7 times NASA's James Webb Space Telescope spotted something Hubble missed
With its infrared gaze, the James Webb Space Telescope can capture galaxies, planets, moons, and auroras that Hubble can't detect.
Daily Beast
NASA Has a Theory for Why We Might Be Alone in the Universe
More and more astronomers are coming around to the idea that we’re not alone in the universe. To them, it’s a matter of math, and humility. With potentially trillions of life-supporting planets out there, why would ours be the only one to evolve a high-tech civilization?. But if...
Neil deGrasse Tyson explains what NASA's discovery means for life beyond Earth
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson reacts to a discovery on Mars and what it could mean for life beyond Earth.
Hubble images show a star only eight hours after it went supernova
When a star burns through its fuel, it collapses in on itself and explodes in a cataclysmic supernova whose light reverberates for millions of light-years throughout the cosmos. Real-time observations of supernovae are almost unheard of. Still, a team of astronomers recently discovered images showing the very early stages of...
Monstrous 'gorgons' survived a mass extinction, but they were a 'dead clade walking'
About 90% of all species went extinct during the "Great Dying" around 252 million years ago, but in the case of one paleo-beast — the so-called gorgon — reports of its death were greatly exaggerated, new research finds.
Black hole announces itself to astronomers by violently ripping apart a star
A distant intermediate black hole has signaled its presence to researchers by blasting out intense radiation as it ripped apart an unfortunate star that wandered too close to it.
Huge satellite outshines stars, troubling astronomers
The International Astronomical Union is speaking out after it said a satellite prototype was found to have become one of the brightest objects in the night sky.
Scientists discover massive 'extragalactic structure' behind the Milky Way
An uncharted region of space known as the "zone of avoidance" lurks behind the Milky Way's center – and astronomers just found an enormous, multi-galaxy structure there.
scitechdaily.com
James Webb Space Telescope Reveals Oldest Star Clusters in the Universe
A team of astronomers used the James Webb Telescope (JWST) to identify the most distant globular clusters ever discovered. These dense groups of millions of stars may be relics containing the first and oldest stars in the universe. The early analysis of Webb’s First Deep Field image, which depicts some...
The largest telescope on Earth is coming to hunt radio-waves from the early universe
After 30 years of planning, construction of the SKA Telescope, set to be the world's largest telescope array, began in South Africa on December 5.
NASA's James Webb makes first observations of Saturn's Earth-like moon Titan
Saturn's largest moon, Titan, is the target of an upcoming NASA mission to search for alien life among its thick atmosphere and rivers, lakes, and oceans of liquid methane. Those missions won't reach Titan until the 2030s, but scientists have eagerly awaited the first James Webb Space Telescope observations of the distant moon.
Hubble Space Telescope captures stunning intergalactic bridge of stars in new image
A new Hubble photo shows a tidal tail crossing the span between galaxies like a celestial bridge of stars.
Futurism
Astronomers Spot Volcano Erupting on a Distant Comet
An unusual volcanic comet has unexpectedly erupted in a massive cloud of gas and ice, Live Science reports, an offworldly spectacle that stunned astronomers. Scientists believe the dirty snowball, dubbed 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann or 29P for short, is the most volcanically active comet in our solar system. It was first discovered in 1927 by German astronomers Arnold Schwassmann and Arno Arthur Wachmann, and orbits the Sun every 15 or so years. 29P is roughly 37 miles across and is thought to have originated from the Kuiper Belt, a massive ring of asteroids orbiting the very far reaches of the solar system.
‘World’s first’ steam-propelled spacecraft heads to the moon and beyond
In a world first, Japan's space agency announced it successfully used steam to propel a spacecraft toward the Moon. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) water-powered CubeSat spacecraft, EQUilibriUm Lunar-Earth point 6U (EQUULEUS), was launched on its way by NASA's Orion spacecraft, which recently broke a record for the farthest distance traveled by a human-rated spacecraft.
Astronomers discovered a mysterious solar system that’s nothing like ours
Earlier this month, astronomers announced the discovery of an old solar system located just 90 light-years from Earth. The mysterious solar system, which is believed to be the oldest we know of so far, lies around a white dwarf star, the remnants of a system long lost to time and space. Now, though, scientists say that this solar system may have been very different from our own.
MIT engineers' record-breaking information system is 1,000 times faster than traditional method
In groundbreaking news, MIT announced on November 30 that engineers at the Lincoln Laboratory had broken the record for the fastest laser link from space with its TeraByte InfraRed Delivery (TBIRD) system. The TBIRD payload, launched into orbit in May 2022, has sent down data at a speed of up...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Underestimate Magma Distance That Death Valley's Ubehebe Crater Can Reach During a Volcanic Eruption
Phreatomagmatic eruptions like the one that occurred at Mount Vesuvius, which caused many fatalities and buried the ancient Roman city of Pompeii near what is now in Naples, Italy, around 79 C.E., can also occur at the Ubehebe Crater in Death Valley, California. This is according to a new study,...
James Webb telescope breakthrough lets us ‘see’ dark matter
Dark matter is one of the biggest mysteries of the universe. We’re pretty sure it exists, in fact, we’re pretty sure that it makes up a large majority of our universe. But we’ve never been able to see dark matter ourselves. That may change soon, though, as a trick with the James Webb space telescope could let us “see” dark matter.
Two colliding black holes created a phenomenon scientists have never seen before
Scientists discovered a phenomenon created by a black hole merger. They believe the merger took place when two black holes collided as they passed by each other, creating something we’ve never seen before. The researchers published a paper on the discovery in the journal Nature Astronomy, and astronomers plan to continue studying the object in the future.
Digital Trends
New radio telescope seeks to discover if we are alone in the universe
A new facility being built in the Australian Outback could potentially detect alien life in the universe. Construction work on the world’s largest radio telescope began on Monday some 320 miles north of the western city of Perth. When the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) is complete, the $2 billion...
