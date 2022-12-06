Herrington: In Year 5, Jaren Jackson Jr. is coming into focus

When it comes to college basketball these days, my engagement is pretty erratic. But not in the 2017-2018 season.

With the Memphis Grizzlies clearly lottery-bound early on and college hoops that year rich with top prospects, I shifted quickly to arm-chair scout mode, loading up my DVR with Arizona (Deandre Ayton), Duke (Marvin Bagley III, Wendell Carter Jr.), Oklahoma (Trae Young), Villanova (Mikal Bridges), Kentucky (Kevin Knox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) and Michigan State (Miles Bridges, Jaren Jackson Jr.) games.

When the Grizzlies’ lottery card came up at the No. 4 pick, it was assumed Ayton and international hotshot Luka Doncic would be out of reach. With the team still committed — wrongly, in retrospect — to keeping Mike Conley, Oklahoma’s prodigious but tiny Young also seemed out of the mix.

The conversation narrowed to Bagley and Jackson. Which should the Grizzlies hope to get?

I liked Bagley; I certainly thought he’d be a better pro than he’s been. But in heated debates on talk radio and elsewhere, I leaned Jackson.

It was not the popular pick.

Bagley, the top incoming prospect from the college game, was averaging 21 and 10 and dunking on 6-foot-9 collegians on ESPN every night. Jackson was putting up half the production of Bagley, the fifth-leading scorer on his own team.

Preferring Jackson was an admittedly risky bet on a skill set and how it would translate to the NBA game. It was a bet on Jackson’s combination of 40% 3-point shooting and off-the-charts block numbers, on a long frame waiting to fill out and on nascent post and off-the-dribble skills only visible if you squinted.

The case I made at the time was this:

“Look, he’s really young and really raw. He’s going to average seven points and four rebounds as a rookie, and people will be disappointed. But give him time and he can be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate who gets 20 points a game as a secondary option.”

The scoring was actually quite better than that in Jackson’s rookie season, when he was the youngest rotation player in the NBA. But overall, Jackson’s development has been, at times, tedious and distressingly fitful due to injury.

Heading into his fifth season — at 23, finally no longer so young — Jackson remained a bundle of tantalizing attributes, still trying to become a fully formed basketball player.

What was discouraging about Jackson was that through four seasons, he still hadn’t really put it together, in contrast to the quicker consolidation of only slightly older teammates Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. And that the promise that this could finally be the year was deferred and undercut by yet another major injury, one that robbed Jackson’s summer of much crucial skill development work.

What was encouraging was that to be an All-Star-level player, Jackson didn’t actually need to do anything he hadn’t already done. He just needed to finally do it all at the same time: The efficient paint scoring he flashed during his rookie season. The high volume 3-point threat he became in his second season. The shot-blocking phenom and all-league defender he became in his third full NBA season (fourth overall), coming off a major knee injury.

Eight games into Jackson’s fifth season is too soon to have full faith, but it’s enough to assume that what we’re seeing is both real and representative of what could continue. And what we’ve seen is the Jackson that was promised: an elite defensive force putting up consistent scoring numbers as a second or third option.

Jackson is averaging 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocks on 49-33-80 shooting splits, in 26 minutes a night that may finally grow to 30-plus as this season develops and as he gets further from the offseason foot surgery that’s put him on a minutes limit and kept him from playing both halves of back-to-back sets.

The eruptive defense Jackson finally found last season was back instantly when he first found the floor this season. What’s come with it is new strength and confidence. Jackson seems to have finally grown into his body and developed a core strength to jockey for rebounds, make post moves and drive into defenders without losing his footing or being knocked around as much. He’s finally becoming the one who knocks.

A quick look at the markers of Jackson’s game, and where they are in this early start:

Defense

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) gets hyped up with his teammates before a Jan. 28, 2022 game against the Utah Jazz. (Patrick Lantrip/The Daily Memphian file)

Jackson’s 2.9 blocks per game would be second to Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez (3.0) if Jackson had played enough games to qualify for the league leaderboard. But his block rate is currently the highest in the league among players averaging at least 20 minutes, and few top shot-blockers also have a steal rate in Jackson’s range.

Put more simply: Jackson’s 3.8 “stocks” per game (steals + blocks) would tie the Lakers’ Anthony Davis for the league lead.

More than blocks: Teams are shooting more than 7% worse at the rim when Jackson’s on the floor, second-best mark so far among starting bigs, after Orlando’s Wendell Carter Jr. This was a core component of Jackson’s All-Defensive Team argument last season, and it’s repeating so far.

The Grizzlies’ team defense, which was last in the NBA after a handful of games, has been on the climb since the return of Dillon Brooks and Jackson, up to 14th. Brooks and Jackson are essentially tied for best team defensive performance in a player’s minutes, at a level that would rank first in the NBA overall. And Jackson’s again leading the team in contested shots per game, per the NBA’s tracking data, a space usually reserved for starting centers.

Jackson doesn’t just defend at the rim for a high-level team defense. He defends everywhere .

3-point shooting

This half of Jackson’s “3-and-D” foundation is less certain, but this is also the item on the menu that tends to be least reliable in smaller samples.

Jackson’s 33% 3-point shooting so far is a little ahead of last season’s 31% and a little behind his career 35%.

If you want to be charitable and set aside his 0-7 shooting in his first return game as a clearing-the-cobwebs situation, Jackson’s made 14-of-35, or 40%. It’s still early enough where one game means so much.

But the eye test suggests Jackson looks fine here, and even at 33%, his spacing as a power forward and especially as a center brings considerable value, clearing room for Morant to attack and giving Jackson a head start on the defensive end. Jackson shooting 33% from 3 has value. Jackson shooting 40% from 3 has enormous value. We’ll see where — or if — it settles.

Jackson’s attempt rate is roughly in line with last season, and 3-pointers account for 40% of his total attempts, down a bit from his huge 3-point shooting second season. This seems like a healthy balance for a player whose 3-point shot should be a primary weapon but whose highest offensive use is not as a shooting specialist.

Inside-the-arc offense

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., top right, vies for the ball with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

It’s not that Jackson’s interior game has been great this season. It’s still average at best for a big. But it’s been so much better than last season’s disaster.

Jackson’s 59% 2-point shooting is a career high, but not that out of line with his first two seasons, when he shot 55% and 54%, respectively. If it holds, it will happily render last season’s horrendous 48% an outlier.

One illustration of the additional force Jackson’s played with this season: He has 10 dunks in eight games. Last season, he had 46 in 78 games. The “dunk rate” (I just made this up) has roughly doubled so far. He’s gotten them off alley-oops and putbacks and on drives.

Another is that Jackson is getting to the line at a dramatically higher rate, his 11.2 free-throw attempts per 100 possessions smashing last season’s previous career high of 7.8, particularly valuable as a good free-throw shooter on a team struggling in that area.

Passing? You can’t have it all.

Jackson’s always been a bad passer, but his single assist (1, O-N-E) in 210 minutes is comical. It will improve. It will likely remain the weakest part of his game, the last piece to a puzzle that may never be fully completed.

Rebounding and fouling

Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. reacts after hitting a shot and getting fouled during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

These two long-time thorns in Jackson’s game are trending toward neutral — not yet positive.

Jackson’s offensive rebound rate is a career high so far, by a good measure, now average for a big man. His defensive rate is also currently a career high, by a nudge, but still pretty far below average.

But rebounding is a team activity. The Grizzlies are in the 74th percentile in defensive rebounding, per stats site Cleaning the Glass. When Jackson has played, it’s 98th percentile. When Jackson has played without rebounding anchor Steven Adams beside him, it’s 67th percentile. Given how Jackson is used, this breakdown is overall a big plus.

Fouls have plagued Jackson but have been on a steady downward trend throughout this career, though the starting point was a five-alarm fire.

Setting aside 2020-2021, when he played 11 games coming off knee surgery, Jackson’s fouls per 100 possessions, in each season:

Season Personal fouls per 100 possessions 2018-2019 7.3 2019-2020 6.6 2021-2022 6.0 2022-2023 (so far) 5.5

It’s the right trend but remains high. It’s still on the high side for a star-level big man, but now well outside the “backup center” range where Jackson dwelled early in his career. Jackson’s foul rate is now roughly the same as players such as Domantas Sabonis, Karl-Anthony Towns and Myles Turner, with only Turner a defender anywhere near Jackson’s level.

The path ahead

The obvious question now is how much this will sustain, and how much it will still improve. What kind of 3-point shooter is Jackson, really? Can his inside-the-arc offense continue to improve? Will the foul rate continue to tick down?

This Jackson, considering his defensive value, is already an All-Star-level player. There are higher levels, but getting there starts with sustaining what he’s done.

The next question is how this Jackson fits into a team context alongside a higher-wattage Bane and also Brooks, who also needs to settle into a role when the team’s starters are whole.

Figuring this all out, if the Grizzlies can get the chance, will make for a high-stakes and very high upside next few months.

Four things I liked about the Grizzlies last week

A real two-way player: While guesting on ESPN writer Zach Lowe’s podcast last season, I dubbed Ja Morant an elite two-way lob threat, the rare player great at both the pass and the finish in this exchange.

At the time, a couple of listeners in the league’s stat-head community did my study for me and backed up this assertion.

I’m not sure if the numbers this season continue to highlight this rarity for Morant, but it feels like the team’s alley-oop attack has heated up of late, and against Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 4, Morant displayed his two-way ooper status in consecutive possessions:

The house on Roddy’s corner is not made of bricks: Rookie David Roddy is shooting 30% on the season as a 3-point shooter, but that 23-of-76 on the season includes 12-of-32 (38%) from the corners.

This includes all three of Roddy’s makes in a rare bright spot in last week’s loss at Minnesota.

Catch-and-shoot from the corners can be the kid’s table for a wing trying to matriculate into something more. But it’s a start, and for many role players, it’s a workshop from which a career can be built.

Roddy getting a foot-hold on a useful offensive role as a spot-up corner shooter mirrors this stage of Ziaire Williams’ rookie season, a year ago, when he became a meaningful corner threat before leveraging that into an ability to attack the rim.

For Williams, that meant soaring above it to finish lobs. For the more ground-bound Roddy, that might more often mean initiating contact below for the kind of hoop-and-harm “and 1” plays where he’s the one doling out the harm.

Wherever Roddy’s game goes, it has to start somewhere. Perhaps he’s found his launchpad.

D-Melt’s return: There’s a certain impulse of fandom — though not all are so afflicted — to see only the best and best-case scenarios in players who wear the preferred jersey and then to mostly see the underside once they have a wardrobe change.

There’s little doubt, from this vantage, that the Grizzlies would have been a better team to start this season if they hadn’t dealt De’Anthony Melton, which doesn’t mean doing so was a mistake long-term. Melton’s still limited. Melton’s also still quite good and has been a welcome addition to the Philadelphia 76ers this season.

He was an exciting and enjoyable player for the Grizzlies, and it was good to welcome him back to FedExForum last week.

Dillon’s dimes: How well Dillon Brooks can modulate his offense in deference to team goals is one of the ongoing subplots of the season. It deserves a fuller examination in the weeks ahead.

A brief check-in of mixed results would point out that Brooks is still missing an awful lot of shots. Brooks is 35th in the NBA at 16.7 field-goal attempts per game and is one of only four players in the top 50 (along with Charlotte’s Terry Rozier, New Orleans’ CJ McCollum and San Antonio’s Keldon Johnson) shooting under 40% from the floor.

On the other hand, he’s third among Grizzlies leaders in average field-goal attempts and fourth in usage, and is on pace for a career-high in assists, averaging nearly four per game since Bane’s been out.

Most of Brooks’ assists in recent games have been pretty vanilla, perimeter kick-arounds and simple post-entry feeds. That’s OK. No, that’s good . The Grizzlies want Brooks making the simple play, especially when that means keeping the ball moving.

But finding a cutting Jaren Jackson Jr. for a backdoor dunk out of what would normally have been one of Brooks’ contested mid-range shots? Yes, please: