OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - A large early morning apartment fire in Overland Park displaced at least 10 people and sent a firefighter to the hospital Thursday. The Overland Park Fire Department responded at 1:15 p.m. to a fire call at Meadowlark Hill Apartments at 93rd Street and Lowell Avenue. Firefighters and police worked on-scene to help evacuate the residents, some of whom were trapped. Crews had to rescue four people from the building, according to the fire department.

OVERLAND PARK, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO