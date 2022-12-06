ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Dearborn Inn closes for renovations

By Emma Stein, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
The historic Dearborn Inn is temporarily closing for extensive renovations.

It will close around Feb. 1, 2023, Marriott told the Free Press in a statement, and renovations will likely take "a year or longer."

The Dearborn Inn, beloved by many metro Detroiters and a popular destination, was built in 1931 on the old Ford Motor Company grounds. The hotel is surrounded by 23 acres of "lush landscapes," according to the website.

Guests at the hotel are often encouraged to visit the nearby Henry Ford Museum, Greenfield Village and Automotive Hall of Fame.

The inn was designed by Albert Kahn and built to accommodate air travelers from a nearby Ford commercial airport.

It was marketed at the time as "A Real New England Inn" with a double room costing a whopping $6.

Marriott said it is working to help employees and impacted guests.

Contact Emma Stein: estein@freepress.com and follow her on Twitter @_emmastein.

The Detroit Free Press

Southwest Detroit band students, serenaded by pop stars, gifted new instruments by Ford Fund

The Academy of the Americas' gym was thrumming with the sound of trumpets, clarinets, trombones, saxophones and flutes in southwest Detroit. Now the school is adding more than a dozen new instruments, thanks to a donation by the Ford Motor Company Fund and Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation. To celebrate the $20,000 worth of instruments donated, the school's seventh and eighth grade students on Thursday performed "De Colores," a traditional Spanish folk song, and "Havana" by pop singer Camila Cabello. Mau Y Ricky, a well-known Venezuelan pop duo, also serenaded the students to teenagers' excited shrieks.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Coffee has arrived in Plymouth's Old Village neighborhood

Kilian Pauls and his father Reggie Wessel want to help transform Plymouth's Old Village neighborhood. They hope their new coffee shop will be one step forward in that direction. The duo opened Meridian Coffee Co., at 636 Starkweather in November, bringing a full-fledged coffee shop to the business district on...
PLYMOUTH, MI
nomadlawyer.org

Detroit: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Detroit, Michigan

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Detroit, Michigan. The city is also home to many world-class museums. Among the many things to do in Detroit are the Detroit Historical Museum, which traces the city’s history over three centuries, and the Motown Museum, which showcases instruments and recording equipment used by the legendary artists.
DETROIT, MI
corpmagazine.com

Ford Losing Chief Marketing Officer Suzy Deering

DEARBORN, Mich. -– Ford announced that Suzy Deering is departing the company effective Dec. 9. Deering has served as Ford’s global chief marketing officer for the past two years, overseeing brand communication, ecommerce and digital strategy, as well as the go-to-market strategy for Ford Blue and while supporting the future vision of Model e.
DEARBORN, MI
MetroTimes

This metro Detroit mansion comes with a waterfall [PHOTOS]

Don’t go chasing waterfalls… unless you want to buy this $3,750,000 Bloomfield Hills home, which comes with one. According to the home’s listing, the price is a relative bargain considering the owners put more than $5 million into the construction of “this one-of-a-kind estate.” Aside from the bucolic backyard, other perks of the three-bedroom, five-bathroom, 4,817-square-foot home at 7357 Lindenmere Dr. include a stone driveway, a kitchen made from wood allegedly salvaged from Henry Ford’s Model T plant, an elevator, a sauna, an exercise room, a pottery studio, an outdoor grill, and a four-car garage. According to the listing, the primary suite “rivals any 5 star hotel.” Let’s take a tour!
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
Planet Detroit

Morouns using riverfront concrete operation to force land transfer

Reading Time: 5 minutes A Moroun-owned concrete company’s request for a permit to store materials and crush concrete on the Detroit riverfront between Detroit’s Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park and Riverside Park is raising concerns about pollution, dust, and truck traffic for residents and park-goers. But a Moroun spokesperson said the real issue is a land transfer that’s ... The post <strong>Morouns using riverfront concrete operation to force land transfer</strong> appeared first on Planet Detroit. Morouns using riverfront concrete operation to force land transfer was first posted on December 6, 2022 at 3:09 pm.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Real estate: What is a ‘chain of title’?

Q: We are selling my aunt’s home and were told that the buyer’s mortgage company asked to review a chain of title. Not sure what that is?. A: A chain of title is the recorded history of matters which affect the title to a specific parcel of real property, such as ownership, encumbrances and liens, usually beginning with the original recorded source of the title. This is something that the title insurance company handling the sale would provide; nothing that you would have to do.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Robot guard dog technology unveiled in Ferndale

Next time you're out for a walk in Ferndale, you just might see a robotic dog. Robotic Assistance Devices, based in Ferndale, unveiled RADDOG, a robot guard dog, Wednesday afternoon. The artificial intelligence-based "canine device" can be "autonomously dispatched," according to a company news release. It was built for the...
FERNDALE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

U-M Health to acquire Lansing-based Sparrow Health System

University of Michigan Health is acquiring Lansing-based Sparrow Health System, the largest hospital system in mid-Michigan with six campuses in Charlotte, Ionia, St. Johns, Carson City and Lansing, along with 500 primary care providers and specialists. The deal was approved Thursday by the University of Michigan Board of Regents. Sparrow...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

