a 100-house community in Georgetown, Texas to a single-family home in Borneo, Malaysia. In a time of skyrocketing housing prices, and growing concern for sustainability, 3D-printed houses are changing from niche gimmick to a potential mainstream housing solution.
GEORGETOWN, TX
WRAL News

Attorney: Kidnap plot leader should not get life sentence

The leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should not be sentenced to life in prison because federal prosecutors overstated his role in the plot and have created a “false narrative of a terrifying para-military leader," his attorney argues. Attorney Christopher Gibbons said in his sentencing...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WRAL News

Free ride: DC unveils bold plan to boost public transit

WASHINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare for the District of Columbia and other major cities that public transit was a lifeline for essential workers and that even modest fares could be a burden to them. So the nation’s capital is introducing a groundbreaking plan: It will begin offering free bus fares to residents next summer.
WASHINGTON, DC
WRAL News

Hospitalizations signal rising COVID-19 risk for US seniors

Coronavirus-related hospital admissions are climbing again in the United States, with older adults a growing share of U.S. deaths and less than half of nursing home residents up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations. These alarming signs portend a difficult winter for seniors, which worries 81-year-old nursing home resident Bartley O'Hara,...
TEXAS STATE
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
76K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy