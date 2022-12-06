ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Youth football team from KC needs funding for nationals

KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Alanna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Alanna is a 1-year-old shepherd mix who has been at Great Plains SPCA for more than 80 days with ZERO meet-and-greets. She’s a sweet, affectionate girl who loves to please her people. Alanna knows several commands like “sit,” “shake,” and “lay down.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

‘I was that kid’: Shop with a Cop gets personal in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Olathe angler reels in rare Lake Sturgeon catch

KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Missouri is on the eve of legal weed

KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Cass County community on edge after 2 inmates escape

KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

4 rescued from Overland Park apartment fire

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - A large early morning apartment fire in Overland Park displaced at least 10 people and sent a firefighter to the hospital Thursday. The Overland Park Fire Department responded at 1:15 p.m. to a fire call at Meadowlark Hill Apartments at 93rd Street and Lowell Avenue. Firefighters and police worked on-scene to help evacuate the residents, some of whom were trapped. Crews had to rescue four people from the building, according to the fire department.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

KCKPD trying to ID persons of interest in Nov. 13 homicide

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is trying to identify persons of interest following a homicide that happened on Nov. 13. The police said the homicide happened shortly after midnight, just outside Club Nereidas at 48 Kansas Ave. That is in the area of Kansas Avenue and Adams Street.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Neal Jones’ Top 5: Best local books to give for Christmas

OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Bruce Dixon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 67-year-old man is wanted, accused of violating a parole warrant for sexual assault. Kansas City Crime Stoppers stated Bruce Dixon of Kansas City, Missouri, is a noncompliant registered sex offender. His last known address was in the area of 6th Street and Mulberry Street in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Major delays on I-435 in Kansas City as bridge work starts Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hundreds of thousands of drivers who pass through a portion of I-435 in south Kansas City will face major delays starting Tuesday morning. Missouri Department of Transportation crews are making what they call “urgent” bridge expansion joint replacements that will shut down westbound I-435 to two lanes between Three Trails Crossing and 103rd Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

What you need to know as marijuana becomes legal in Missouri on Thursday

KANSAS CITY, KS

