Read full article on original website
Related
Wendy Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., evicted from $2M Miami apartment
Wendy Williams’ son was evicted from his $2 million apartment in Miami after he failed to pay $70,000 in rent. Kevin Hunter Jr. was hit with an eviction lawsuit in August after failing to pay monthly rent since February, documents obtained by Page Six reveal. The complaint includes a copy of Hunter’s lease, which shows Williams paid $100,000 upfront for the first year of the apartment. Hunter’s response, which was filed about two weeks later, owns up to the failed rent and explains that he was unable to pay it because his famed mother went through “some health issues” that resulted...
Prince Harry Will Be King, Astrologist Predicts – but Not of England
Although Nostradamus predicted Prince Harry will be king someday, astrologist Joy Yascone Elms believes Prince Harry will take more of a role similar to his mother's.
‘You don’t have to be Bono or Bruce’: the business behind the current glut of music books
In 2022, you can’t budge for new music memoirs and scene histories. But who’s reading them, where’s the quality control – and the diversity?
Comments / 0