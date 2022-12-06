Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Kevin Harvick: Major Career Change Possibly Being Lined up for NASCAR Favorite
Kevin Harvick could be making a career change once the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series series comes to an end. According to Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal, the NASCAR star could join the Fox Sports broadcast team in 2024. Harvick could replace Jeff Gordon who stepped away from the booth following the 2021 season. For the last two seasons, Fox Sports has been filling that spot with several individuals to work alongside announcer Mike Joy and color commentator Clint Bowyer.
Hailie Deegan robbed
The NASCAR driver explained an issue at the airport during the NASCAR Awards show trip. Hailie Deegan and Chase Cabre are dating. The two were at the NASCAR Awards show last week. The had some airport trouble…. “Just had some loser go into Hailie’s bag and take her wallet while...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Will Never Forget the Time He Got Fired From His Dad's Car Dealership
There are plenty of NASCAR fans who adamantly argue that Dale Earnhardt Jr. wouldn't be where he is today if not for the Earnhardt name and the legacy secured for him by his late dad, "The Intimidator" himself, Dale Earnhardt Sr. Whether or not you agree with that sentiment, one thing's for sure: there was a time when having the Earnhardt name didn't mean squat for ol' Junior. At least it didn't keep him from getting fired from Dale Sr.'s car dealership.
NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Busch Sponsorship Decision
Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team for Richard Childress Racing will be sponsored by Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in 2023. John Felton, the senior director of marketing for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, confirmed their partnership in his latest statement. “We’ve loved partnering with RCR and the No. 8 race...
NASCAR World Praying For Prominent Driver's Girlfriend
The NASCAR world is rejoicing at some great news from Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar on Wednesday evening. Hocevar revealed that his longtime girlfriend is officially cancer free today. "cancer is very tough thing to watch and can only imagine dealing first hand with it. however, my favorite person beat...
Richard Childress Racing Announces Kyle Busch Sponsors For 2023 NASCAR Season
The Richard Childress Racing organization announced the lineup of sponsors that will back Kyle Busch in the 2023 NASCAR season today. Merch is being rolled out, and there are a lot of familiar names from last season’s No. 8 car to next season. Busch will carry some of the same partners that Tyler Reddick had in 2022.
fordauthority.com
NASCAR Ford Driver Joey Logano Gives Heartfelt Championship Speech: Video
Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 NASCAR Ford Mustang and 2022 Cup Series champion, took to the stage in Nashville to deliver his acceptance speech on December 1st. Mario Andretti opened for Logano, which was a huge honor for the two-time Cup Series champ. “When I was a kid, I got a picture signed from Mario Andretti that said, ‘To Joey, always chase your dreams,” he said. “How about this for a dream? We’re living out the dream now!”
NASCAR: 5 possible Joe Gibbs Racing replacements for 2023
With Ty Gibbs set to move to Joe Gibbs Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series team in 2023 and Brandon Jones off to JR Motorsports, who will replace them in the Xfinity Series?. Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is officially set to join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 season, ending a 15-year run with Joe Gibbs Racing behind the wheel of the #18 Toyota.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. And Mark Martin Aren’t Grumpy Old Men for Missing a Busch Light Clash Tradition
The venue is hardly the only change that NASCAR has made to the Busch Light Clash recently. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. And Mark Martin Aren’t Grumpy Old Men for Missing a Busch Light Clash Tradition appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch Usher in New Era with both Change and Familiarity
French writer Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr famously wrote “plus ca change, plus c’est la même chose”. Roughly translated to “The more things change, the more they stay the same”, the Frenchman’s words in 1849 have a lot of merit for Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch heading into their inaugural season together in 2023.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Significant Driving Hire
On Tuesday, it was announced that Rajah Caruth will drive the No. 24 truck on a full-time basis for GMS Racing. He'll compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Caruth, 20, competed in the ARCA Menards Series last year. He finished third in points. In addition to competing in the...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Went Above and Beyond in a Discussion of NASCAR’s 5 Greatest Drivers
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was one of the racing figures weighing in on NASCAR's five greatest drivers. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Went Above and Beyond in a Discussion of NASCAR’s 5 Greatest Drivers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR silly season ramps up with several notable moves for 2023
NASCAR silly season has been very active in recent days and we recap all of the action. Plus, a prediction on who lands the Sam Hunt Racing seat.
Hailie Deegan Lands in Truck Series Roulette as Xfinity Series Opportunities Dry Up
Manufacturers have been shuffling truck series relationships, and the latest move appears to give Hailie Deegan a landing spot for 2023. The post Hailie Deegan Lands in Truck Series Roulette as Xfinity Series Opportunities Dry Up appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
RCR reveals sponsors for Kyle Busch’s No. 8 car in 2023
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 3CHI, Alsco, Lenovo and BetMGM will return to sponsor the No. 8 team in 2023, Richard Childress Racing announced Thursday morning. Kyle Busch takes over the No. 8 in 2023 after spending the past 15 seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing. “Our business relationships are paramount to...
Danny Stockman named crew chief for the No. 2 team in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Rev Racing, and its’ technical alliance partner Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), named Danny Stockman as the crew chief for Nick Sanchez and the No. 2 Gainbridge Chevrolet team for the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS). Stockman and the former No. 18 crew will lead Sanchez in his rookie...
Dodge Draws Influence From a Fabulous 1950s NASCAR Winner for Their New Small SUV
This 1950s NASCAR winner has inspired the new 2023 Dodge Hornet in an obvious way. The post Dodge Draws Influence From a Fabulous 1950s NASCAR Winner for Their New Small SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
WATCH: NASCAR Honors Coy Gibbs with Touching Tribute Video
Tragedy struck the world of NASCAR earlier this year with the sudden passing of Coy Gibbs in November. He died just one day after his son, Ty Gibbs, claimed the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship. On Wednesday, a month after Coy’s sudden death, NASCAR released a touching tribute video to...
GMS Racing Announces NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Crew Chief Lineup for the 2023 Season
No. 23 – Jeff Hensley. No surprises here, veteran Jeff Hensley will return to the top of the box and work with Grant Enfinger for their sixth season together. Hensley made news headlines in July when it was announced that he would be returning with Grant Enfinger for the remainder of the 2022 season, and once the change was made, results began to show. In nine races that season, Hensley was able to guide Enfinger to four top-fives and five top-10 finishes, including a thrilling victory at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. It’s hard to beat the chemistry that he and Enfinger have built up over the years, which makes sense why the duo will continue their relationship leading into 2023.
Kevin Harvick discusses his questionable future in the NASCAR Cup Series
Kevin Harvick discusses his questionable future in the NASCAR Cup Series as rumors of his expected retirement continue to swirl.
Outsider.com
603K+
Followers
68K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0