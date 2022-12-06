Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Griner swap reveals dilemma US faces in freeing detainees
WASHINGTON — A Taliban drug lord convicted in a vast heroin trafficking conspiracy. A Russian pilot imprisoned for a scheme to distribute cocaine across the world. And a Russian arms dealer so infamous, he earned the nickname "Merchant of Death." Those are just some of the convicted felons the...
Accused Libyan bombmaker in Pan Am downing now in U.S. custody
The Justice Department says a Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington
Xi, Putin show that 'manliness' is no solution for the quagmires of authoritarianism
In the late 1940s, Chinese communists under Mao Zedong were battling the nationalist forces of Chiang Kai-shek. The prize, China itself, was a far cry from the great dynasties of the past that had contributed so much to civilization. The U.S. was nominally on the side of Chiang, and had we lent him...
Kearney Hub
Things to know today: Sinema leaves Democratic Party; Griner arrives in Texas; coup plot in Germany
Today is Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent, she told CNN's Jake Tapper in an exclusive TV interview.
Kearney Hub
US Jews fear collision with Israeli government
JERUSALEM — Israel’s ties to the Jewish American community, one of its closest and most important allies, are about to be put to the test, with Israel’s emerging far-right government on a collision course with Jews in the United States. Major Jewish American organizations, traditionally a bedrock...
Kearney Hub
Poll: Biden approval, views of economy steady
WASHINGTON — Fresh off his party’s better-than-anticipated performance in the midterm elections, President Joe Biden is facing consistent but critical assessments of his leadership and the national economy. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 43% of U.S. adults say they approve...
Kearney Hub
Today in History — Dec. 11
Today is Sunday, Dec. 11, the 345th day of 2022. There are 20 days left in the year. On Dec. 11, 1936, Britain's King Edward VIII abdicated the throne so he could marry American divorcee Wallis Warfield Simpson; his brother, Prince Albert, became King George VI. On this date. In...
Kearney Hub
Biden called same-sex marriage 'inevitable' and soon it'll be law
WASHINGTON — A decade ago, then-Vice President Joe Biden shocked the political world and preempted his boss by suddenly declaring his support for same-sex marriage on national television. But not everyone was surprised. A small group had attended a private fundraiser with Biden weeks earlier in Los Angeles, where...
Kearney Hub
Jewish Americans resolve to confront antisemitism
NEW YORK — Jewish Americans are closely following the recent surge in antisemitic rhetoric and actions with a mix of anxiety and resolve — along with a yearning that a broader swath of Americans, including leaders across the political spectrum, speak out against anti-Jewish hatred. New Yorker Rizy...
Kearney Hub
Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches to independent
WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she has registered as an independent, a renegade move that could bolster her political brand but won't upend the Democrats' narrow Senate majority. She says she will not caucus with Republicans. Sinema, who faces reelection in 2024, has been...
Kearney Hub
Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine; Bakhmut 'destroyed'
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian forces have turned the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut into ruins, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, while Ukraine's military on Saturday reported missile, rocket and air strikes in multiple parts of the country that Moscow is trying to conquer after months of resistance. The latest battles...
Kearney Hub
Tabloids fume, many in UK shrug over Harry and Meghan series
LONDON (AP) — Britain's press erupted in outrage Friday at Prince Harry and Meghan's documentary series, which lambasts the U.K. media over its treatment of the royal couple. But much of Britain reacted to the Netflix show with a shrug. Buckingham Palace had no comment, and the prime minister...
Kearney Hub
Scrutiny of Ukraine church draws praise, fear of overreach
KYIV, Ukraine — After its searches of holy sites belonging to Ukraine’s historic Orthodox church, the nation’s security agency posted photos of evidence it recovered — including rubles, Russian passports and leaflets with messages from the Moscow patriarch. Supporters and detractors of the church debate whether...
Kearney Hub
More South Korean adoptees demand probes into their cases
SEOUL, South Korea — Nearly 400 South Koreans adopted as children by families in the West requested that South Korea's Truth and Reconciliation Commission investigate their adoptions through Friday's application deadline, as Seoul faces growing pressure to reckon with a child export frenzy driven by dictatorships that ruled the country until the 1980s.
