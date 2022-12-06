Dearborn Inn closes for renovations

The historic Dearborn Inn is temporarily closing for extensive renovations.

It will close around Feb. 1, 2023, Marriott told the Free Press in a statement, and renovations will likely take "a year or longer."

The Dearborn Inn, beloved by many metro Detroiters and a popular destination, was built in 1931 on the old Ford Motor Company grounds. The hotel is surrounded by 23 acres of "lush landscapes," according to the website.

Guests at the hotel are often encouraged to visit the nearby Henry Ford Museum, Greenfield Village and Automotive Hall of Fame.

The inn was designed by Albert Kahn and built to accommodate air travelers from a nearby Ford commercial airport.

It was marketed at the time as "A Real New England Inn" with a double room costing a whopping $6.

Marriott said it is working to help employees and impacted guests.

