Christmas Events in Lake County Florida: December 8-11, 2022
Are you looking for a fun holiday activity? Lake County still has plenty of Christmas tree lightings, parades, festivals, and events to get you into the Christmas spirit! Check out what's happening this weekend in Lake County, Florida below.
Atheist group demands apology from Lake County, citing discrimination over invocation
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A local chapter of an atheist organization is demanding Lake County apologize after chapter leaders said they were discriminated against at a recent commission meeting. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Tuesday, a leader of the local Freedom From Religion Foundation, otherwise...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Ocala, FL
The city of Ocala, Florida, is home to hundreds of thoroughbred farms and training centers, which made the city the Horse Capital of the World in 2007. It began in 1943 when Carl G. Rose established the first horse farm in Marion County, which Ocala is part of. The city...
Another major development being considered on county road 318
The new owner of a 40-plus acre tract of land within Marion County’s critical Farmland Preservation Area is seeking a zoning change to amend an already existing but long dormant Planned Unit Development on the rural northwest Marion County property. Members of the county’s Planning & Zoning Commission on...
WCJB
Marion County Commission will meet to consider a crematorium on property zoned as residential
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will consider approving a crematorium on property zoned as residential on Tuesday. Ocala Memorial Gardens requested a special permit to build a crematory. This would be with an existing funeral home and cemetery in a single-family dwelling zone. They would build on an...
ocala-news.com
MCPS, local channels to broadcast this weekend’s Ocala Christmas Parade
The 66th annual Ocala Christmas Parade will return this weekend and residents will have the option to watch the festivities from home. The parade will take place on Saturday, December 10, and Marion County Public Schools will begin broadcasting the event on television and YouTube at 5:30 p.m. The event...
WCJB
Marion County commissioners unanimously deny proposed crematorium near residential homes
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of public comment, Marion County commissioners unanimously denied a proposal for a crematorium, in a 5-0 vote. Ocala Memorial Gardens had requested a permit to build a crematorium. They proposed the facility to stand on the premise of the Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Memory Gardens, which is in a single-family zone.
theapopkavoice.com
Orange County Clerk of Courts hosting holiday brunch for local seniors
Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell is excited to announce the return of her annual “Senior Holiday Brunch” to give back to one of the most valued populations in our community. On Thursday, December 8, 2021, the holiday brunch will be served to more than 450...
WESH
Graduating seniors in Osceola County given free college tuition
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — At the 10th annual State of Osceola County Address on Wednesday, Chairman Brandon Arrington made a big announcement that will benefit graduating seniors. He said all graduating seniors in Osceola County will be getting free tuition for either a two-year associate's degree or technical education.
WPMI
Florida State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after federal indictment
Gainesville, FL — State Rep. Joe Harding resigned his seat in the Florida House Thursday. The Federal Government indicted Harding this week. He was charged with two counts of wire fraud, two counts of making false statements and two counts of money laundering, as part of an investigation into COVID-19 relief loan fraud. According to the report, Harding illegally obtained or tried to obtain more than $150,000 in pandemic loans from the Small Business Administration for two corporate entities that had been inactive until he applied for the funds.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
3-Night Fashion Designers Runway Showcase coming to Leesburg this weekend
The Lake Square Mall, along with co-host, Bella Faire Event Productions will be hosting the first ever 3-night Fashion Designers Runway Showcase in Lake County. The theme will be Masquerade. Thursday December 8, will be the Industry Mixer hosted by VIA Entertainment inside the Lake Square Mall. Guest can mingle...
villages-news.com
Insurance questions dog idea of opening Lady Lake streets to golf carts
Insurance questions are dogging the idea of opening the streets of Lady Lake to golf carts. Renea Grubb recently presented a petition to the Lady Lake Commission signed by numerous residents. “Residents of the Town of Lady Lake would like to enjoy Golf Cart Access within residential neighborhoods, including those...
villages-news.com
I have received amazing care from The Villages Health System
My husband and I have lived in The Villages for 10 years now. I have been retired for three years. In the last year I have joined The Villages Health System and couldn’t be more pleased with all the providers and services we have here. Nowadays we seem to only see the complaints, I’m here to say open your eyes and see all The Villages health services we are offered! Last week while in our RV traveling to North Carolina to see our nephew play football my husband got ill. I immediately took him to an ER in Georgia. He was told he had a form of colitis, I slept a few hours in the parking lot in our RV and then drove the six hours back home to get my husband to his primary physician here in The Villages. He then was sent and admitted to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital and was treated the next five days for colitis before coming home. I traveled 10 minutes a day back and forth to check on him and started to feel like I had an upper respiratory infection. Not taking any chances I called The Villages Health and told them what I thought I had. They transferred me to Jackie in triage at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jackie was very concerned with my symptoms and booked me to see my primary physician at 1:30. I ran my husband to his GI and that afternoon my primary sent me to a stat appointment At Sharon Morse imaging and two hours later I found myself admitted to the UFHealth-The Villages Hospital with two blood clots in my lungs caused most likely from the seven-hour drive from Georgia! Those angels took me under their wings to ER then ICU and three days later after an amazing team of doctors and nurses I am home blood clot free! I can’t say enough thank you’s to all involved , Dr. Whinnen, Dr. McMillen, Dr. Vallaban, ER nurses, ICU Bernadette, Heidi, and Shana and thank you to Dr. Destiny Barnum (the hospital pharmacist) that put me on a plan to afford what I need! God bless you all and our Villages Health System.
Volusia County farm loses half its crop to hurricane flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County farmer said back-to-back hurricanes brought floodwaters up to his chest in his field, causing him to lose nearly half of his crop. John Joshlin and his wife run Common Ground Farm, an organic farm off East Taylor Road in DeLand. While he said it has flooded before, he has never seen it flood to the extent that it did after hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the 15 years they’ve owned the property.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights the inaugural Keystone Arabian Experience
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One horse breed was on full display at the World Equestrian Center. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about the inaugural Keystone Arabian Experience.
A shipwreck from the 1800s turns up on a Florida beach
Volunteers get a closer look at the shipwreckPhoto bySt. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum. Erosion from two recent hurricanes exposed the wreck at Daytona Beach. Archeologists say the ship is in such a delicate state that they don't plan to dig it up.
villages-news.com
79-year-old Villager arrested after leaving gentlemen’s club in Ocala
A 79-year-old Villager was arrested after leaving a gentlemen’s club in Ocala. Herbert Larry Vajen of the Village of Santo Domingo was driving a red Toyota Prius at about 9 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 441 and having difficulty maintaining a single lane when he was pulled over by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.
ems1.com
Fla. nonprofit sends double-strength naloxone to downtown Orlando as overdoses rise
ORLANDO — As powerful synthetic opioids like fentanyl continue to drive overdose deaths in Central Florida, traditional overdose-reversal methods aren’t working anymore. Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, has been used for years to temporarily reduce the effects of opioid overdoses, restoring breathing and consciousness to an unconscious person within minutes. It can be injected or used as a nasal spray.
villages-news.com
72-year-old Villager arrested after unwanted return to City Fire
A 72-year-old Villager was arrested after making an unwanted return to City Fire. James Joseph Hagan of the Village of Duval went into the restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Kentucky native had been banned from City Fire on Nov. 25 after getting into a verbal dispute with the restaurant’s management and staff.
click orlando
Looking long-range: Any cooler air in sight for Central Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. – Yes, this is Florida. It’s supposed to be warm. More often than not, however, Central Florida has been running about 5-10 degrees above where we should be for this time of the year. There have been breaks in the warmth from time to time, but...
