Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After His Alleged Affair

Actress Nia Long and NBA coach Ime Udoka have reportedly called it quits after 13 years together.

Long’s rep confirmed the split to People magazine, saying that they are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]."

The news comes months after his alleged affair with a Boston Celtics staff member made headlines.

Another source shared with the outlet, “The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life.”

In September, Long spoke out after Udoke was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics.

Long told People, "The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me. I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children."

Udoka released his own statement, telling ESPN, “I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."

Long and Udoka had been engaged since 2015. They welcomed their first child together, Kez Sunday Udoka, in 2011. She also has 21-year-old son Massai Dorsey from a previous relationship.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nia opened up about the aftermath of the scandal.

She said, “I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public."

“It was devastating, and it still is,” Nia admitted.