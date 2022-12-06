ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple wanted in NYC pickpocketing spree at Bryant Park, cops say

By Amanda Woods
 2 days ago

A man and woman pickpocket team targeted at least 18 unsuspecting marks during a three-week crime spree at New York’s Bryant Park beginning late last month, police said this week.

The sticky-fingered pair’s MO is bumping into their victims as they lift items including cellphones, AirPods, credit cards, MetroCards — and in one case, a designer bag, according to cops.

All of the thefts — four of them on Thanksgiving Day alone — took place while the Midtown park’s Winter Village, a popular holiday market featuring multiple vendors selling their wares out of kiosks.

It’s unclear whether the victims were shopping there at the time.

Police believe the — suspects pictured here — robbed 18 people during a 3-week spree at Bryant Park.
NYPD

They first pickpocketed a 29-year-old woman, around 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 20 — swiping her Gucci bag and credit card, police said.

The duo then targeted three 41-year-old women and an 18-year-old woman within about five hours on Thanksgiving, cops said.

The next day, they robbed a 31-year-old man and 24-year-old woman at around 5 p.m., police said.

The duo began their spree on Nov. 20, and made off with a Gucci bag and credit card, cops said.
NYPD

The fiends were at it again on Nov. 28, snatching a 24-year-old woman’s Samsung phone at around 5 p.m., according to cops.

On Dec. 1, a woman of the same age was robbed of her iPhone at around 7 p.m., police said.

At around 6:30 the next morning, the crooks are believed to have swiped an iPhone from a 30-year-old woman.

About 12 hours later, police said the pair ripped off an iPhone, credit card and debit card from a 29-year-old female parkgoer.

The bulk of the thefts happened on Saturday between 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. – with a 67-year-old man, and six women, including two 25-year-olds, and others ages 20, 23, 33 and 35, robbed of their belongings, cops said.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the pair late Monday and are asking for the public’s help in tracking them down.

Susan Blanco
2d ago

That picture can’t come any crystal clearer. I can’t wait to see him and his side kick in cuffs

