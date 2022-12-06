Read full article on original website
Mayor Lucas proposes ordinance to create a Victim-Witness Relocation Fund in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is proposing a new ordinance to offer an option for witnesses or victims of violent crimes to receive financial assistance relocating through the creation of a Victim-Witness Relocation Fund in Kansas City. Lucas says the goal is to create a...
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces groundbreaking for sports complex in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The groundbreaking of a 420,000 square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park was announced Wednesday by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. The facility is part of the $400 million-plus, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR bonds. The Bluhawk development is in...
Youth football team from KC needs funding for nationals
Whistleblower lawsuit accuses city manager of lying to public as part of new strategy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new whistleblower lawsuit has accused the City of Kansas City’s highest-paid employee, city manager Brian Platt, of intentionally lying and exaggerating. It’s been filed by the former director of city communications, Chris Hernandez, who claimed he was demoted and transferred when he pushed...
Pet of the Day: Alanna
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Alanna is a 1-year-old shepherd mix who has been at Great Plains SPCA for more than 80 days with ZERO meet-and-greets. She’s a sweet, affectionate girl who loves to please her people. Alanna knows several commands like “sit,” “shake,” and “lay down.”
Coach petitions to remove Valley Center fans following incident tabbed racist
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The coach of Topeka High School’s basketball team has started a petition to remove fans from Valley Center High School sporting events following an incident tabbed as racist. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Topeka High School Basketball Coach George “Geo” Lyons started a Change.org petition to...
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department down to 3 finalists for chief
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is one step closer to finding their new police chief. They are now down to three finalists for the position. “I am very happy with the quality of candidates that we have,” said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.
‘I was that kid’: Shop with a Cop gets personal in Kansas City
Olathe angler reels in rare Lake Sturgeon catch
1 missing in Overland Park apartment fire that displaced 10, injured firefighter
Missouri is on the eve of legal weed
Cass County community on edge after 2 inmates escape
4 rescued from Overland Park apartment fire
OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - A large early morning apartment fire in Overland Park displaced at least 10 people and sent a firefighter to the hospital Thursday. The Overland Park Fire Department responded at 1:15 p.m. to a fire call at Meadowlark Hill Apartments at 93rd Street and Lowell Avenue. Firefighters and police worked on-scene to help evacuate the residents, some of whom were trapped. Crews had to rescue four people from the building, according to the fire department.
KCPD looking for woman who made stop in KC, hasn’t been heard from since
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a woman who was traveling, made a stop in KC, but hasn’t been heard from since. According to the police, 35-year-old LaTonya Stephenson got on a Greyhound bus on Dec. 5 to go from Las Vegas to Tulsa.
KCKPD trying to ID persons of interest in Nov. 13 homicide
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is trying to identify persons of interest following a homicide that happened on Nov. 13. The police said the homicide happened shortly after midnight, just outside Club Nereidas at 48 Kansas Ave. That is in the area of Kansas Avenue and Adams Street.
ACLU sues Independence School District over library policy on certain book removals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The ACLU of Missouri has filed a lawsuit against the Independence School District over its library policy. At issue is a book being automatically removed due to a complaint before being reviewed or voted on. The lawsuit comes after public debate and the permanent removal...
Neal Jones’ Top 5: Best local books to give for Christmas
KC Crime Stoppers: Bruce Dixon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 67-year-old man is wanted, accused of violating a parole warrant for sexual assault. Kansas City Crime Stoppers stated Bruce Dixon of Kansas City, Missouri, is a noncompliant registered sex offender. His last known address was in the area of 6th Street and Mulberry Street in Kansas City.
Major delays on I-435 in Kansas City as bridge work starts Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hundreds of thousands of drivers who pass through a portion of I-435 in south Kansas City will face major delays starting Tuesday morning. Missouri Department of Transportation crews are making what they call “urgent” bridge expansion joint replacements that will shut down westbound I-435 to two lanes between Three Trails Crossing and 103rd Street.
What you need to know as marijuana becomes legal in Missouri on Thursday
