FiveThirtyEight
Georgia Can’t Be Reduced To One Political Color
ATLANTA — I have a confession to make. My editors tasked me with flying out to Georgia to cover the state’s Senate runoff and asked me to assess what was creating a recent (and seemingly) nonstop cycle of neck-and-neck political contests. But before I even set foot on the plane, I was skeptical that one runoff alone could serve as a crystal ball to predict the state’s political future. Runoffs are their own animal.
Georgia lawmakers to review voting issues in January
ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia’s voting implementation manager spoke out after Tuesday’s runoff election saw a record 1.6 million voters. The state said counties have to certify the election results within 17 days but it could be earlier. Gabe Sterling, the state’s voting implementation manager, said wait times for the runoff were on average 3 minutes […]
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia's 'blank ballot' voters | Who are they? And why did they do it?
Of the more than 3.5 million votes cast in the runoff, 2,694 people picked neither man. Why?
Runoff Election: Absentee voting struggles force FoCo man to buy a plane ticket to vote
The 2022 election season came with several changes to voting laws in GeorgiaPhoto byGetty. (Forsyth County, GA) The 2022 election season came with several changes to voting laws in Georgia, including S.B. 202 or the “Election Integrity Act of 2021.”
WJCL
Cultural history museum, observatory eyed for Georgia's Okefenokee Swamp
WARE COUNTY, Ga. — An economic boost could soon be coming to Georgia's most famous swamp. Georgia democratic Senator Jon Ossoff has secured new resources to help boost tourism and create jobs at the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. The Okefenokee encompasses more than 350,000 acres near Waycross and Folkston...
WRDW-TV
Georgia lawmaker introducing legislation to extend future runoff elections
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Less than 24 hours after one of the most competitive runoffs in Georgia’s history, Rep. Jasmine Clark said she plans to introduce legislation to extend future runoffs from four weeks to six weeks. “There was not enough time for the volume of voters...
Ga. lawmakers looking to make major changes to runoff elections
ATLANTA — After voters and some elections offices across Georgia expressed concern over a shorter, four-week time frame between the general election and runoff, a Lilburn Democratic lawmaker plans to introduce a bill to extend that time period to six weeks. State Rep. Jasmine Clark told Channel 2′s Richard...
WSAV-TV
3.5 million voted in Georgia's runoff election
Two years and six elections. Now that Georgia’s final run-off election is in the books and awaiting final certification from counties, voting rights groups are looking to see what went well and how to reach more voters. 3.5 million voted in Georgia’s runoff election. Two years and six...
Georgia Candidate Who Thinks 2020 Was Stolen Apparently Voted Illegally 9 Times
A right-wing talk show host running in a high-profile special election in Georgia allegedly voted illegally nine times while serving probation for felony convictions, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday. The candidate, Brian K. Pritchard, is running in a Jan. 3 special election to replace former Georgia Speaker of the House...
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
wfxg.com
Augusta-Richmond County Republican Party reflects on Georgia senate runoff.
Richmond county, Ga. (WFXG) - F OR WEEKS THE AUGUSTA-RICHMOND COUNTY DEMOCRATIC AND REPUBLICAN PARTIES HAVE BEEN HARD AT WORK. now, BOTH PARTIES EAGERLY AWAIT ELECTION RESULTS at EACH OF THEIR HEADQUARTERS. the county has experienced AN UNPRECEDENTED ELECTION SEASON FOR VOTER TURN OUT. NOW, AS AUGUSTANS FROM BOTH SIDES...
LIVE UPDATES: Warnock wins reelection in victory over Walker
ATLANTA, Ga. — A record number of Georgians turned out for Georgia’s hotly contested Senate runoff race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The race remained tight throughout the night until outstanding votes from metro Atlanta propelled Warnock into the lead. He will hang...
WXIA 11 Alive
Warnock projected winner after Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff | Election highlights
ATLANTA — For the second time this year, and the sixth time in the last two years, voters in the Peach State headed to the polls to cast their votes for U.S. Senate. And on Tuesday night, Democrat Raphael Warnock is the projected winner of the race. The hugely...
Electric vehicle battery manufacturer coming to Georgia
The new Hyundai electric vehicles plant being built near Savannah will partner with a key supplier on the other side of the state. Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and SK On have selected a site in Bartow County for a new EV battery manufacturing facility to supply Hyundai’s EV plants across the country, Gov. Brian Kemp […] The post Electric vehicle battery manufacturer coming to Georgia appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is the State Bird of Georgia?
Georgia is located in the southern U.S. It has diverse landscapes, ranging from coastal beaches to farmland. The state's capitol, Atlanta, is home to the Georgia Aquarium and the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site, dedicated to the African-American leader's life. The brown thrasher is a shy bird that...
fox5atlanta.com
Group to deploy armed guards near Georgia polling places during Senate runoff
ATLANTA - Voters heading to the polls for the Georgia Senate runoff could see armed guards near their voting precincts. The organization The New Black Panther Party and other Black armed groups say they will position armed patrols at several polling places in the Atlanta and Savannah areas. Along with...
John Cole’s Georgia: Packed Up and Headed ‘Home’
The post John Cole’s Georgia: Packed Up and Headed ‘Home’ appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
One Georgia City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
'Completely out of line': Georgia Power proposes 12% rate hike, could raise bills by $14 in 2023
ATLANTA — No one really likes paying bills, and paying your Georgia Power bill could get more expensive if a rate hike gets approved later this month. Georgia Power wants the Georgia Public Service Commission, which regulates them, to approve a rate increase that could significantly bump up your power bill.
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
