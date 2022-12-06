ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, IN

Louisville chef to head Gordon Ramsay Steak at Caesars Southern Indiana

By Dahlia Ghabour, Louisville Courier Journal
 2 days ago
A Gordon Ramsay restaurant is coming to Southern Indiana.

The upscale steakhouse concept Gordon Ramsay Steak will open at the Caesars Southern Indiana casino, 11999 Casino Center Dr., Elizabeth, Indiana in mid-December.

Gordon Ramsay Steak is a premier fine dining destination with a menu created by the Michelin-starred chef and TV personality chef Gordon Ramsay. Ramsay's menu will include signature items such as beef wellington and sticky toffee pudding. An award-winning wine list, hand-crafted cocktails, and local bourbons will fill out the menu.

"The Southern Indiana-Louisville area is an amazing location, with access to a sophisticated agriculture system," Ramsay said in a release. "In my travels through the Midwest, I’ve seen how incredible the quality of the ingredients are. I’m really excited to take the amazing culinary bounties of the region and showcase all the area has to offer."

The 6,051-square-foot restaurant will have 170s seats and décor inspired by Ramsay's U.K. roots. A curated bourbon bar menu will bring a "hometown touch" to the restaurant. Private dining rooms will be available to seat parties of eight to 30 guests.

Chef Stephen Dunn, who previously worked at Matt Winn's Steakhouse, Harvest and Equus, will serve as executive chef at the restaurant. George Carpenter, who previously managed Eddie Merlot's in Louisville and several Ruth's Chris locations, will serve as general manager.

“We are honored and thrilled to welcome Gordon Ramsay to Caesars Southern Indiana," casino general manager Brad Siegel said in a release. "Offering a world-renowned dining experience found only in urban areas will be exciting for our valued guests and the region. We welcome everyone to have fun and celebrate Gordon Ramsay and welcome his team to our beautiful and friendly property."

In 2019, Gordon Ramsay inked a deal with private equity firm Lion Capital to expand Gordon Ramsay restaurant concepts across the U.S. The company has 15 restaurants so far, several of which are in partnership with Caesars Entertainment.

Gordon Ramsay Steak is now accepting reservations on OpenTable.

Reach food reporter Dahlia Ghabour at dghabour@gannett.com.

