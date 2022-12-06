Read full article on original website
POINT OF VIEW: Case from N.C. should never have made it to the Supreme Court
EDITOR'S NOTE: The New York Times editorial board is a group of opinion journalists whose views are informed by expertise, research, debate and certain longstanding values. It is separate from the newsroom. “The most important case for American democracy” in the nation’s history — that’s how former appeals court Judge...
The Wrap: Two supreme courts and a surprise announcement
This week on The Wrap podcast, WRAL Capitol Bureau Chief Laura Leslie and WRAL State Government Reporter Travis Fain break down what’s next in North Carolina’s highly anticipated Moore v. Harper lawsuit, the election law case that was before the U.S. Supreme Court this week. Meanwhile, Labor Commissioner...
Meet the Cary woman behind the Supreme Court case Moore v. Harper
CARY, N.C. — Sitting in her real estate office in Cary, Becky Harper doesn’t look like a politico. She’s never held elected office and doesn’t want to – but she is passionate about fair voting districts. Harper volunteered to be one of the plaintiffs in...
Biden called gay marriage 'inevitable' and soon it'll be law
WASHINGTON — A decade ago, then-Vice President Joe Biden shocked the political world and preempted his boss by suddenly declaring his support for gay marriage — one of the country's most contentious issues — on national television. But not everyone was surprised. A small group had attended...
Editorial: Legislators are not dictators. U.S. Supreme Court must reinforce it
CBC Editorial: Friday, Dec. 9, 2022; editorial #8812. The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. Legislative leaders Sen. Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore – officeholders who just received (combined) barely 2% of the 3.8 million votes cast in the recent election -- believe what they say goes in North Carolina. No one can do anything about it – not the governor nor the state’s courts.
2nd Oath Keepers Jan. 6 sedition trial to get underway
WASHINGTON — After securing seditious conspiracy convictions against two leaders of the Oath Keepers, the Justice Department will begin Monday to try to make its Capitol riot case against four others affiliated with the far-right extremist group. Openings statements are expected in Washington's federal court less than two weeks...
Are we on the cusp of a 3D-printed housing revolution?
Need a home? Just press print. 3D printers are increasingly providing a cheaper, greener and faster alternative to home building. The individualized designs and walls, which are made of stacked thin layers of concrete, are popping up everywhere, from a 100-house community in Georgetown, Texas to a single-family home in Borneo, Malaysia. In a time of skyrocketing housing prices, and growing concern for sustainability, 3D-printed houses are changing from niche gimmick to a potential mainstream housing solution.
More than just 'firsts,' LGBTQ elected officials carve space for a future generation of politicians
Amid a 'rainbow wave' of LGBTQ politicians in 2022, LGBTQ elected officials talk about representation and the challenges of being a "first."
Attorney: Kidnap plot leader should not get life sentence
The leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should not be sentenced to life in prison because federal prosecutors overstated his role in the plot and have created a “false narrative of a terrifying para-military leader," his attorney argues. Attorney Christopher Gibbons said in his sentencing...
Free ride: DC unveils bold plan to boost public transit
WASHINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare for the District of Columbia and other major cities that public transit was a lifeline for essential workers and that even modest fares could be a burden to them. So the nation’s capital is introducing a groundbreaking plan: It will begin offering free bus fares to residents next summer.
Hospitalizations signal rising COVID-19 risk for US seniors
Coronavirus-related hospital admissions are climbing again in the United States, with older adults a growing share of U.S. deaths and less than half of nursing home residents up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations. These alarming signs portend a difficult winter for seniors, which worries 81-year-old nursing home resident Bartley O'Hara,...
