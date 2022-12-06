ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Griner swap reveals dilemma US faces in freeing detainees

WASHINGTON — A Taliban drug lord convicted in a vast heroin trafficking conspiracy. A Russian pilot imprisoned for a scheme to distribute cocaine across the world. And a Russian arms dealer so infamous, he earned the nickname "Merchant of Death." Those are just some of the convicted felons the...
US Jews fear collision with Israeli government

JERUSALEM — Israel’s ties to the Jewish American community, one of its closest and most important allies, are about to be put to the test, with Israel’s emerging far-right government on a collision course with Jews in the United States. Major Jewish American organizations, traditionally a bedrock...
Poll: Biden approval, views of economy steady

WASHINGTON — Fresh off his party’s better-than-anticipated performance in the midterm elections, President Joe Biden is facing consistent but critical assessments of his leadership and the national economy. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 43% of U.S. adults say they approve...
Today in History — Dec. 11

Today is Sunday, Dec. 11, the 345th day of 2022. There are 20 days left in the year. On Dec. 11, 1936, Britain's King Edward VIII abdicated the throne so he could marry American divorcee Wallis Warfield Simpson; his brother, Prince Albert, became King George VI. On this date. In...
Biden called same-sex marriage 'inevitable' and soon it'll be law

WASHINGTON — A decade ago, then-Vice President Joe Biden shocked the political world and preempted his boss by suddenly declaring his support for same-sex marriage on national television. But not everyone was surprised. A small group had attended a private fundraiser with Biden weeks earlier in Los Angeles, where...
Jewish Americans resolve to confront antisemitism

NEW YORK — Jewish Americans are closely following the recent surge in antisemitic rhetoric and actions with a mix of anxiety and resolve — along with a yearning that a broader swath of Americans, including leaders across the political spectrum, speak out against anti-Jewish hatred. New Yorker Rizy...
Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches to independent

WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she has registered as an independent, a renegade move that could bolster her political brand but won't upend the Democrats' narrow Senate majority. She says she will not caucus with Republicans. Sinema, who faces reelection in 2024, has been...
Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine; Bakhmut 'destroyed'

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian forces have turned the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut into ruins, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, while Ukraine's military on Saturday reported missile, rocket and air strikes in multiple parts of the country that Moscow is trying to conquer after months of resistance. The latest battles...
Tabloids fume, many in UK shrug over Harry and Meghan series

LONDON (AP) — Britain's press erupted in outrage Friday at Prince Harry and Meghan's documentary series, which lambasts the U.K. media over its treatment of the royal couple. But much of Britain reacted to the Netflix show with a shrug. Buckingham Palace had no comment, and the prime minister...
Scrutiny of Ukraine church draws praise, fear of overreach

KYIV, Ukraine — After its searches of holy sites belonging to Ukraine’s historic Orthodox church, the nation’s security agency posted photos of evidence it recovered — including rubles, Russian passports and leaflets with messages from the Moscow patriarch. Supporters and detractors of the church debate whether...
More South Korean adoptees demand probes into their cases

SEOUL, South Korea — Nearly 400 South Koreans adopted as children by families in the West requested that South Korea's Truth and Reconciliation Commission investigate their adoptions through Friday's application deadline, as Seoul faces growing pressure to reckon with a child export frenzy driven by dictatorships that ruled the country until the 1980s.

