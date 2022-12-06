Read full article on original website
Fortnite has a collection of weapons that require some time and patience to master. The battle royale showcases a selection of wacky weapons meant to spice up the gameplay. The Scar is one of the best assault rifles (ARs) to have come out of the Epic Games title over the last half-decade. It’s been around since the early seasons of Fortnite and has been known to pop heads throughout its career.
Fortnite has had a lot of big events in the past, but the Chapter 3 finale event is definitely going to be one you won't want to miss. Fortnite is currently in the midst of Chapter 3 Season 4, but things are about to change when the Chapter 3 finale event Fracture takes place in just a few days. Let's go over everything you need to know going into this.
Popular Apex Legends streamer Nokokopuffs showed off an interesting feature from Horizon where her footstep audio is significantly reduced when compared to other legends in the game. In the battle royale genre, audio is one of the most important aspects of the game as hearing an enemy advancing toward you...
It’s hard to gauge the reception to Warzone 2.0. Unlike Modern Warfare II, it’s certainly a game that seems to have split the opinion of players. In particular, there’s quite a strong hatred towards the new DMZ mode. Inspired by Escape From Tarkov, players criticised the mode’s lack of an in-game economy system - and some are even paying to avoid playing it. How, I hear you ask? They’re hiring someone else to play and grab the M13B Assault Rifle for them.
In a recent video, Warzone YouTuber Metaphor showed off his loadout for the Vaznev 9K, an SMG that he believes is overpowered in the right scenario. While the meta for Warzone 2 has been established, with many guns being considered top-tier picks by the community, that does not mean that off-meta weapons can't be viable. When compared to the MP5 or the Fennec, many off-meta picks may seem to fall short but that isn't always the case. Metaphor, known for his loadout showcases in Warzone 2, shows off a build for the Vaznev 9K that he believes is strong enough to be given a look at.
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
Ray-traced reflections are coming to GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X.
While Apex Legends does have anti-cheat in place, it is not always enough to stop people from cheating. Although it does a good enough job to keep people from cheating, it is not a perfect system as things like strikepacks exist. A strikepack is a device that players can put...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 gamers noticed sudden crashes while playing these games. From updating your driver to scanning game files, here's everything you need to know about fixing these crashes on your PC. Guide to Fixing Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Crashes on the...
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
Apex Legends has a ton of weapons to keep players entertained for hours, now there could potentially be a new one coming to the game very soon. While streamers have spoken negatively about the state of Apex Legends, the game continues to get updated regularly to try and adjust any major issues revolving around different characters and glitches. One update that could come soon is a new SMG that was leaked.
Fortnite's latest Marvel crossover has arrived — The Hulk. Here's what you need to know. On a long enough timeline, every IP would get its own Fortnite crossover. We've already seen some unexpected properties become some of Fortnite's biggest successes, such as Dragon Ball and Naruto. But some characters have become part of Fortnite's fabric, namely Marvel heroes.
Riot Games has teamed up with Amazon to host RE//LOAD: an end-of-year live event to celebrate all Valorant players. From pros, to streamers to fans.
