ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Here are Las Cruces' top lobbying priorities for 2023

By Justin Garcia, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gSXUu_0jZaT9AU00

LAS CRUCES – The City of Las Cruces will look to lobby legislatures to fund a smattering of infrastructure projects as the 2023 legislature gears up.

On Monday, the Las Cruces City Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution outlining its priorities ahead of the 60-day session that starts in January.

One of the significant sources of money the city hopes to receive is capital outlay.

The state distributes set amounts of money to legislators yearly. In turn, legislators dole out cash to brick-and-mortar projects or equipment purchases, typically in their districts. These are also known as capital outlay projects.

The total amount given to each legislator varies by seniority.

Capital outlay comes as an addition to other budgets and appropriations. This year, the state expects to see an extra $2.5 billion in revenue for the fiscal year starting next July.

The city hopes to obtain money from other appropriation bills to fund other priorities. The priorities list includes:

  • installation of a wastewater sewer system for residents in Brittany Estates and Estados Serenos' subdivisions to hook into,
  • development of roads and drainage infrastructure in the East Mesa area of Las Cruces,
  • traffic flow infrastructure at the Telshor Boulevard and Spruce Avenue intersection,
  • development of short-term improvements and long-term plans for pedestrian street use along the University Avenue corridor,
  • street lighting and sidewalk improvements inside the Lift Up Las Cruces urban renewal area,
  • fire station improvements and about three dozen body cameras for police,
  • improvements to Tony Gomez Park and Pioneer Women's park,
  • road improvements at the airport as well as a new fuel farm and money to rehabilitate a water tank
  • tourism improvements to the museums, Veterans Park, and trail Improvements.

Typically, the city also includes estimated totals for each request.

Amy Johnson Bassford, the grants administrator for the city, said she did not include totals for each set of projects this year since some state data won't be available to the city for a few weeks. She said the city manager wanted flexibility for each project before committing lobbying money to each project.

Mayor Pro Tem Kassandra Gandara said she appreciated the reasoning behind leaving out the financial data but said councilors needed to know those totals when they begin negotiations with state legislators. Johnson Bassford said they could expect that information after the holidays.

Others are reading:

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lascrucesbulletin.com

City council appoints new municipal court judge

At its Nov. 21 regular meeting, the Las Cruces City Council unanimously adopted a resolution approving the appointment of Jessica Streeter to serve as municipal judge II. Jessica Streeter will begin service Jan. 1, 2023, joining Presiding Municipal Judge Joy Goldbaum on the city bench. Streeter’s term continues until the November 2023 city election, during which she could be a candidate for a full four-year term.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Sentry insurance opening office in El Paso, seeking to fill positions

EL PASO, Texas -- Sentry Insurance is opening new office space in El Paso and is already seeking candidates to fill the new positions. Alisha Williams, the chief customer service and operations manager said they are seeking to fill about 30 positions immediately and are expected to begin operations in northwest El Paso early next year.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Fight to preserve Las Cruces historic Trost clubhouse continues

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- The future of the historic Trost clubhouse is up in the air after talks of the building's demolition. With a divided community, a push to preserve it continues. The over 90-year-old building sits abandoned on the former Las Cruces Country Club. Designed by architectural firm Trost...
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Las Cruces Public Schools construction projects update

Las Cruces Public Schools staff presented an update on voter-approved school-construction bond projects at the LCPS Board of Education’s Nov. 15 regular meeting. Here are construction project updates, from an LCPS news release,. A new multipurpose room and kitchen renovation at Desert Hills Elementary is in the design phase...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces Pharmacy struggles with medication shortage

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Certain medications are hard to come by in Las Cruces during this cold and flu season. The head pharmacist and CEO of Mesilla Valley Pharmacy, Joaquin Acosta, said there is a shortage of both Tamiflu and Amoxicillin. Tamiflu is an antiviral medication that is...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Dental company offering free services in late December

If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company in the area is offering free services in late December. Dental company offering free services in late December. If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
theroyaltourblog.com

Las Cruces, New Mexico: A Fun Filled Family Vacation

Editor’s note: As The Royal Tour grows, and more destinations want to work with me, it is impossible to find time to go everywhere myself. After meeting the amazing staff of Visit Las Cruces at a convention, I suggested they might want to work with our writer Tamara, who is a bit closer, being based in Phoenix. Together, they came up with this awesome family itinerary showing off a truly spectacular destination I’ve had the pleasure to visit twice before. This is part one of two describing the trip Tamara and her family took, with part two (coming next week) including reviews from her three children in their own words. It is not to be missed! For more of Tamara’s writing, please click here to visit her index page.
LAS CRUCES, NM
nmsuroundup.com

Graduate workers protest for better conditions, put pressure on university to reach an agreement

The NMSU Graduate Workers Union held a protest outside of Corbett Center, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, to show New Mexico State University administration that they will not accept the lack of income and employee benefits any longer. They formed a picket line protest and yelled phrases like, “We teach, we grade. We need a living wage,” and “Who runs the school? Grad workers!”
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Anti-drunk driving campaign makes a stop in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Celebrating the holidays with friends and family should be a joyous time of year for everyone. Too often, however, the holiday season turns tragic because someone chooses to get behind the wheel after drinking. TxDOT is bringing its “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign to El Paso, with an event and […]
EL PASO, TX
KOAT 7

Mike Peake asks how to get his gun back in interview with police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In newly releasedbody camera video from New Mexico State Police, investigators spoke with NMSU basketball player Michael Peake while at the hospital, following a shooting that officers call self-defense. In video, Peake is sitting in a hospital bed and is soft-spoken with an agent with NMSP.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

University of New Mexico security camera footage shows a closer look at deadly shoot-out

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - University of New Mexico's security camera video was released showing the deadly shoot-out between a New Mexico State University basketball player and a 19-year-old University of New Mexico student. 21-year-old NMSU basketball player, Mike Peake, was in Albuquerque for the 'Battle of I-25' basketball game between the Aggies and Lobos.  The post University of New Mexico security camera footage shows a closer look at deadly shoot-out appeared first on KVIA.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Socorro fighting back against teacher shortages

EL PASO, Texas -- Socorro has drawn attention across the state of Texas with their student-teacher residency program that gave the Socorro one of the top twelve spots for school districts in the state of Texas. Years ago chief academic officer Lucia Borrego wanted to start a program that would mentor students to become teachers. The post Socorro fighting back against teacher shortages appeared first on KVIA.
SOCORRO, TX
KVIA

Single-vehicle Rollover near I-10 and Mesa

UPDATE: 1 person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. EL PASO, Texas– Fire dispatch confirms a single-vehicle crash near I-10 and Mesa. The call came in at around 6:51 a.m. First responders are on the scene. No further information has been released.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

‘Totally disgusted with the actions of Ms. Rosales’: Internal emails show D.A. office staff reactions to Rosales’s resignation

EL PASO, Texas -- KVIA has obtained internal emails from the district attorney's office that show assistant district attorneys, paralegals, and supporting staff reacting to the resignation of District Attorney Yvonne Rosales. The emails were obtained from an anonymous source inside the office. All the authors of the emails will...
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy