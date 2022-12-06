ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Can’t Be Reduced To One Political Color

ATLANTA — I have a confession to make. My editors tasked me with flying out to Georgia to cover the state’s Senate runoff and asked me to assess what was creating a recent (and seemingly) nonstop cycle of neck-and-neck political contests. But before I even set foot on the plane, I was skeptical that one runoff alone could serve as a crystal ball to predict the state’s political future. Runoffs are their own animal.
Georgia lawmakers to review voting issues in January

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia’s voting implementation manager spoke out after Tuesday’s runoff election saw a record 1.6 million voters. The state said counties have to certify the election results within 17 days but it could be earlier. Gabe Sterling, the state’s voting implementation manager, said wait times for the runoff were on average 3 minutes […]
Cultural history museum, observatory eyed for Georgia's Okefenokee Swamp

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — An economic boost could soon be coming to Georgia's most famous swamp. Georgia democratic Senator Jon Ossoff has secured new resources to help boost tourism and create jobs at the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. The Okefenokee encompasses more than 350,000 acres near Waycross and Folkston...
3.5 million voted in Georgia's runoff election

Two years and six elections. Now that Georgia’s final run-off election is in the books and awaiting final certification from counties, voting rights groups are looking to see what went well and how to reach more voters. 3.5 million voted in Georgia’s runoff election. Two years and six...
Electric vehicle battery manufacturer coming to Georgia

The new Hyundai electric vehicles plant being built near Savannah will partner with a key supplier on the other side of the state. Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and SK On have selected a site in Bartow County for a new EV battery manufacturing facility to supply Hyundai’s EV plants across the country, Gov. Brian Kemp […] The post Electric vehicle battery manufacturer coming to Georgia appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
What is the State Bird of Georgia?

Georgia is located in the southern U.S. It has diverse landscapes, ranging from coastal beaches to farmland. The state's capitol, Atlanta, is home to the Georgia Aquarium and the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site, dedicated to the African-American leader's life. The brown thrasher is a shy bird that...
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
