Battle Creek, MI

Battle Creek man arrested following home invasion, assault in Athens Township

By Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer
 2 days ago
A Battle Creek man is in police custody following a home invasion and assault Tuesday morning in Athens Township

The 22-year-old is currently lodged at the Calhoun County Jail awaiting arraignment on numerous felony charges after allegedly breaking into a Mulberry Avenue home and assaulting multiple individuals and discharging a firearm inside the residence before fleeing the scene in a vehicle, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Detectives said the suspect entered through an unlocked door before apparently assaulting the occupants. The suspect shot a female occupant "several times at close range" with a BB pistol, police said.

The two victims at the residence were treated by LifeCare Ambulance and transported to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital for further treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The individuals involved were acquaintances, and this was not a random act, police said.

Deputies were called to the home on Mulberry Avenue near Q Drive South about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday because of a report of a man with a gun.

The 911 caller indicated they were struck in the head by the butt of the firearm during the incident. The victim was able to provide deputies with a description of the suspect's vehicle, and a vehicle matching that description was seen traveling northbound on M-66 near B Drive South shortly after, police said.

A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was detained. The driver was then successfully identified by police as the offender.

Police recovered a black BB pistol during a search of the suspect's vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

