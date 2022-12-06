ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IL

Teen arrested for threatening students in Knoxville, Sheriff's Department says

By Samuel Lisec, Galesburg Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE — A male juvenile was arrested Monday by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department for sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students in the Knoxville School District.

A news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department states that the juvenile was from another school district and the “threats were discovered and acted up swiftly before anyone was harmed.”

The juvenile is in custody of the Knox County Mary Davis Home, a juvenile detention center, and has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct and another count of “disorderly conduct — school threat."

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
977wmoi.com

Boy Accused Of Making Threats Toward Students In Knoxville School District

A boy is accused of making threats toward students in the Knoxville School District. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says they received a complaint Monday about harassment and threats made to a school. Deputies learned a boy from another school district was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students from the Knoxville School District. The boy is charged with disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct-school threat.
KNOXVILLE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Knox County Sheriff’s Department handles school threat before anyone harmed

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint of harassment and threats to a school December 5. Upon investigation, deputies learned that a teenager from another school district was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students from the Knoxville School District. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department intervened before anyone was harmed.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Student arrested after threatening Knoxville School District with firearms

KNOXVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A male juvenile in Knox County was arrested Monday after threatening students in the Knoxville School District within firearms. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of harassment and threats to a school and subsequently learned that the subject, who attends school in another district, was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students.
KNOXVILLE, IL
KBUR

Henderson County Sheriff warns of attempted scams

Henderson Co., Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a series of attempted scams. According to a news release, an individual is contacting citizens via text message, claiming to be a local pastor needing donations in the form of Visa gift cards in increments of $100.
977wmoi.com

Seven Arrested Following Conducted Search Warrants Related to Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine in McDonough County

On December 5, 2022 the Macomb Police Department with the assistance of the Strategic Response Team, McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, West Central Illinois Task Force, FBI TOC-West Task Force, and WIU Office of Public Safety conducted search warrants in regards to the unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and controlled substances at numerous residences within the community. The following individuals were arrested and charged by the McDonough County State’s Attorney’s Office during the course of this investigation and are being held at the McDonough County Jail awaiting bond:
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Suspect was involved in shooting, police allege

A 27-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police allege he was involved in a shooting on Monday. Matthew Hobert faces two felony charges of control of a firearm by a felon and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – second offense, court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Two East Galesburg men arrested Monday for trespassing, weapons

EAST GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday that two men have been arrested during a reported burglary in progress incident on Monday. Jeremy W. Thompson, 42, and Thomas L. Helms, 40, were arrested. At the time, Thompson was found to possess a handgun,...
EAST GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Grand jury charges man with April shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria teenager arrested last month for a shooting in April that critically injured a woman is now being indicted by a grand jury. A grand jury Tuesday filed two counts of Aggravated Battery — both Class X felonies — against Jahmahn Williams, 19.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Second victim of Nov. fatal Tazewell County crash identified

MORTON (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is identifying a husband and wife killed in a crash in rural Morton on November 29. Harwood says the driver and husband, Harold J. Mitchell, 84, of Tanglewood Drive in Pekin, was transported to St. Francis in critical condition but was pronounced deceased Saturday, December 3 at 5:40 p.m.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Married couple identified as victims of deadly Morton crash

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-vehicle car crash in Morton on Nov. 29 resulted in not one death, but two, as the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead Saturday. According to a press release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 84-year-old Harold J. Mitchell–who was...
MORTON, IL
977wmoi.com

Attempted scams circulating area

Henderson County Sheriff Matthew Link announces a series of attempted scams. An individual is contacting citizens via text message claiming to be a local pastor needing donations in the form of Visa gift cards in increments of $100. Sheriff Link advises residents to immediately notify the Sheriff’s Office if they are contacted and block the incoming telephone text number. During the holiday season scams are on the rise. Please remember, if it sounds to good to be true, it probably is. Never give out your personal information or banking information.
WQAD

2 people shot, man dead in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another man injured after a Monday night shooting in Davenport, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. The shooting happened around 9:53 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue. Responding officers found a 34-year-old male dead, with an...
DAVENPORT, IA
nwestiowa.com

Woman arrested twice for theft of beer

ORANGE CITY—A 53-year-old Davenport woman was arrested Sunday, Dec. 4, in Orange City on two charges of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Lynn Clendenin stemmed from her taking about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, and about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Man sentenced to 45 years in grandfather’s death

An East Moline man who will be 29 on Dec. 30 has been sentenced to serve 45 years in prison for killing his grandfather in 2017. Roman P. Knox was sentenced Friday at a bench trial in Rock Island County Court, according to court records. In a jury trial, jurors make the decisions. In a bench trial, the judge makes the decisions.
EAST MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Rock Island police need help identifying porch pirates

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island police are asking for the public's help in identifying two porch pirates who were recorded stealing a package from a home's porch in the 1500 block of 30th Street, according to the police department's Facebook Page. The video appears to show a woman...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Muscatine woman sentenced on drug charges

Susan Jean Stroughmatt, 33, of Muscatine, was sentenced on Dec. 5, 2022, to eight years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Following her imprisonment, Stroughmatt was ordered to serve five years of supervised release, according to a Tuesday release from the U.S....
MUSCATINE, IA
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy